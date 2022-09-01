New Science Suggests That We Inherit Our Parents’ Trauma

For some of us, the struggles of our parents may literally be in our DNA

Oh, great, another thing to freak out first time parents — passing damage onto your kids.

Trauma and stress is not a one-time thing. For survivors of intense events, such as the September 11 terrorist attacks, that trauma can linger for years, causing chronic stress and leading to other health problems.

That’s bad enough for parents. But what if someone has children after being in a traumatic event? Can the damage from trauma be passed down to offspring? When we suffer, is it literally coded into our DNA?

It turns out the answer may lie with a stress hormone we produce, called cortisol — and with epigenetics, the study of all the information in our genes that doesn’t show up in the basic sequence of A, T, G, and C.

Let’s talk briefly about how epigenetics works, and how it may be the key to tracing anxiety back to the challenges of our parents.

It’s not what’s written, it’s how it’s written

Epigenetics is defined as the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. It’s not information that is coded directly into your DNA — but it is stored information.

For example, our DNA is not all floating loosely in our cells. Instead, inside the center of our cells, our DNA is wound like thread around little spools, proteins that help keep the DNA organized and compact. These little spool-shaped proteins are called histones.

Individual histones can adjust how tightly the DNA is wound around them, based upon molecular markers that are added to the histone. Add a methyl group to a histone, and it tightens, making it harder for the cell to access that portion of the DNA. Add an acetyl group, and the histone loosens, allowing easier access to the DNA.

On the DNA itself, we can also see the addition of molecules that make it harder to access. Whenever a C and G happen to be next to each other in the DNA sequence, a methyl group can be added onto the cytosine (the C) base of the DNA, like a burr sticking to a cotton sock. This methyl group makes it harder for that DNA to be accessed, since it blocks proteins from smoothly sliding along the DNA and reading it off.

These changes to our DNA allow our cells to adjust how our genes are expressed, without changing the DNA sequence itself. It’s useful for adapting to new environments or changing conditions…

…but what if that new condition is a whole ton of stress, due to a traumatic event?

Cortisol — not just for inflammation, but for stress

Cortisol is a hormone, in a class of hormones called steroids, that our adrenal glands produce. We make cortisol for a variety of reasons, including:

  • Controlling our metabolism
  • Regulating blood sugar and blood pressure
  • Suppressing inflammation
  • Maintaining a balanced sleep cycle
  • Regulating how our body responds to stress

It’s that last one that plays a role when we’re exposed to trauma.

Specifically, our bodies try to use epigenetics to adjust to stressful situations, trying to adjust for a prolonged rise in cortisol levels. The feedback loop looks like this:

  1. We are in a stressful, traumatic situation. Our body produces lots of cortisol to try and prepare itself for that stressful situation — it wants to help maintain that “fight or flight” readiness and to boost blood sugar, so we’re ready to react.
  2. The high levels of cortisol, however, mean that our body produces less cortisol as time goes on (“there’s already a ton of it floating around”).
  3. As cortisol levels drop due to lowered production, our body increases the number of glucocorticoid receptors (the receptors that detect cortisol), and boosts their sensitivity.
  4. The body settles into a new equilibrium — but there’s still a higher number of more sensitive receptors, waiting to be set off again.

Now, the next time there’s a traumatic event, or something triggers a release of cortisol, it has a juiced-up, outsized effect. All those extra receptors make this person hyper-sensitive to additional cortisol. We’ll often label this as post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

These changes aren’t due to changes in the actual DNA, but are instead made at the epigenetic level. On the DNA that contains the instructions for making glucocorticoid receptors, people with PTSD have less methylation. This makes that gene easier to access, leading to more receptors being produced by cells.

This explains how trauma can lead to a sustained, recurring change in the person who underwent the initial event.

But what about their children?

Passing on cortisol sensitivity

Unlike reptiles or birds, the offspring of mammals spend time in the womb developing as a fetus before they are born. During this time, the mother can influence the development of the fetus, through alterations of the womb environment and exchange of hormones across the placenta.

We don’t fully understand the mechanism by which these changes are passed across from mother to offspring — but we can see their effects. In mothers who have undergone a traumatic life event, such as experiencing the Holocaust, we see changes in the methylation of genes related to cortisol response.

Interestingly, the changes differ based on the gender of the parent who had the traumatic experience. Children from mothers who had PTSD showed lower methylation, leading to a more sensitive cortisol response. Children from fathers who had PTSD, on the other hand, showed higher methylation in their cortisol response than usual, causing a more muted response to stress.

It’s not clear why the cortisol response of offspring would differ depending on the parent. Perhaps these are two different strategies to handle a stressful environment; either be hypersensitive to avoid the danger, or have reduced sensitivity to ignore the trauma and persevere.

In any case, the results show up in the offspring. These results can develop even if the trauma occurred long before the parents reproduced, suggesting that these changes may be epigenetically encoded in the eggs and sperm, waiting to be passed on many years later.

In summary: what can we do about our parents’ trauma?

To summarize: along with the unchanging instructions in our DNA, our bodies store even more information through epigenetics, reversible modifications to our DNA that make parts of it easier or harder to access. These epigenetic changes can let our body adapt to changing conditions, even when the DNA sequence is locked and immutable.

These epigenetic changes may partially explain how PTSD can linger for decades after the traumatic event — and how it may even be passed on to our children. Epigenetic changes lead to a lasting increased sensitivity to cortisol, a stress signaling hormone, which causes a strong reaction for decades to follow. And in the children of affected individuals, some of that epigenetic programming continues, impairing their own cortisol response.

Right now, we don’t yet have the ability to reprogram epigenetic changes in our own bodies, although this is a topic of open research. Perhaps, in the future, we can treat PTSD with both therapy and “epigenetic scrubbing”, restoring our normal cortisol response.

Until then, the best we can do is work to understand and accommodate.

Have you heard of any other epigenetic effects?

