The Creepy Car Chase that Inspired a Horror Film

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tIDu_0kG88yQR00
Photo byPublic Domain

Have you seen the opening scene of Jeepers Creepers, the one where the creepy van follows the family car? Although the rest of the film was utter fiction, this particular scene was based on fact. 

The creepy driver was a man who had just murdered his wife, and the couple being chased was a passing couple who saw what looked like a man hiding a body. Once this man saw them, a terrifying car chase ensued. 

Easter Sunday

April 15th, 1990, was an Easter Sunday. Ray and Marie Thornton decided to go for a weekend drive along Snow Prairie Road. Twelve miles outside Coldwater, Michigan, a Chevrolet van appeared behind them.

The van driver was driving aggressively before he overtook them and went off into the distance. This, however, was not the last time the couple saw the van. 

Along their drive, they came along an abandoned schoolhouse. The couple saw that the van from earlier was parked at the side of the building. That was when Marie spotted something disturbing.  

The van driver was holding what appeared to be a bloody sheet. He walked towards the back of the schoolhouse. The couple sped up, but the van from the schoolhouse eerily rode their rear bumper for the next two miles.

It was this encounter that inspired the scene from Jeepers Creepers.

The Thorntons were not fazed by this situation and tried to obtain the full license plate for the police. Ray Thornton even turned his car around and attempted to approach the green van again. 

That was when they saw that the vehicle driver had pulled over and changed the van’s rear license plate. However, it was not this sight that drew the couple’s attention; it was the blood-soaked inside of the van. 

The couple carried on driving, returning to the schoolhouse; with great bravery or stupidity, depending on your outlook, they walked to the back of the building, finding a bloody sheet partially stuffed into an animal hole.

This was the moment they contacted the Michigan State Police. They told them their story and what they had witnessed. They did not know that the police were already scouring the area for a man and his injured wife.

Dennis DePue

Twenty-six-year-old DePue was born in Michigan in 1943. In 1971, he married the woman of his dreams.

Marilynn was a popular high school counselor; the couple had three children, two girls and a boy. However, DePue soon showed his true personality; he became sullen and withdrawn. 

He started by isolating himself from his family and would then regularly accuse Marilynn of turning the children against him. Finally, in 1989, Marilynn had enough and filed for divorce. 

The couple’s divorce was finalized in December 1989. DePue did not claim the family home but requested he kept his office in the garage. The arrangement suited them both until it didn’t.

Murder

One day, Marilynn returned home and found her ex-husband sitting on the couch in the living room. The problem was the locks had been changed when the couples separated. It is unclear how Marilynn dealt with this. 

On Easter Sunday, 1990, DePue arrived at the family home to pick up two of their children to spend the day together. The youngest daughter had refused to go with her father. 

As DePue waited for the other two, he became frustrated at his son, who seemed to be stalling for time; this angered DePue greatly. Marilynn tried to calm the situation, but this only angered him more. Finally, he grabbed her and started shouting accusations at her. 

He turned on her and pushed her down the stairs while his three children looked on. He then went down the stairs and beat her while she was lying there. Their oldest daughter ran outside, to a neighbor’s house to call the police. 

While she was out, DePue left the house with Marilynn, who was seriously injured, telling his children he was taking her to the hospital. This was when DePue came into the path of the Thorntons.

The Chase

After the phone call from the couple, forensic teams sealed off the abandoned schoolhouse and identified that the tire tracks at the school matched that of the van belonging to DePue.

Police then started a widespread search for the killer. On the road halfway between the schoolhouse and the family home, they found the body of Marilynn. She had been shot once in the back of the head. 

DePue was not finished; over the next couple of weeks, he sent a series of strange rambling letters to his friends and families justifying Marilynn’s death. 

Television Appearance

On March 20th, 1991, a Texas woman arrived home to see that her boyfriend’s car was parked in the driveway when he usually kept it in the garage.

When she approached him, he apologized, saying he needed to take an emergency trip home; he then asked her to make him some sandwiches. 

He deliberately kept her distracted in the kitchen so that she did not see the second half of the television show, which featured a man called DePue who had murdered his wife. 

It was too late, as a neighbor had spotted DePue’s van, and the show had received a tip-off about his new location. 

Capture

Louisiana state troopers spotted DePue’s van with false Texas license plates. What started was a fifteen-mile high-speed chase. Finally, DePue blasted through a roadblock in Warren County. 

Sheriff’s on the roadblock shot out both the rear tires. DePue returned fire, shooting at the officer’s cars. He also attempted to ram them off the road. 

The van came to a forceable stop at 4 am. Officers approached the van to arrest DePue. However, he had decided that he would never face justice. Officers found him dead in his van with a .357 gun in his hand and his thumb on the trigger. He left three children without either of their parents.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# True Crime# Murder# Movies# Horror

Comments / 0

Published by

It has been said that I could plan the perfect murder. This is because I have spent so much time studying cases on how people were caught. I would never make the same mistakes.

