Frank Abagnale, the Man Who Fooled Us All

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x280B_0is0NvC400
Public Domain

Many people have heard the name Frank Abagnale. If you have watched ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ then he is the character Leonardo DiCaprio plays. He even has a small cameo appearance in the film.

Abagnale was a master conman. He impersonated an airline pilot and traveled millions of miles. But he didn’t stop there; he impersonated a doctor and lawyer, among others. When finally caught, he was put into federal jail to be released early to work with the FBI on catching white-collar crimes.

Few people know of the biggest con he pulled because this one Abagnale is less willing to admit. The victim of this con is all of us. Evidence has been uncovered that Abagnale lied about most of his story, including working for the FBI.

Parents Divorce

One of the stories that Abagnale talks about is when his parents divorced. He states that he was taken to a courtroom where a judge expected him to choose which parent he lived with after the divorce. He could not decide, so he ran away. This was, he said, the start of his criminal career.

Researcher Alan C Logan states that this is not accurate. The divorce happened earlier in the young Abagnale’s life and he lived with his father. Whether this was his choice or that of his father is not clear.

Abagnale did run away from his father and start his criminal career, but this was because he stole considerable money from his him, writing fraudulent checks.

Abagnale has always stated that he is the modern Robin Hood. He never stole from single people but rather big corporations. Stealing from his father calls this claim into question.

Airline Pilot for PanAm

Most of Abagnale’s speaking is centered around the story that he impersonated an airline pilot and used the jump seat on airlines to travel millions of miles around the country. He used this movement to cash several false cheques, costing PanAm millions. This was all carried out whilst he was a teenager.

However, this can’t have happened. Between the ages of seventeen and twenty, Abagnale was incarcerated for stealing from another family he lived with.

After Abagnale fled his home Logan found evidence that he did pose as a TWA pilot, where he met flight attendant Paula Parks. Parks states that despite being told she wasn’t interested, Abagnale followed her wherever she went, stalked her, to be more precise.

He traveled along the Eastern Seaboard, following her, so much so that he ended up at her parent’s home in Baton Rouge. He charmed her parents by taking them to dinner and buying them gifts, all with their own money. He stole $1200 by cashing bad cheques from them.

PanAm stated that they extensively investigated his claims of stealing millions from them and impersonating one of their pilots and found no evidence this was true. The most they believe he stole was $1500. Abagnale counters that PanAm wouldn’t admit this due to the security issues it brings to light.

Only Arrested Once

This criminal activity and the many times he was arrested also shine a light on another of Abagnale’s lies. He states that he was detained only once in France, which was the only prison time he served.

In fact, he was arrested and incarcerated many times for petty crimes. Records show stays in many prisons for cashing bad cheques. Being arrested after stealing from the Parks family was the first of many times he spent in jail.

Once released from prison, Logan found evidence that he traveled to Texas, where he was again arrested and imprisoned for petty crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWjZ8_0is0NvC400
Public Domain

Escaping Jail and the FBI

One of the best scenes in the film is where Abagnale goes to the toilet whilst on the plane with Tom Hanks and disappears down the toilet. This never happened.

Abagnale also tells a story of impersonating a prison inspector and walking out of the high-security Atlanta Federal Prison.

There is a tiny vein of truth in this story, he did escape prison once, but it was Cobb County Jail, a building with far less security. Abagnale could walk out of the front door when the guards looked elsewhere; he was quickly caught and returned to jail.

The FBI never had multiple teams of officers tracking him because he was never out of prison long enough apart from a three-month chase.

As for working for the FBI to gain early release, the FBI has never confirmed that he works for them.

The Real Frank Abagnale

The true story seems to be that he was a petty criminal who produced some bad cheques at the expense of many hard-working men and women. He never robbed big corporations as he didn’t have the skills. He was a young man in and out of prison for his crimes.

After being arrested in Texas and imprisoned for petty crimes, he was paroled in 1974. It was here he was sold the idea of the changed man and started doing some small talks about his life.

The stories of impersonating a doctor in Georgia, a lawyer in Baton Rouge and cashing millions of pounds of bad cheques are all lies, as are being chased by a team of FBI agents across twenty-six countries.

In 1977, he was invited onto a program called ‘To Tell The Truth,’ where three contestants told the same story; the panel had to guess who was telling the truth. The producers of that show suggested he sensationalized his story a little, which he did. He went on to win the show, fool the panel and gain the prize money of $500. It was these stories that became his story.

Reports of Fraud

Alan C Logan stumbled on this information whilst researching another case. However, he is not the only investigator to question the lies Abagnale told.

After appearing on ‘To Tell The Truth’ in 1978, Abagnale was a guest on Johnny Carson, telling the story of an ingenious bank robbery he pulled off in Boston that netted him thousands of pounds.

Stephen Hall, a journalist, saw the show and had many questions about the crime. When he investigated, he discovered it was all lies and published his findings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MmeY_0is0NvC400
Public domain

Two months later, Ira Perry with The Daily Oklahoman checked some of the more significant claims, including the PanAm robbery of millions. She spoke to representatives from the company who found no trace of any of it happening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZEpr_0is0NvC400
Public domain

The problem was that Abagnale’s star was rising as these reports were released. His fame overshadowed the words of two rookie journalists. No one since then has investigated the claims; they seem to take it all at face value, even it appears Stephen Spielberg when he directed ‘Catch Me If You Can.’

