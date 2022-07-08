These Animals Are Born Pregnant (Sometimes)

It’s all thanks to a trick called parthenogenesis, and a desire to multiply as fast as possible.

Imagine a newborn baby with a swollen stomach, ready to give birth again. Instant grandchildren! Photo by freestocks/Unsplash

When it comes to reproduction, there is no shortage of crazy shortcuts and tricks that Nature is willing to try to get even the slightest of advantages.

Some creatures, like baby giraffes or equines, are able to not just walk but run, mere hours after being born. Earwig babies (yes, the insects) produce chemical signals to demonstrate their strength, and parent earwigs give the most food to the healthiest offspring. Some snakes will eat their own eggs if threatened by a predator, refusing to turn over the extra calories.

But what about giving birth to babies that are already pregnant, in order to fully maximize how many total offspring you can get, as fast as possible?

It sounds crazy, and it wouldn’t work for humans — but it does work for aphids.

In fact, it’s a major factor behind their success.

I don’t want to gossip, but I hear that she’s so pregnant, her babies are having babies! Photo by Viktor Forgacs.

It all comes down to their survival strategy; they’re an r-selected species, versus a K-selected species.

And, to be fair, they’re only sort of pregnant, not fully pregnant.

Here’s how this trick works, when it comes to the biology of an aphid, and why it pays off, big-time, for these small insects.

Reproduction, without all that gross sex stuff

There’s more than one way to make a baby.

One way is what probably comes to mind for you, with the sex and the fertilization of an egg and all of that. But while there’s sexual reproduction, which is how we reproduce, there is also asexual reproduction.

Aphids are capable of reproducing sexually, but they also use an asexual method, which is called parthenogenesis. In aphids, this creates female offspring from a female parent.

How does that work with sex chromosomes?

In aphids, like in ants and wasps, males aren’t determined by the presence or absence of sex chromosomes, like X and Y in humans. Instead, these creatures will either have one, or two, copies of their entire genome.

If they are diploid (2 copies of each chromosome, like humans have), they are female.

If they are haploid (only one copy of each chromosome), they are male.

Diploid (two copies of each chromosome) vs haploid (single copy), in this case in bees. Source: Wikipedia

This means that aphids don’t have to go through the complicated, partner-required process of sex to reproduce. A female aphid can form eggs, which can either be diploid (future female offspring) or haploid (future male offspring).

And in aphids, this is exactly what happens. And furthermore, as the embryonic female offspring develops inside that egg, she will produce her own eggs, which will also begin developing into even smaller female embryos!

Parthenogenesis may be fancy, but sex still has its selling points

Parthenogenesis sounds great. No need to go hunt for a partner, or waste time on sex… just start producing offspring immediately! Why would anyone still bother with sexual reproduction?

Well, sex still offers one big advantage; it allows for the exchange of genes from other individuals. If all reproduction happened through parthenogenesis, all the organisms living in one are would eventually end up having the same genes; they’d be more-or-less clones of each other.

And a lack of genetic variation is a big problem if the environment changes. We want variation so that, if the environment changes, at least some members of the population will be able to adapt to the new conditions.

So even though they make liberal use of parthenogenesis, aphids still also undergo sexual reproduction at times. They use parthenogenesis to reproduce rapidly, and then switch to sexual reproduction at the end of their “explosive growth” cycle.

For aphids, a typical year looks like this:

Eggs are dormant during the winter. In early spring, the first aphid eggs hatch. These aphids reproduce asexually via parthenogenesis, forming already-developing eggs even as they grow. Aphids will go through multiple generations of parthenogenesis, rushing to get out the next batch of offspring as fast as possible. They’ll do this for up to 30 generations! In the fall, after reproducing through many generations all summer, aphids switch to sexual reproduction. This change is triggered by environmental cues, such as cooler temperature. After a few generations of sexual breeding to exchange genes, the aphids lay eggs that will remain dormant through the winter.

For aphids, asexual reproduction allows them to excel as an r-selected species — but we’re not likely to see it pop up in K-selected species.

r? K? What are these terms?

Overall, there are two common strategies that we see in nature, for a species to be successful. Each species ends up falling into either r-selected, or K-selected.

r-selected species aim to out-grow and out-breed their predators and competition. In this case, the r stands for “reproduction.” Each individual does not have a high chance of survival, but by producing as many offspring as possible, the species ensures that at least some members survive and pass on.

Notable examples: insects, rabbits, mice, most fish

K-selected species, on the other hand, focus heavily on investment into their young. They produce relatively few offspring, but nurture each individual, with the goal for every offspring to survive to adulthood. The K stands for “carrying capacity” (yes, I know that there’s no k in that term!).

Notable examples: whales, elephants, humans

What about our aphids, from earlier?

We can see that they’re driven to reproduce as fast as possible, with offspring “born pregnant” — that is, born with the eggs already beginning to undergo parthenogenesis to reproduce asexually. This is a prime example of an r-selected species. The vast majority of aphids will die, even earlier than their usual 30-day lifespan.

But with so many aphids going out into the world at once, the odds are good that at least a fraction will survive. And that’s all they need.

Four years to reproduce? You’ll never catch up with the aphids. Photo by Mylon Ollila/Unsplash

In summary: born pregnant, thanks to asexual reproduction

While humans only reproduce through sexual means, some creatures (mainly insects) are able to pull off asexual, single-parent reproduction thanks to a process called parthenogenesis. Their eggs can, but don’t need to be, fertilized — which means that even a baby aphid can be carrying eggs that are developing into embryos, that don’t need to wait for a man’s touch.

Aphids don’t solely reproduce through parthenogenesis, however; they focus on asexual reproduction to make as many offspring, as fast as possible, and then switch to sexual reproduction in the autumn before they go dormant for the winter.

This is a great example of r-selection, where a species churns out as many individuals as possible. Most of them won’t survive, but enough will get through to see the continuation of the species.

As Lord Farquaad so elegantly states, “Some of you are willing to die, but it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.”

Thank goodness that we humans are K-selected!

How would life be different if humans could also perform parthenogenesis?

