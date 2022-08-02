Scientists Just Announced the Fifth Person is Cured of HIV. Are We Ready to Cure Millions?

To cure HIV, it takes more than just pills - although you might need these to suppress your immune system. Image by Christina Victoria Craft.

In the science news headlines recently, there’s buzz about HIV. Specifically, about two cases that were presented at the International AIDS conference, which took place in Montreal, Canada on July 27, 2022.

In these two cases, patients who were suffering from HIV have, based on scientific measurements and observations, gone into remission. One individual appears to no longer show signs of the active virus, while the other individual still has the virus — but it’s well controlled by their body and isn’t causing damage or other symptoms.

Neither of these cases occurred spontaneously. These both happened due to a complex treatment. And before we break out the cake and throw away the condoms, it’s important to note that this treatment doesn’t seem to always work — and we are still working to understand why it is effective in some cases, and fails in others.

Today, let’s do a quick summary of what HIV is and what it does, how these individuals were cured, and what scientific questions still need answers before we can start celebrating.

HIV is the virus, AIDS is the (possible) result

First, let’s quickly clarify what HIV is.

HIV is the abbreviation for “Human Immunodeficiency Virus”, named for its primary effect; it damages our immune system when we are infected. HIV itself doesn’t kill us, like other viruses can, but it weakens our system to the point where we are extremely vulnerable to many other common pathogens.

There are actually two different sub-types of HIV, with 12 total strains. Most of the time, people with HIV have HIV-1, strain B or C. We can trace all of these strains back to central Africa, where the virus likely jumped from chimpanzees (where it still exists as simian immunodeficiency virus) to humans, probably from an infected chimpanzee being consumed by humans as “bush meat”.

HIV is spread most commonly through sex, either anal or vaginal. The virus is present in blood and sexual fluids, and it needs to enter your bloodstream for you to be infected. (Assuming you had no cuts or sores in your mouth, you could gulp down a big swallow of HIV-infected blood without much risk, and it’s not spread through the air, saliva, or skin-to-skin contact.) In vaginal or anal sex, HIV is able to cross the thin mucus membranes to get into the bloodstream.

Once inside the bloodstream, HIV binds to our white blood cells, a part of our immune system. Specifically, it enters a type of white blood cell called a CD4 lymphocyte, sometimes called a “helper T cell”. These cells normally monitor for signals that say “Hey, a dangerous invader is here!”. Once they’re triggered, they send out signals to bring in the other types of immune cells, triggering a wide-scale response.

The HIV virus gets inside these CD4 cells and hijacks their machinery. Instead of focusing on their job, these cells are forced to pump out more copies of the HIV virus. The poor CD4 cells eventually explode, releasing tons of copies of the HIV virus, which seek out more CD4 cells in our bloodstream. If they can spread unimpeded, they eventually destroy all our CD4 cells, which means our immune system can’t trigger if other pathogens, known as opportunistic infections, start invading.

Finally, when our immune system is damaged badly enough, we are extremely vulnerable to other infections — even pathogens that we could normally fight off, no problem. At this point, we have Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, or AIDS.

HIV doesn’t immediately turn into AIDS; it goes through several stages beforehand. The target for most current HIV treatments is not to cure, but to prevent the HIV from progressing all the way to full-blown AIDS.

But what if there was a way to not just keep HIV from progressing, but to drive it out of the body entirely?

That brings us to our two patients, and the treatments they received.

The five times we’ve managed to cure HIV

That’s right. Out of all the HIV cases, we’ve only managed to fully cure it in 5 individuals.

The treatment that was used for these individuals focuses on a specific mutation in some CD4 cells. These cells have a protein, called a receptor, on the outside. Normally, HIV will bind to this receptor to enter the CD4 cell. But when that protein has a mutation, where a small chunk of it is deleted, HIV can no longer bind to it.

No binding means no entry, which means no infection. This mutation “locks the door” on HIV so it can’t take over the cells.