It appears the biggest con that Frank Abagnale pulled, we are all part of. He has made us believe that a petty thief who cashed a handful of bad cheques is a criminal mastermind. Now at least, he has made millions from all of us buying into his lies.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# True Crime# Movies# Conman# True Story

Comments / 6

Published by

It has been said that I could plan the perfect murder. This is because I have spent so much time studying cases on how people were caught. I would never make the same mistakes.

N/A
1769 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

The Institutional Racism That Killed Three Men at Broadmoor Psychiatric Hospital

It is fair to say that criticism has been leveled at many institutions for their treatment of black people. None more so than the criminal justice system. One case from the United Kingdom highlights that this is not an issue solely in the United States.

Read full story

The Philosophy of Stoicism and How to Use It with Your Journal

Journalling has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Hidden in a cupboard in my bedroom are journals that date back to when I was eleven. Then my problems were simple; my friend doesn’t like me.

Read full story
Oakland County, MI

The Unsolved Murders of Four Children by the Oakland County Child Killer

An unknown assailant killed four children in Oakland County between 1976 and 77, earning him the nickname of the Oakland County Child Killer and the Babysitter Killer. For decades investigators have been working on trying to identify this serial killer; it is unknown whether he is even alive.

Read full story

The Queen and the American Hikers

The Queen was the essence of the British spirit; she personified the stiff upper lip. She also was the bedrock for their sense of humour, with her lightning wit and sense of fun.

Read full story
2 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to Russia

A former National Security Agency employee who lived in Colorado has been arrested for selling classified information to a hostile government. The man stated that he was only trying to pay off some of his debts.

Read full story
3 comments
Clearwater, FL

The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His Victims

Charles Rodman Campbell is a killer that the authorities let reach his full potential. If it had not been for their actions, three innocent people would still have their lives, one as young as nine.

Read full story
21 comments
Seattle, WA

Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River Murders

Tom Jensen had one case during his career in homicide; it is a case he was not prepared to let go of. Finally, after twenty years, his hard work yielded a result; he caught the Green River Killer.

Read full story
10 comments
Anchorage, AK

Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer

On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.

Read full story
6 comments

Nellie Bly, a Woman Who Inspired Other Women

Nellie Bly is my hero, and I don’t say that often because, usually, my heroes let me down. Nellie Bly was born Elizabeth Cochran on 5th May 1864 in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. Her father was a laborer who went on to buy his own mill and make a considerable amount of money.

Read full story
3 comments
Knoxville, TN

What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a Mystery

Robert Dennis Blair Adams was a thirty-one-year-old Canadian from Surrey, British Colombia, who was found dead in a parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee, on 11th July 1996. He had been killed with a blow to the stomach but had put up a fight before his death. Even stranger was that around his body was $4000 in various currencies.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by Christmas

On 7th January 1997, maintenance man nineteen-year-old Justin Steed beat hotel owner Barry Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. The murder occurred in the Best Budget Inn, Oklahoma City; Von Treese was the hotel's owner.

Read full story
8 comments

Ashton Kutcher and The Hollywood Ripper

Ashley Ellerin was twenty-two and had her whole world in front of her. She was a fashion design student working and living in Hollywood. She had a thing for dating young actors; she had been on a date with Vin Diesel and was now waiting for a young man called Ashton Kutcher to pick her up. They had texted throughout the day and he was coming over later.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands

Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.

Read full story
56 comments
New York City, NY

The Witnesses that Ignored the Murder of a New York Woman

Catherine Susan Genovese was born on 7th July 1935, in New York. She was the oldest of five children and nicknamed Kitty. Kitty attended an all-girls high school where she was described as having a sunny disposition. When her family moved to Connecticut, she stayed behind and decided to continue her life independently. In 1953, it was reported that she witnessed a murder that left her understandably disturbed.

Read full story
Delphi, IN

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.

Read full story
24 comments

The Story of the Convicted Man Who Became an Actor

Danny Trejo is famous for his characters in Con Air and Heat. Less known is that Trejo was a convicted drug dealer before his acting career and served over ten years, nearly dying in San Quentin prison.

Read full story
86 comments
Riverside County, CA

The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored

Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.

Read full story
35 comments

Molly’s Game, The Changeling and Catch Me If You Can

There is nothing like sitting down to watch a good movie. Some movies are instant blockbusters, and others fail entirely. These five movies have all been huge successes. Some are cult films, admired by a small audience. Others have earned those in them Oscar nominations.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Armie Hammer’s Family History

Armie Hammer has become another star who has fallen from grace due to his private life. Armie has been accused of various cases of sexual misconduct, including violent sexual encounters. One woman claims he raped her for four hours in a Los Angeles Hotel, slapping her head off the wall. She said that he was sexually and emotionally abusive during her four-year relationship with him.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy