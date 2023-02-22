The Bored Housewife Who Killed Three Times and Escaped a Mexican Prison

Sharon Kinne was a bored housewife from a small Missouri Town. She was a mother of two and married a Mormon man six years her senior. Unfortunately, divorce was not an option for the Mormon couple, so Sharon found another way out of her marriage.

She shot her husband in the head and blamed it on her two-year-old daughter. This was a murder that she got away with, though, until she went on to kill the pregnant wife of a lover.

Luck was on her side when she escaped to Mexico, but it wasn’t long until she claimed another victim. However, she was determined not to serve any time for her crimes.

How did a bored housewife turn into a serial killer on the run?

Early Life

Kinne was born Sharon Elizabeth Hall in Missouri on the 30th November, 1939. When she was sixteen, she met twenty-two-year-old James Knine. Kinne was a student at Brigham Young University.

It was not long before Sharon found herself pregnant with their first child and the couple married. After the birth of her daughter in 1957, she converted to her husband’s religion, Mormonism.

Bored Housewife

By the time Sharon was twenty, she was bored with her life and started burning through the family’s cash with her excessive shopping habits. In addition, James Kinne was working night shifts, leaving Sharon with a lot of free time.

To fill the lonely evenings, she reacquainted herself with her high school friend, John Boldizs. The couple started an affair. It was too much for James and in March of 1960, suspecting his wife of cheating and being in considerable debt, he asked her for a divorce.

His Mormon family was outraged by this turn of events and begged him to give the marriage one last try. Sharon, however, wanted a more permanent separation.

Murder

On the 19th March 1960, Sharon called the police saying she had found her husband dead in bed. She said that he had taken a nap. She heard a gunshot from the bedroom when she entered the bathroom at 530pm.

Rushing into the room, she found her husband shot through the back of the head with a .22 calibre gun. She further statedthat she had found the gun in the hands of her two-year-old daughter. Therefore, she reasoned that James had cleaned the weapon before his nap and his daughter must have found it.

She further stated that the killing was all her husband’s fault, as he shouldn’t let their child play with guns. Strangely no gunshot residue test was ever carried out on Sharon or her daughter.

Investigator James Browning stated he was suspicious of the story; however, with no other witnesses and little physical evidence, they could not charge Sharon with the murder; it remained a terrible accident.

The Death of a Lover’s Wife

As soon as James died, Sharon cashed in his $230,000 life insurance and bought herself a Ford Thunderbird from a married salesman, Walker Jones. Jones was smitten with the new widow and they started a brief affair, which he ended when Sharon announced she was pregnant.

Shortly after this, Patricia Jones went missing; she was last seen being dropped off by an unknown woman. In May 1960, Sharon called Patricia and claimed that Walter was having an affair with her sister.

Reluctantly Patricia agreed to meet with Sharon, but she asked a friend to go with her. When they met, Sharon asked if they could go somewhere alone to talk, Patricia agreed and it was the last time she was seen alive.

Walter Jones confronted Sharon; she admitted that she had met with Patricia. She then went as far as helping the search party look for the missing woman.

The Missing Body

One evening after the search, Sharon and ex-lover John Boldizs went to a local lover’s lane spot. It was here that Sharon said she spotted a body that would later be identified as Patricia Jones.

Patricia had been shot four times with a .22 calibre gun. The police initially had three suspects, Sharon, John Boldizs and Walter. However, both men gave written statements and passed polygraph tests, leaving only one suspect.

On 31st May 1960, Sharon was arrested for the murder of Patricia Jones. Other evidence also led to her being arrested for the murder of her husband.

Two Separate Trials

The two trials were held separately, postponed so Sharon could give birth to her second daughter on 16th January 1961. The trial for Patricia’s murder was held in June.

The defence cited the many loopholes in the case against the defendant. Without a murder weapon, the all-male jury acquitted Sharon of all charges and released her as a free woman. She left the courtroom after signing a few autographs.

Her freedom was short-lived, though; on 11th January 1962, she was found guilty of her husband’s murder and sentenced to life in prison. The conviction hinged on Boldiza’s testimony that Sharon had asked him to kill her husband a couple of weeks before the death.

Escape to Mexico

In March 1963, the conviction was overturned and a new trial was ordered. Two subsequent trials failed to reach a verdict. As a result, Sharon was released on a $25,000 bond.

By September 1964, Sharon had cashed several bad cheques and was heading to Mexico without the permission of the bail bonds.

On 18th September 64, Sharon was in a Mexican hotel with Francisco Parades Ordonez. She shot Ordonez twice in the chest. She stated the shooting was self-defence as she tried to scare him off after he made advances at her. She was once again arrested.

A hotel room search revealed a .22 calibre pistol, the same weapon that had killed Patricia Jones; double jeopardy laws meant she could not be tried again for the murder.

However, on 18th October 1965, she was found guilty of the murder of Ordonez and sentenced to thirteen years in the Iztapalapa woman’s prison.

One more twist in the tale

On the 7th December 1965, Sharon missed the routine evening roll call in prison. However, when she missed the second roll call of the evening, her absence was officially noted.

That night the prison had an unusual blackout, so the police took several hours more than they would to report her missing. A wide-scale search was undertaken for the escaped convict.

Despite the efforts of many police in many different countries, Sharon was never seen or heard from again. Fifty years later, she holds the longest outstanding arrest warrant for murder.

She would be eighty-three now if she is still alive. Are you living next door to an elderly woman who could be a serial killer on the run?

