Building a Writing Habit

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITNud_0jSBJ8Cn00
Photo byPublic Domain

This will not be one article that offers you some quick and easy tips to increase your writing ability and revenue. However, if you are looking for that sort of article, there are several around that will satisfy you.

Why is this not that article? Because all these articles lie, there is no easy formula to write better. Writing better takes time and effort; you have to get up every day and practice your craft with little reward at the beginning.

However, there are four areas that I believe many writers overlook when trying to improve. First, techniques that few people talk about and even fewer writing coaches tell you about because this is the secret formula they don’t want you to know.

These killer tips could make you better than them at some point. Of course, if you do them right, they will make you better than me, but I have always loved competition.

Be a Better Reader

Many writers talk about reading lots, but do they talk about the mechanics of reading? How do you become a better reader?

First, you must read a wide selection of books, not just from your genre but many different genres. Then, read all sorts of books, fiction, fact and poetry; each will teach you about writing.

You might say poetry is a waste of your time, but your writing has to flow for readers to stay with you. You have to have a rhythm in your writing, and there is no better place to learn this than through poetry.

Don’t just sit and read these books, though; analyze them. What do the writers do? How do they drive a plot, how does that character build and what is rhythm all about? Immerse yourself into the broader world of books and words.

When picking your reading material, make sure it is high quality. The higher quality and sometimes the more complex the read, the more you expand your reading palette.

Engage with what you are reading; stop if you read a good passage. Take a moment to sit and ponder what made that a great passage. Then try and rewrite it in your own words creating your own exceptional passage. Record these passages and views in your Commonplace book.

Once you have expanded your reading, it is time to look for the best in your niche. Read everything they have written and use this to move your writing forward. Read books on writing, but don’t only read books on writing; read everything.

Books are made out of books - Cormac McCarthy

Build Writing Momentum

To be able to write, you need to build up a writing ritual; this is not unusual advice; it is in every how-to-write article. However, many do not go into the process of how to build up momentum.

The first is to set a manageable goal you can quickly achieve weekly. For example, writing for 8-10 minutes every evening could be your target. There are added rituals that can help this momentum. Always writing in the same place, with the same drink or with the same playlist can all help.

Use this ritual to get over the resistance you have to write. For example, when I started NaNoWriMo, the thought of writing 50,000 words in one month was very daunting. So I divided this into a daily total and never focused on anything other than my daily total.

As long as you reach this simple goal, it is words on the page; the quality doesn’t matter. It is impossible to edit anything, whereas you can edit the bare bones of an article or novel.

Every place I need to add research or facts, I write a note to myself in bold; I never stop when I am writing to find these details because it again stops the momentum.

You can always edit a bad page. You can’t edit a blank page - Jodi Picoult

Write with no Fear, Edit with Clarity

I have just finished NaNoWriMo, it is my first year of doing this challenge, but I have greatly enjoyed the process of writing the first draft of my dystopian novel. It isn’t perfect because it is a brain dump; I have spewed all my ideas onto the page.

My partner asked me the other day if she could read it and I froze because it would be a terrible first read. I know that I have used the wrong words in multiple places, and the grammar and spelling are awful; that is because you need to write and then edit. I may have even killed off the same character twice.

We activate different brain parts for these two tasks; writing uses our creative brain, while editing uses a more critical, evaluative piece. There is no point in building up momentum when writing to have it shattered by editing, only to go back to writing.

Edit with clarity, refine every sentence and find the hidden greatness. Suppose you need to add your research here and check your facts. As I write my first draft, I will always add bold writing where I need to add more facts or research on the next read-through.

Cut out ruthlessly; when I say cut for every project I complete, I have a recycle bin. When I edit this novel, I will not delete what I cut but place it in my recycle bin for the project. Then at the end, I went through this and decided what to add to my second brain and what to throw away.

Write with the door closed, rewrite with the door open - Stephen King

Plus, Minus and Equals

This is an idea that can be found in both martial arts training and chess championship training. It is the basic principle of surrounding yourself with people on a similar journey but at different stages.

The first category will be the plus; the people above you will guide you. Those that may offer to mentor you and correct you. These are the writers that you read their work and analyze it.

Equals are another quite self-explanatory area; these are the people that develop with you. They are your group if you like for feedback and support. These could come from fellow writers on platforms like Medium to writing groups you attend.

Finally, we have your minus category, which is the group of people starting, who are where you were six months ago. It is these people that you teach what you have learned.

The best way to assimilate knowledge is to teach it to someone else. These articles are an example of this. They are not aimed at those in my writing circle but at those a couple of steps below me.

It is worth mentioning that these people may change categories depending on both your development and theirs. There is nothing wrong with this, as an essential part of writing is to have genuine readers/friends who support you.

Writing is not easy

You may be sitting there thinking that some of these tips are not easy to implement, and you would be right. But that is because writing is not easy. The articles you read from writers stating they made $1000s in their first months are crap.

They give the impression that writing is simple and isn’t; otherwise, those skilled writers we admire would not spend so much time doing it. These clickbait articles are lies; writers either do not share screenshots to prove their claims, or if they do, there is a hack where you can put whatever amount in the screenshot.

I hope this article provides you with a framework for developing good habits. Once you develop habits you can work with; everything else will take care of itself.

