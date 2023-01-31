Actor Alec Baldwin Charged in the Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Photo by Public Domain

Alec Baldwin, famous for Beetlejuice and The Aviator, fatally shot a woman on set with a prop gun in October 2021. The incident occurred at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a famous western film filming location, and has similarities with the killing of Brandon Lee in 1993.

The film they were taking part in was Rust. Rust is a 19th Century film in which Baldwin plays an outlaw whose thirteen-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental killing.

He goes on the run with his estranged grandfather ‘Rust’ played by Baldwin. The movie also stars Frances Fisher. Baldwin is the producer and lead actor in the film.

Charges against the actor

Last week, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case, along with the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Lawyers for the pair have said that they plan to fight the charges. They could face up to eighteen months in jail and a $5000 fine if found guilty.

A spokesman for Baldwin told AP news that the incident involved him misfiring a prop gun with blanks. He has since changed his statement to say the gun went off without him firing it.

He went to the police voluntarily and was thoroughly interviewed. He can later be seen bent over in agony trying to control his emotions in the Sheriff’s car park after release.

However, recently released footage contradicts this as Baldwin can be seen talking to police relaxed, almost joking that the blood on him was fake.

David Halls, assistant director of the film, has already pleaded guilty to the misdemeanour of negligence during the use of a deadly weapon and received a sentence of six months probation.

Halyna Hutchins

Ms Hutchins was forty-two and was the sets director of photography. The incident occurred when Baldwin shot at her for a scene in the film.

She was flown to hospital by helicopter but died of her injuries. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured and received emergency care, although his injuries were not disclosed.

In a statement made at the time, the movie’s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, said:

The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.

According to her website, Ms Hutchins was from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She was named a rising star in American Cinematography Magazine in 2019. She was also the director of photography for the 2020 film Archenemy. Her death has been described as a ‘devastating terrible loss’ by the International Cinematographers Guild.

The Film will Continue

Incidents such as fatal shootings are rare on sets; however, they are not impossible. For example, actor Jon-Erik Hexum was killed on October 18, 1984, on the TV series Cover Up; he accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun loaded with blanks.

Many films use real firearms loaded with blanks; these cartridges create a flash and bang without discharging a projectile.

In the case of Brandon Lee, the gun had been used to fire an earlier round. This was lodged in the barrel and later fired. Details have not been disclosed whether this was the case with this accident.

Lawyers for the famous actor have stated that they will fight the charges and believe a miscarriage of justice has occurred due to a flawed investigation.

Prior to the formal charging, Baldwin had filed several lawsuits against those who failed to check the gun, one of these being Reed. However, questions remain about whether Baldwin should have been responsible for checking a gun he was handling himself.

Mr Hutchins, who reached a private settlement with the company for compensation, has been made executive producer for when the film starts production again later this year.