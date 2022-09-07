The Social Security Website Has Hours. This is By Design.

Sam Westreich, PhD

A website that is only open during business hours? Here’s the likely reason for this craziness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPwMo_0hkXmf6I00
“11:30 PM on a Saturday? You can’t need to access Social Security, no old person is awake this late!”Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

It feels like the ultimate Kafkaesque expression of government bureaucracy: the United States’ Social Security Administration (SSA) website has listed hours when it is open.

If you try to access the secure post-login portion of the SSA website (known as My Social Security account, at ssa.gov) outside of these hours, you’ll just be met by an error message, stating the hours of operation and encouraging you to return at these times:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZHbi_0hkXmf6I00
Why yes, I did take this screenshot myself. Don’t steal my Social Security number!Source: SSA.gov

Thankfully, the hours are not the simple 8 AM to 5 PM that you might find if you showed up in person. On weekdays, the site is up for 20 hours per day, with 4 hours of downtime in the early morning. On weekends, the site is live for less time; 18 hours on Saturday and 15.5 hours on Sunday.

At least it’s open still on Federal holidays?

Now, this article isn't going to talk about whether this is a good decision from the SSA in regards to customer service and ease of access. (A likely contributing factor is that the SSA website is quite ancient, in internet terms, and this may have been more acceptable before today’s “always on” culture.)

Instead, let's discuss whether there’s any logic behind the decision to implement hours for a website. What’s the goal behind restricting when people can log in to access their My SSA Account?

Building it is the easy part — now, you have to maintain it

Many government websites have a strict contract for uptime. Availability of a website is often described in “nines” of uptime; four nines of uptime, for example, means that the site is available 99.99% of the time. Over the course of one year (365 days), this means that the site cannot be down for any longer than about 52 minutes.

That’s great, if a site is never going to change or if it never needs any maintenance. But everything ages, and needs grow beyond the initial project scope. Sooner or later, the site will have to come down in order to get repairs or upgrades, just like how subways sometimes need to close a route in order to perform maintenance on the rails.

The Social Security Administration’s website is vital for many government processes, as nearly 70 million Americans receive some form of Social Security payment. By designating specific hours of downtime, it ensures that there will never be any unexpected occurrence when someone visits the site during a maintenance window and finds themselves without an answer as to when it may return to full operating capacity.

Yes, this means that there’s probably more site downtime overall than if they only took it down when there were specific maintenance updates to make — but this way, it’s more predictable.

Or is there another possible reason, perhaps due to the limitations of the system itself?

Always a new batch of data to process

Whenever we have a lot of data, we usually store it in a database. A database is really just a structured system for organizing data, keeping it in a fashion where it can be accessed, sorted, and new data can be slotted in without needing to redo all the old stuff already there.

These days, most databases are able to be accessed and edited at the same time. This is great if you’re running, say, a database that tracks the contents of a warehouse. You want to be able to update the database every time that new orders go out or new shipments come in, and you also want to be able to query the database at any time to tell how many supplies you have in stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRHRj_0hkXmf6I00
“Thank goodness we have a database tracking all this inventory, or we’d need to send Bill around to count it all again!”Adrian Sulyok on Unsplash

But this wasn’t always the case. In the olden times (like the 1990s), many databases couldn’t support access and modification at the same time.

This was also an issue as databases grew larger, especially in the past when computers had less memory to hold all the information in memory at once. Consider a database with a hundred million records; it might take twenty minutes to run a query on it to search all those records for the ones that match your criteria.

What happens if the database updates while that search is in progress? Does the search start over? Do you only search the records that were present when the search started, ignoring all newly added ones? Do you keep track of which records were updated since the search started, so you can check those after you get through the original records?

One solution to this is to maintain a “live” database and a “reporting” copy of that database. The “reporting” database copy shows the records at the last update, while new updates are pushed to the “live” copy instead. Then, once a day (or any other time period), the contents of the “live” instance are copied over onto the “reporting” instance to update it.

When would you do this copying and updating of the instance being used to search and generate reports?

During the regularly scheduled downtime, of course.

This method of updating databases is called batch processing, where changes are stored up until a whole batch of them are ready to be introduced to the production site. It’s still commonly used, but was especially prevalent for dealing with large databases, like the one behind the Social Security Administration’s site.

Should the SSA update their site to be open 24/7?

At first thought, the answer to this question seems like an obvious yes. This is the internet! Data should be free and available, and since you can access it at any time, there shouldn’t be any hours set on the website where it would intentionally be taken offline!

