The Facts — and Myths — of Manuka Honey

Cure-all for many conditions, or totally bunk? The answer depends on how it’s used.

Oh honey, will that bee vomit cure all my ailments? Photo by Mariana Ibanez/Unsplash

Every time I turn around, there’s a new “natural superfood” that has supposedly existed for hundreds of years, but is only now being recognized as an amazing cure-all for every disease that ever afflicts the human body. Aren’t we going to run out of new “ancient superfoods” to e̶x̶p̶l̶o̶i̶t̶ promote?

This week, it’s Manuka honey!

What is it?

Does it work on certain diseases or conditions?

Is it totally a bunch of bullshit for other diseases?

Let’s find out!

Honey from a specific tree

First, let’s talk about what honey in general, and Manuka honey in particular, actually is.

Honey is a mixture of a few different ingredients, treated and processed. The two main ingredients of honey are:

Nectar, a sugary liquid produced by flowering plants Bee saliva, which — just like our own saliva — contains a mix of enzymes that break down various components of what we eat.

Bees collect nectar from flowers, and then pass it back and forth, mouth to mouth, regurgitating it over and over. Each time they do so, the nectar mixture loses some liquid, getting thicker.

Eventually, once the water content has dropped from about 70% to around 20%, the honey is stored in cells in the hive to serve as a food source for larvae.

What about pollen?

One very common myth is that honey is also chock full of pollen collected from those same nectar-producing flowers. If you eat local honey, you’ll be taking in lots of local pollen, and you’ll desensitize your body to avoid outbreaks of seasonal allergies.

But this is a disproven, incorrect myth! For a couple of reasons:

Pollen isn’t a normal component of honey, which, as stated above, is made of repeatedly regurgitated liquid nectar. Solid pollen clumps stick to the bodies of bees, and a small amount does make it into honey — but it’s usually only 0.1 to 0.4 percent of the total. Even if you did get a lot of pollen, most allergies are not triggered from pollen from flowering plants. Most allergy-triggering pollen originates from trees and grasses — neither of which produce nectar-filled flowers for attracting bees.

So the main ingredients of honey are, in descending order:

Sugar, a combination of glucose and fructose.

Water.

Trace amounts of invertase, amylase, glucose oxidase, and catalase (enzymes from bee saliva).

Trace amounts of vitamins, including ascorbic acid, pantothenic acid, niacin and riboflavin; along with minerals such as calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium and zinc.

That’s all well and good for general honey. What is unique about Manuka honey?

Manuka honey is honey from bees that visit a single species of plant: the leptospermum scoparium bush (also known as a tea tree).

Manuka honey contains levels of three compounds:

Methylglyoxal, often abbreviated as MGO. This compound is a byproduct of sugar breakdown. It’s generally a bad thing inside our own cells, but that’s a different location than “in the food we eat.” Dihydroxyacetone, often shortened to DHA. It’s a sugar compound that is actually used in most self-tanners, and temporarily darkens our skin! Leptosperin, a compound produced specifically by tea trees in their nectar, and thus an identifier of Manuka honey (as opposed to other honey types).

So, to sum up: Manuka honey is honey produced by bees that solely visit tea trees. A few unique compounds from tea tree nectar make it into the honey.

But do they actually do anything?

Where Manuka honey works (but does it justify its high price tag?)

Let’s talk about the good news first: there are conditions where Manuka honey is effective!

The biggest area where Manuka honey is touted is for treatment of wounds. Articles talk about its antibacterial properties and how it can help promote wound healing. A lot of articles use words like “antioxidant”, “anti-inflammatory” and “antibacterial.”

This is true — although it’s not specifically because of the compounds in Manuka honey, but because of honey’s hygroscopic properties in general.

It’s the same reason why you can leave honey out at room temperature and it will never spoil, not even for many years (as long as it’s sealed to prevent moisture getting in). You can read more about it here, but the TL;DR is that it’s acidic and dry, which prevents bacteria from growing.