Therefore, researchers said, what if we transplant stem cells that have this mutation into people with HIV? The stem cells will produce CD4 cells that have the mutation, and thus cannot be hijacked, giving these people back a functioning immune system and leaving nowhere for HIV to spread.

The first successful case was a patient, Timothy Ray Brown, who received the transplant of stem cells in 2000. In 2009, his case was published, and although he had to undergo extensive and painful radiation and chemotherapy to keep his body from rejecting the transplanted stem cells, the researchers saw the HIV levels in his blood drop to zero. The other cured individuals have undergone similar procedures.

We’ve made improvements in the transplant process. More recent cures received transplants of HIV-resistant cells derived from both adults and from the umbilical cords of infants, which means that bone marrow isn’t needed — we can just use the stem cells in blood.

But overall, the process is still risky, expensive, and it still requires chemotherapy for the patient. It’s still reserved for people who have both HIV and cancer, and hasn’t yet been opened up to a wider audience of anyone suffering from HIV.

Perhaps more fascinating is the second case reported this week, where a woman in Spain was shown to reach an equilibrium with the virus. She isn’t fully cured — but her body has managed to efficiently control the virus, keeping it from spreading and allowing her immune system to remain functional.

She received a series of therapies that were designed to improve her immune system. There’s little public information about how these therapies work, but they didn’t include a stem cell transplant. While they didn’t fully cure her by removing all traces of HIV, they did allow her body to naturally keep the virus suppressed, without needing ongoing antiviral medicine.

Is this going to roll out to a wider population?

We’ve managed to cure HIV (or at least reduce the viral load to the point where the person’s immune system can keep it suppressed without the need for antiviral drugs) in a handful of people. Are we ready to go wide, and make HIV a thing of the past?

Sadly, we’re still not there yet. There’s still a number of challenges:

We would need to get enough stem cells from individuals with mutations for HIV resistance to transplant into everyone who currently has HIV (an estimated 37.7 million people worldwide).

Because we’re transplanting in cells from another person, there’s a risk of rejection. These people would need to take drug regiments, possibly for the rest of their life, to prevent rejection.

For many people, HIV is not a death sentence. We have greatly improved antiviral drugs that, while they don’t cure HIV by eliminating the virus, do help alleviate almost all symptoms. The average lifespan for someone with well-managed HIV is now 87 — just as long as the average lifespan of someone who is HIV negative.

Transplanting in foreign stem cells is still risky and can cause side effects, which is why the “cured” individuals all had an additional disease, such as cancer. The transplant was to cure the cancer; if it also aided in reducing the viral load from HIV, that was an additional bonus.

The biggest goal is to now learn from these few individuals who were fully cured. Perhaps, with this additional knowledge, we can figure out how to use CRISPR to modify a patient’s own immune cells to be more resistant to HIV, or to better target the virus. The best treatment for this disease would not rely on a transplant from others, but would directly work on the patient’s own cells, preventing any risk of rejection.

In summary: HIV cured in a few cases, but management still best approach for most

The announcements at the International Aids Conference are great news — we want to cure people of HIV, both for their own sake and so we can study the method. We know that it’s technically possible.

However, for anyone who currently is managing HIV or knows others who have the virus, we should temper our excitement. This transplant treatment is still potentially fatal, and is still only recommended for individuals who also have a deadly cancer that would be treated by such an approach, even if the person was HIV negative.

For most people, ongoing antiviral regimens are still the best choice as a treatment. It won’t lead to the person becoming HIV negative; they’ll carry the virus with them for the rest of their life. But we’ve greatly improved the antiviral treatment to offer a much better quality of life, to the point where lifespans for well-managed HIV-positive individuals can be equivalent to the lifespans of healthy controls.

Science is slower than we’d prefer, but it grinds steadily towards improvement. We haven’t cured HIV in a stroke, but we’re collecting cases to better understand how the disease works — and how we can combat it.

Most scientific discoveries are not one huge breakthrough, but many thousands of small steps. We can still celebrate the victories, even if they haven’t yet finished the race.