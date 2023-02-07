The Woman Who Promised Love but Actually Killed

Photo by Suzanne Basso & Louis Musso — Public Domain

The former seamstress Suzanne Basso was executed on 5th February 2014, becoming the 14th woman in the US killed since the reinstatement of the death penalty in 1976. She refused to make a statement on her final day.

She was pronounced dead eleven minutes after receiving a lethal injection. Some will claim that she did not have the mental capacity to be sentenced to death, others that she got what she deserved given the abuse Buddy suffered at her hands.

Early Life

Basso was born on 15th May 1954; she was one of eight siblings. She tells many stories about her early life, but many were found to be lies.

Her mother’s brother was spree killer Robert Garrow who was tried for raping, robbing and murdering. When Garrow tried to escape prison in 1978, he was shot dead.

Basso was the youngest of three girls in the family who claimed she was physically and sexually abused as a child.

Relationships

In 1970, Basso married marine James Peek. Their first child, a daughter, was born in 1973, followed by a son in 1974. In 1982, Peek was arrested and convicted of molesting his daughter.

Despite this conviction, Basso stayed with her husband, changing her name and moving to Houston. It was here that she became romantically involved with Carmine Basso.

Despite not being able to marry Carmine, as she never divorced Peek, she took his last name. Carmine passed away in 1997, and many have questioned whether his death was suspicious.

Louis’ Buddy’ Musso

Buddy was a trusting man who was considered mentally disabled by the state. However, he fell for Basso and moved in with her in Texas when she promised to marry him.

Buddy was said to have the intellect of a seven-year-old but managed to care for himself when he met Basso. Basso met him at a church carnival in New Jersey and quickly persuaded him to move to Texas to be with her, leaving his friends and family behind.

Regardless he had moved to Texas to be with her. Although already married, she convinced him they would be married, making herself the beneficiary of several insurance policies in his name, his Social Security benefits and other assets.

Within sixteen days of arriving in Texas, Buddy was dead. The torture was carried out by six people, Basso, her son and neighbours. Although all of these were charged with their involvement, the state only sought the death penalty for Basso.

Buddy suffered a torrent of abuse until he finally let go of his life on 22nd August 1998. He was found by a jogger dumped in a ditch.

Capture

From the beginning, Basso started to try to cover the murder up. She told those that would listen that Buddy had run away from her. Weeks earlier, she had told concerned friends that the bruises over Buddy were from a beating a group of Mexicans had given him.

When Buddy’s body was discovered, Basso quickly attempted to distance herself from the murder by reporting him missing. However, the police became suspicious and chose to interview Basso’s son, James O’Malley.

Under pressure, O’Malley confessed to the murders and helped identify the body. He stated he was frightened of his mother, who had been abusive to him and his sister all their lives.

Basso was arrested along with her neighbours Bernice Ahrens Miller, her two children, Craig and Hope, and Hope’s fiancée, Terence Singleton. All six faced separate trials except Hope were convicted of life sentences.

Hope Ahren’s trial resulted in a hung jury. She was then approached with a plea deal of twenty years if she testified against Basso. She has since been released from prison to an undisclosed location.

Both Basso’s son and daughter testified to the verbal, physical and sexual abuse their mother had subjected them to. They also stated that Basso had encouraged her first husband, Peek, to abuse his daughter. She was found guilty and sentenced to death.

Was the death penalty legal?

Leading up to the execution, lawyers for Basso argued that the fifty-nine-year-old woman should not be executed as she lacked the mental capacity to face the death penalty.

Basso’s lawyer, Winston Cochran, stated that as she suffered from delusions, she did not have the mental competence to be executed. Furthermore, he called the statute governing competence deeply flawed.

He also cited a flawed investigation where no mitigating evidence was entered concerning Basso’s mental health, and no direct evidence ever tied her to the murder.

Witnesses would testify to the degree of Basso’s fantasy life, citing times when she had told them she was a triplet and had been in a relationship with Nelson Rockefeller.

Despite the case being heard in several appeals courts, the sentence was eventually upheld. Basso smiled at a couple of friends as she was given the lethal injection. The other four perpetrators of the crime remain incarcerated at several different locations.