Manuka honey works in the same way as pretty much any other honey, meaning that you could slap any ol’ bee vomit on your wounds to help shield them against bacterial growth.

But what about MGO, that compound that is specific to Manuka honey? Methylglyoxal is interesting. It’s a compound that is toxic to mammalian cells, if it gets inside them. It also seems to be very effective at breaking up the biofilms that form when certain bacterial species grow thickly on a surface, and when applied topically, doesn’t seem to enter mammalian cells.

To wrap up the benefits of Manuka and regular honey:

All honey types can act as a shield when applied to wounds, preventing bacterial infection. All honey types, when topically applied, seem to reduce scarring after wounds heal. The MGO in Manuka honey, specifically, seems to help break up some bacterial biofilms (although the compound doesn’t do it on its own; it only does so as an ingredient in honey).

For many wounds, especially wounds like burns, which cover a large surface area and are not uniform, honey can be an effective shield to help prevent infection and speed healing and regrowth.

Where the honey claims start to veer into bullshit

We’ve established that honey is useful in some cases, and even Manuka honey may offer some limited benefits over the generic stuff. But are there other claims out there that seem a bit too inflated and out of touch with reality?

There sure are! Let’s look at a few of them.

Manuka honey helps with bacterial infections in the throat

Unclear, but not promising. There’s a cited study , but that study just talks about overall honey — not Manuka honey specifically.

Manuka honey shows an antibacterial effect against some types that can cause throat infections — in a Petri dish. Another study points out that most testing is focused on dumping the honey right on the bacteria when they’re exposed in a glass dish, not when they’re in the body. It also points out that you need at least 20% honey to harm the bacteria, and it really works best with 100% concentration.

So this is untested, and you might have to literally pour Manuka honey down your throat.

Manuka honey helps fight plaque in your mouth

Again, unclear. There’s a single pilot study that claims that Manuka honey chews led to decreased plaque levels — but its senior author is a large evangelist of the Manuka honey for treating many conditions, and he gets a significant amount of funding from the honey industry.

A follow-up study showed that this impact on oral bacteria is not specific to Manuka, but can be caused by normal clover honey as well. Additionally, for Streptococcus mutans, the honey actually accelerated its attacks on teeth.

Overall, it’s likely far better to use mouthwash and brush your teeth than it is to bother with expensive honey.

Manuka honey will have any effect on cancer

This is the ultimate bullshit claim, and one that should set your alarm bells ringing whenever you encounter it.

“XXX has anti-cancer properties!” No. Cite your sources, or be forever written off as an untrustworthy source.

Cancer is a complex disease caused by the breakdown of instructions followed by our own cells. It is not an invader, it is not caused by some toxin that can be drawn out through healthy living or organic food or crystals or meditation or $30-per-jar honey.

Honey is mostly sugar, with a few trace compounds that can damage some bacterial cells. It is not a cancer treatment.

In summary: is Manuka honey worth the hype?

Overall, I think we need to be careful in how we separate the benefits of honey as an overall product from the benefits of Manuka honey specifically, which you wouldn’t otherwise get.

All honey is able to provide a topical shield against bacteria, due to its absorption of water and its acidic composition, creating an environment where bacteria struggle to grow.

Manuka honey is interesting, because it contains a couple additional compounds from tea trees. The main compound, MGO, has shown that it offers some additional antibacterial properties against certain types of bacteria, particularly Staphylococcus, when these bacteria are present as thick layers (biofilms).

Aside from wound treatment, however, the evidence for honey use in general, and Manuka honey in particular, is thin and unsupported. A Band-Aid is great to put on a paper cut, but you shouldn’t swallow a bunch of Band-Aids to fight internal bleeding. Similarly, we should be careful not to extrapolate the benefits of honey on wounds/burns to also assume it works for internal infections.

Overall, the additional compounds in Manuka honey may make it the best honey-based treatment for covering wounds to prevent infection — but don’t assume that it will work in other cases, or start eating it as a superfood.

Have you seen Manuka honey for sale, or heard health claims about it?