The Queen and the American Hikers

Queen Elizabeth II Public Domain

The Queen was the essence of the British spirit; she personified the stiff upper lip. She also was the bedrock for their sense of humour, with her lightning wit and sense of fun.

It is hard to explain the enormity of this passing. In practical terms, money will be changed, and her majesty’s face will slowly disappear from our bank notes and postage stamps.

Military uniforms and police uniforms will all be changed. The words to the national anthem were changed immediately.

There is so much I could write about. The quick facts are staggering. Queen Elizabeth drove a truck during World War II; she bought her wedding dress from ration coupons.

But, out of all the stories told, this is my favourite.

The American Hikers

Scotland always had a special place in The Queen’s heart. The Scottish National Party, campaigning for devolution from Great Britain, have always had to make it clear that they would never remove the Queen as their head of state. She is so popular in Scotland that no one would vote if she were removed.

Scotland was a place she loved, spending many months at her residence in Balmoral. So it seemed fitting that she spent her final days there. It was also the home of her last ever public duty.

Scotland was also the place she was staying when she heard about the death of Diana. Although she received criticism that she did not return to London immediately, she clarified that she had more important duties, supporting her Grandsons.

Prince William frequently speaks of how he healed in Scotland with the help of his Grandmother. She became a mother figure to guide him when he most needed it.

One of my favourite stories of her time in Scotland comes from her former bodyguard. He tells of a time they wandered around Balmoral when they ran into two American hikers.

As was her way, she stopped and spoke to them. It became clear that they did not recognise her. When they asked her if she had met the Queen, she replied with a smile, ‘I haven’t, but Richard has,’ motioning to the bodyguard.

The couple then asked what the Queen was like and, with a smirk, he said, ‘okay, but she can be a little cantankerous.’ He states he was happy to do this, knowing her excellent sense of humour.

The couple then passed their camera to the Queen and asked if she would snap a photo of them with the Queen’s bodyguard. So, as a token, they also had their photo taken with her.

Richard Griffen, her bodyguard, states that they giggled all the way back, imagining the moment the American hikers showed the photo to their friends and realised who they had been photographed with.

Head of Parliament

She has worked with fifteen Prime Ministers, the first being Winston Churchill and the last being Liz Truss. The Queen’s passing is the only memorable event in Liz Truss’s brief forty-four days as Prime Minister.

In her last days, she was working. At the height of Covid, the government had scared the shit out of everyone with their daily briefings. Then a ninety-year-old woman appeared on television screens.

She told everyone it would be hard. She told them they would miss their family but would be together again. The result was instant, a weight lifted; the air became easier to breathe.

The anger over the parties at Downing Street during the pandemic was mainly because of the Queen. The world watched her bury her husband and sat alone whilst those idiots partied.

Britain has lost not only a fantastic woman, their leader and head of state but also the person that calms their fears.