Studies Agree: Our Fruits and Vegetables Are Less Nutritious Now

Can buying your produce from the right location help overcome these deficiencies?

“Here are your tomatoes, now with fewer nutrients! Consider subscribing to Tomatoes+ to get full unlocked nutrients!” Photo by Elaine Casap/Unsplash

When we think about healthy, nutritious food, we usually turn to fruits and vegetables. Bright colors, leafy greens, natural food that came right out of the earth and was placed on a plate with minimal processing.

But appearances can be deceiving, as anyone who has mixed up a shishito and jalapeno pepper can tell you. And even though fruits and vegetables are widely regarded as the best way to get nutrients, they are growing less and less beneficial.

That’s right. A carrot is not just a carrot. If you compare a carrot from a couple decades ago with one that was grown today, you’ll likely find that today’s carrot has lower nutrient levels than its ancestor.

This has been reported on a number of times; even though the most recent report was in National Geographic , this topic has been known and discussed for more than a decade.

But why? What’s contributing to fruits and vegetables containing fewer nutrients than their ancestors?

And what could we do to reverse that trend?

Let’s take a look at a few of the causes — because, as with many things in science, the answer is likely a combination of multiple factors.

Soil damage

One of the big contributors to the decline in food quality is, in fact, the increase in food quantity. We’ve gotten very good at growing as much mass as possible on a plot of land, extracting as many vegetables or fruits per acre as possible, over and over, year after year.

But the soil in which we grow our crops is not just a mass that helps provide an anchor point for roots. It also contains a wide range of nutrients that plants need to grow.

Most fertilizers that we apply to crops are “NPK” fertilizers, meaning that they contain nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium — the three main limiting nutrients for plant growth. All other factors being equal, a plant with adequate water and light will first run out of nitrogen, then phosphorous, then potassium — so we add these back as fertilizer.

But these aren’t the only nutrients that plants need, or that they take up. Other elements, like magnesium or calcium, are lost from the soil. And even though we apply fertilizer regularly, it isn’t always going to be constantly available; it instead comes in waves, each time it’s applied. This means that a plant won’t have a steady stream of available nutrients, the same way it would if these were mixed deeper into the soil.

Potential Solution: better soil management. Some farmers work to try and replenish their soil by rotating crops or letting fields lie fallow (dormant) for a year, but many others simply aren’t able to do this; they can’t take the time off or choose less lucrative crops.

Breeding

We’re very good at breeding fruits and vegetables. The many varieties of produce in the store help support this, as do comparisons between modern produce and their wild-type ancestors.

But we’re selecting for certain qualities, like:

Yield — biggest fruits or heaviest mass of vegetables

Appearance — foods that grow to a uniform size and shape, that matches what we expect

Consistency — many fruits or vegetables need to be in a consistent range to be processed as ingredients

Stability — we want foods that won’t spoil during their trip from the field to the supermarket

See what’s missing?

Taste and nutrient density.

After all, there’s no way to pick up two lettuce heads at the supermarket and determine, with a glance, which one contains more nutrients. You can only look at the superficial factors. It’s a bit like browsing a dating app.

Potential Solution: focus on more heirloom varieties of crops, or we need to encourage agriculture companies to provide quality as well as quantity. It’s tricky, because it’s a trade-off; the tastier, more nutritious plant products do not travel or store well. This can also be a motivating factor to look more local, purchasing from smaller farmers at local markets instead of buying from the big-box grocery.

Global warming

This one seems a little out there. How could rising temperatures and greater temperature variability lead to less nutritious fruits and vegetables?

The biggest issue here is raised CO2 levels in the atmosphere. Remember, carbon dioxide is the main carbon source of plants; it’s where most of their mass comes from.

Higher carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere means that plants are able to grow noticeably faster. Seems like good news, doesn’t it? The planet may be warming and killing many species, but at least we can grow faster food!

But remember, fast does not mean nutritious. And one of the challenges of fast-growing plants is that they pour nearly all their energy into growth, rather than into nutrient synthesis.

It’s as if you normally ate a balanced diet of meat, bread, and veggies — and then suddenly, you started tripling the amount of bread you ate per day. The meat and the veggies are still there, but they’re suddenly a smaller proportion of the total diet, and thus the diet becomes less healthy.

Potential Solution: There are many, many ways that we (as a society, rather than specifically as individuals) can combat global warming. The most impactful choice as an individual is probably to vote for representation that considers global climate change to be a top priority to counter.

So how can we make sure we get adequate nutrition from fruits and vegetables?

Over the last twenty years, nutrient levels have dropped by anywhere from 15% to 40% or greater , depending on the specific nutrient and the food being measured. These aren’t small declines.

I’ve outlined a number of solutions above, but the overall summary is to buy local, look for heirloom varieties of crops, and try to support farmers who invest in soil health over maximize-yield-at-all-costs monoculture.

What about organic foods? Are those better?

Unfortunately, organic foods do not contain more nutrients than their conventional relatives. “Organic” as a label simply means that the plant was grown without synthetic pesticides/herbicides being used — but it still receives plenty of more “natural” herbicides (remember, arsenic is considered natural).

The better choice is not to go organic but to go local as much as possible.

And even with reduced nutrient levels, fruits and vegetables are still a far healthier choice than most processed alternatives. They still contain more nutrients than most other choices, and their high fiber content is important for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. Prebiotics over probiotics

The measurements and causes are complex, but at its core, the idea is simple. Better soil means less fertilizer needed, which gives plants more time to produce important micronutrients.

We need to strike a balance between producing enough food to feed everyone, but also producing food that is high-quality and can give adequate nutrition.

Do you notice a difference in taste when comparing local versus grocery store produce?