N/A
3K followers

More from Sam H Arnold

Mays Landing, NJ

Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?

Tiffany Valiante was an eighteen-year-old girl with her whole life in front of her. She had just gained a volleyball scholarship to Mercy College in New York. She was planning to pursue a career in criminal justice or the armed forces.

Read full story
1 comments

If All Else Fails Play Uno

For twenty-five years, I have done the best job in the world. I am one of the lucky few who loves her main hustle as much as her side hustle because I get to spend all day with teenagers.

Read full story

Man Found in a Freezer Leads to a Double Tragedy for a Family

Some families must face the agony of knowing their child has been murdered. To bury your child is horrific; to do it because someone took their life must be unimaginable. This was precisely what happened to the Potters in 1999 when their daughter went missing and was murdered. However, twenty years later, they face the same heartbreak due to their thirty-seven-year-old son.

Read full story
1 comments

Female Serial Killer of Ten Older People Released from Prison

There have been many female killers throughout history, with Victorian England claiming the most female serial killers. The preferred method of murder for many a female is poison, which is quick and easy to administer. Arsenic became such a popular murder weapon that the British government introduced legislation to control its sale.

Read full story
26 comments

The Man Who Kidnapped a Princess for the British NHS

Ian Ball has been an inmate of Broadmoor since 1974 when he committed an attempted kidnapping of one of Britain’s most famous women. The incident just yards from Buckingham Palace caused a media sensation and changed royal protocols forever.

Read full story

Books at Christmas Are Special Presents

Books are my favourite Christmas present to receive, but I have lost count of how many people have said they do not think they are real presents. As any bookworm will know, a book is a perfect present, but which one to buy? I have put together two choices for each in the following categories. No section is exclusively for that reader; there are lots that cross over.

Read full story

Using a Second Brain to Write More and Increase Productivity

So many people talk about building a second brain. It is a hugely popular concept started by Tiago Forte. It is the process of producing a personal database of knowledge that helps you with many things, including your creative pursuits.

Read full story

Building a Writing Habit

This will not be one article that offers you some quick and easy tips to increase your writing ability and revenue. However, if you are looking for that sort of article, there are several around that will satisfy you.

Read full story

The Tragic Story of the Hiker Who Was Found Two Years After Disappearing

Geraldine Largay was an avid hiker who had made it part of her bucket list to walk the 2190 mile long Appalachian Trail. When she went missing, an extensive search was put together with no success.

Read full story
105 comments

The Institutional Racism That Killed Three Men at Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital

It is fair to say that criticism has been leveled at many institutions for their treatment of black people. None more so than the criminal justice system. One case from the United Kingdom highlights that this is not an issue solely in the United States.

Read full story

The Philosophy of Stoicism and How to Use It with Your Journal

Journalling has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Hidden in a cupboard in my bedroom are journals that date back to when I was eleven. Then my problems were simple; my friend doesn’t like me.

Read full story
Hollywood, FL

Did Brittany Murphy Die Tragically or was she Poisoned Over Time?

Brittany Murphy was born on 10th November 1977. From early life, she had big dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. Her big breaks were in the film Clueless and Eminem’s 8 Mile.

Read full story

Frank Abagnale, the Man Who Fooled Us All

Many people have heard the name Frank Abagnale. If you have watched ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ then he is the character Leonardo DiCaprio plays. He even has a small cameo appearance in the film.

Read full story
28 comments
Oakland County, MI

The Unsolved Murders of Four Children by the Oakland County Child Killer

An unknown assailant killed four children in Oakland County between 1976 and 77, earning him the nickname of the Oakland County Child Killer and the Babysitter Killer. For decades investigators have been working on trying to identify this serial killer; it is unknown whether he is even alive.

Read full story

The Queen and the American Hikers

The Queen was the essence of the British spirit; she personified the stiff upper lip. She also was the bedrock for their sense of humour, with her lightning wit and sense of fun.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to Russia

A former National Security Agency employee who lived in Colorado has been arrested for selling classified information to a hostile government. The man stated that he was only trying to pay off some of his debts.

Read full story
3 comments
Clearwater, FL

The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His Victims

Charles Rodman Campbell is a killer that the authorities let reach his full potential. If it had not been for their actions, three innocent people would still have their lives, one as young as nine.

Read full story
21 comments
Seattle, WA

Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River Murders

Tom Jensen had one case during his career in homicide; it is a case he was not prepared to let go of. Finally, after twenty years, his hard work yielded a result; he caught the Green River Killer.

Read full story
13 comments
Anchorage, AK

Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer

On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy