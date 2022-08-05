Opinion: Examining the Environmental Impact of Celebrity Private Jets Versus Paper Straws

How much pollution is produced by a private jet - and how many paper straws it would take to equal it

How does this comparison actually measure up? @jasonhickel on Twitter

Climate change is a scary concept, and one that often feels just too big for us to handle. It’s one thing to try and recycle, to start a compost heap, to buy local, but how do these everyday actions measure up against scary, abstract things like “carbon emission targets”?

It can feel incredibly frustrating - especially when trying to compare small, everyday choices against pollution sources reported in the news, such as the overuse of private jets.

There’s a Twitter account, @CelebJets , that tracks the private planes used by celebrities. It’s leading to many people getting angry, especially when they hear about situations like Kylie Jenner taking a 17-minute flight by private jet. (Although apparently, Taylor Swift is the most egregious offender.)

Experts say that's incredibly wasteful — and incredibly damaging to our climate. Private jets are anywhere from 5–14x more polluting than commercial planes , and 50x worse than an efficient ground-based system, like a train.

When environmental outlets provide messaging about how we should be using paper straws instead of plastic, but Instagram and Twitter posts about the wealthy flaunting their conspicuous consumption are commonplace, it can understandably lead to anger.

But how do our activities measure up against a current hot topic of pollution? How is a polluting activity, like taking a private jet, quantified - and how does it compare to a small environmental choice, like choosing a paper straw over a plastic one?

Thankfully, science can answer this! Let’s take our own flight into the environmental costs of straws versus private jets.

Our standard of measurement is carbon dioxide

Whenever we talk about pollution, we want to quantify it in equal terms, so we can do an apples-to-apples comparison. Usually, that measurement is in tons of carbon dioxide. With this measurement, we’re saying: “the actions needed to create one of item X result in an additional Y tons of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.”

What actions in the process might release carbon dioxide? The single biggest cause, resulting in about 85% of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions, is burning fossil fuels. Coal, natural gas, oil, gasoline — they all release carbon dioxide as a byproduct of generating energy.

Manufacturing processes also release carbon dioxide, but usually indirectly, as a result of the energy needed to run the machines and process the raw ingredients. Most of this energy in manufacturing is from smelting metal or producing concrete.

On average, we each release about 1.4 metric tons of carbon dioxide, per person, per year, globally. That’s about the same weight as a compact SUV, like a Jeep Cherokee, or a female hippopotamus.

Of course, individuals vary widely in their habits and lifestyle choices, which means your annual carbon dioxide emissions due to your lifestyle may be lower — or higher, if you happen to own or rent a private jet.

Carbon dioxide from a jet flight?

We’re going to put aside the energy costs of building a private jet, and just assume that we’re focusing solely on the flight itself. How much carbon dioxide does a private jet generate in emissions?

The main source of these emissions is burning jet fuel. Differently sized jets will have different fuel consumption rates, but the Cessna Citation XLS - one of the most popular jet models — burns 189 gallons (857 litres) of aviation fuel an hour on average.

The Cessna Citation XLS, a common private jet. Wikipedia

Kylie Jenner, however, doesn’t ride around in no rinky-dink Cessna. Her private jet is a Bombardier BD-700 series, which burns 487 gallons per hour on average — more than twice as much as the Cessna Citation.

Each liter of fuel results in 2.52 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. In gallons, that’s 9.54 kilograms of carbon dioxide per gallon of fuel burned. But we also need an additional multiplicative factor of 1.9, to account for other greenhouse gasses released by the burning of this fuel, combined with the fact that it’s being released at a higher altitude.

So for Jenner’s jet, each hour of flight equals 8,827 kilograms of carbon dioxide, or nearly 9 metric tons.

One hour of flight on her private jet causes more carbon emissions (8.87 metric tons) than 6 average people cause, in all activities, in a year (1.4 metric tons * 6 = 8.4 metric tons).

That’s not great. But how’s that compare to the mortal sin of using a plastic straw?

Carbon dioxide from plastic straws, versus paper ones?

Remember, carbon dioxide emissions come from the energy needed to create and to transport various goods. For straws, we need to obtain the raw materials, transport them to the straw-making factory, use energy to convert them to their final form, and then transport them again to their destination (your local Jamba Juice).

There’s a sustainability Wikipedia that has already analyzed the amount of energy needed for creating various different types of straws from different materials! If you want to dig in depth into the straw creation process, check out this page at Appropedia .

To summarize their findings, the creation of a single plastic straw takes about 27.2 kiloJoules of energy, and leads to the release of 1.46 grams of carbon dioxide emissions.

Switching to paper straws is a savings, but not a big one. Production of a single paper straw takes 15.1 kiloJoules of energy, leading to the release of 1.38 grams of carbon dioxide.

Why so little difference? Remember, we also need to include the costs of production and transport. Paper straws aren’t made from petroleum products, but it takes fuel to produce them, and energy to make them.

These numbers will likely vary depending on your location; they’re calculated based on transport to California, but energy savings could be greater if their destination is closer to their factory or shipping route.

Still, starting from these numbers, each time you use a paper straw, you save 0.08 grams of carbon dioxide.

Paper straws versus private jets

Each time you choose a paper straw over a plastic one, you prevent the release of an additional 0.08 grams of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Kylie Jenner is getting flack for taking a 17-minute flight in her Bombardier jet, which resulted in 2.501 metric tons of carbon dioxide being released (8.827 per hour * 17 min / 60 min/hr).

In order to offset her single jet flight, Kylie will need to choose paper straws over plastic ones a whopping 31,263 times.

Does this encompass everything? No, of course not. This is simple back-of-the-envelope math. It doesn’t take into effect:

The energy cost of Kylie taking an alternative method (car? Commercial flight?) to get to her destination instead of the jet

The fact that plastic doesn’t break down in the wild and will pile up as pollution, versus paper’s faster degradation

The possibility that the straw will lead to microplastics being leached into the environment

Additional carbon costs in the storage and restocking of the private jet

Despite these limitations, however, the math is very strongly indicating that taking a single private jet flight will do far, far more damage to the environment than choosing a plastic straw.

So what should we do?

There are several strong conclusions from this analysis.

First off, this shouldn’t be a reason to sink into hopelessness and start sadly accepting plastic straws. Even putting aside carbon dioxide emissions, paper straws are still faster degrading than plastic — and even tiny gains can add up. Starbucks goes through more than a billion straws per year, worldwide. A swap from plastic to paper (which they have made) leads to a total savings of 80,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Second, this highlights the importance of working to curtail the pollution caused by those who flaunt conspicuous consumption. This can be a combination of withdrawing support (choosing not to buy from Kylie’s cosmetics company, unfollow on social media) and lobbying for stronger political policies.

Canada, for example, is imposing luxury taxes on high-cost vehicles — including cars, boats, and private planes. More countries could choose to implement carbon taxes on pollutors, and individuals who want to support this should look for candidates who are in favor of carbon taxes when they next head to the polls.

In conclusion, the impact of celebrities on climate change cannot be ignored. Taylor Swift took 170 flights so far this year, causing more than 8,200 metric tons of carbon dioxide to be released (although there may be some inconsistencies in this reporting; by some calculations, it may be as “low” as 1,300 metric tons of carbon dioxide — still pretty high). Annually, this single celebrity causes more emissions than some small island countries.

Celebrities are responding to these criticisms; it remains to be seen as to whether this changes their habits of conspicuous consumption.

--

Interested in subscribing to NewsBreak for all the most up-to-date news? Click here.