But for the purposes of the SSA, keeping their site operating with a regular maintenance window of downtime, whether that is for fixes and upgrades, batch processing of new records, or both, the design is valid. And while that time window (turning off at 8 PM Pacific time on weekends??) can be annoying for some, it is at least predictable.

Most of our Social Security data doesn’t change, day to day. Unlike other websites, like a stock trading site, there’s no immediate time-sensitive actions that need to be performed by individuals which would dictate the site being accessible at any time, day or night.

It’s unfortunate, but most of our systems operate on an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach. And the Social Security Administration is going to be a very risk-averse group that won’t want to tinker with their system and risk introducing new issues. In fact, it’s likely that many of their systems haven’t been updated in years, and likely won’t be revised until the current systems have exhausted their capacity.

Instead, it’s likely that the SSA site having downtime every day will continue to exist, a living relic of the past. Perhaps they will work at some point on upgrading their systems and reducing the length of that downtime window; instead of 4 hours per day, perhaps they can reduce it to 2 hours per day, including less weekend downtime.

But for now, it’s likely to remain, as:

  1. It’s a government site, which means any upgrade would need to be funded by taxpayers and be allocated by the federal government;
  2. It’s not causing significant pain to its users, or at least not enough pain to warrant legislators to push for changes.
  3. There are many other potential upgrades for SSA to focus on that will have a greater impact for taxpayer happiness than longer website hours.

It’s a sad fact of product development that, many times, upgrades that seem reasonable and easy enough are pushed aside, because there are always other issues or concerns that are higher priority or more pressing.

In summary: SSA’s website likely keeps hours for updates and batch processing

It seems like a strange anachronism for today’s always-on, always-open internet world, but the Social Security Administration’s account system keeps hours where it is unavailable; the website is closed from 1–5 AM east coast time on weekdays, and for even more time on weekends.

The SSA doesn’t declare an explicit reason why they have limited hours for their site, but the most likely two reasons are so that the government can make regular updates to the administration’s back-end systems, and so that their older databases can get additions or changes made to its records. Many older databases can’t be updated while they are being actively accessed — and it is acceptable for a site like the SSA to have downtime outside of working hours.

This isn’t likely to change anytime soon, since it’s not causing much pain (except to interested night owls). Instead, it’s a reminder of how our systems used to work — and, perhaps, how old some of the systems that keep the government running truly are.

Have you ever seen stated hours for a website before, either with SSA or somewhere else?

--

Interested in subscribing to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.

Interested in writing for NewsBreak? Sign up here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Security# Internet# Technology# Website# Government

Comments / 0

Published by

A microbiome scientist working at a tech startup in Silicon Valley, Sam Westreich provides insights into science and technology, exploring the strangest areas of biology, science, and biotechnology.

Mountain View, CA
1546 followers

More from Sam Westreich, PhD

New Research Shows Simply Adding More Fiber Isn't the Answer to Better Gut Wellness

A new study dives into the benefits — and limitations — of gut supplements. Is this man making pickles for taste, or is he after prebiotics for his gut microbiome?Micah Tindell on Unsplash.

Read full story
6 comments

New Science Suggests That We Inherit Our Parents’ Trauma

For some of us, the struggles of our parents may literally be in our DNA. Oh, great, another thing to freak out first time parents — passing damage onto your kids.Photo by Thought Catalogue/Unsplash.

Read full story

Latest: Older Siblings May Help Reduce Asthma, Improve Microbiomes

Got a younger brother or sister? Maybe you can brag about saving them from asthma. It’s black and white but don’t worry, they’re alive! Healthy, even, thanks to colonizing each other!Photo by Caroline Hernandez/Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

New Research: How Our Gut Microbiome Changes as We Age

Loss of stability, greater personalization — and what we can do to stay healthy. Still captivating on the outside, but how's that microbiome looking?Photo by Ravi Patel on Unsplash.

Read full story

Whether Sloths Mistake Their Own Arms for Branches, and Other Adorable Sloth Myths

Are these animals really dumb enough to fall out of trees due to their own incompetence?. Sloooooowly…. caaaaaarefully….Photo by Meg Jerrard/Unsplash. Sloths are one of the internet’s favorite animals, along with capybaras and baby elephants. There’s something undeniably cute about them; maybe it’s their always-squinting faces, or maybe it’s just how slowly they move in all their actions?

Read full story

The Carnivore Diet Revolves Around Avoiding Lectins. They May Be a Surprising Key to Health.

Poisonous lectins? Anti-nutrients? Do we still not know how to properly EAT?. According to carnivores, the worst thing in this picture… is the lettuce?Photo by Szabo Viktor on Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

New Research on Eggs Plus Microbiome: No Heart Attack Risk, But Some Gut Bacteria Drive Inflammation

Does microbiome + eggs = heart attacks? The truth is a bit more complex. Eggs are one of those foods that, like coffee, seem to flip back and forth on the “is it healthy” scale. They’re bad for you! No, they’re good for you! They increase risk of heart attacks because of high cholesterol! No, they’re fine for cholesterol!

Read full story
18 comments

Experts: Fecal Swabbing Could Rescue the Microbiomes of C-Section Infants

The healthy, doctor-advised move may be to give babies a taste of their own medicine, the little shits. If a baby is ever suspiciously happy, it's time to check the diaper.Filip Mroz/Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Examining the Environmental Impact of Celebrity Private Jets Versus Paper Straws

How much pollution is produced by a private jet - and how many paper straws it would take to equal it. How does this comparison actually measure up?@jasonhickel on Twitter. Climate change is a scary concept, and one that often feels just too big for us to handle. It’s one thing to try and recycle, to start a compost heap, to buy local, but how do these everyday actions measure up against scary, abstract things like “carbon emission targets”?

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists Just Announced the Fifth Person is Cured of HIV. Are We Ready to Cure Millions?

To cure HIV, it takes more than just pills - although you might need these to suppress your immune system.Image by Christina Victoria Craft. In the science news headlines recently, there’s buzz about HIV. Specifically, about two cases that were presented at the International AIDS conference, which took place in Montreal, Canada on July 27, 2022.

Read full story

The Truth Behind the Myth of “Suck Out the Venom” From a Snakebite

Will snake venom kill you if you swallow it? What if it's just in your mouth?. A snake! Don’t bite me… but is a kiss allowed?Photo by Prasad Panchakshari/Unsplash. It’s a fairly well-known bit of advice, one that we’ve heard from cartoons and old television shows: if a poisonous snake bites you, you (or a companion with you) needs to suck out the venom.

Read full story
46 comments

The Hayflick Limit Tells Our Cells When to Die. Here's Why That's a Good Thing

Telomeres, the Hayflick limit, and how we may someday overcome the mortality of our cells. This picture is, apparently, a metaphor for “growth.” And it has cells in it! Double win!Photo by Suzanne D. Williams/Unsplash.

Read full story
1 comments

Reading Science Headlines? Look for the Underlying Causes

How smart science readers can look beyond the initial correlation. I hope she's reading the latest science news. It's important to stay up to date.Victoria_Art/Pixabay. There’s a challenge that comes with reading scientific news articles; I like to see it as a hidden strategy. The headline and the article will often discuss the direct discovery, but the interpretation and underlying true cause is often left up to the reader.

Read full story

Experts Suggest Adding Lithium to Our Drinking Water. It Could Lower Suicide Rates.

Not just in car batteries — it helps prevent suicide. But is this bold public health step going too far?. Water - it's not just vital to health, but might help mental health, thanks to lithium!Quokkabottles on Unsplash.

Read full story
402 comments

Amino Acids - Building Blocks of Life - Are On Asteroids, New Mission Shows

Making sense of the results of the recent Hayabusa2 space probe mission. Not the kind of space object we’re talking about here, although this one definitely contains life.Photo by NASA.

Read full story

Here's How Microplastics Enter Our Bodies

Red Solo cups? Plastic retainers or night guards? Absorbed through our skin?. “Mmm, tasty plastic! Can’t wait to slowly swallow every bit of this retainer!”Photo by Diana Polekhina/Unsplash.

Read full story
2 comments

These Animals Are Born Pregnant (Sometimes)

It’s all thanks to a trick called parthenogenesis, and a desire to multiply as fast as possible. Imagine a newborn baby with a swollen stomach, ready to give birth again. Instant grandchildren!Photo by freestocks/Unsplash.

Read full story

RadioShack's Twitter Seems Crazy, But It's a Marketing Strategy for a New Pivot

Crypto shilling, “fam”, and… offensive slurs? Why this old brand is going crazy on Twitter. When is the last time you even thought about RadioShack? If you’re under the age of 25, have you even heard of the brand?

Read full story

Can Your Mouth Bacteria Cause Hearing Loss?

“Your mouth microbiome might be threatening your hearing!” “What?”. Despite what you may have seen in childhood cartoons, your head is not hollow. We cannot shine a flashlight into one ear and out the other — and no matter how hard you take a drag on a cigarette, you won’t get smoke wafting out through your ears.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy