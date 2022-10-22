The Queen and the American Hikers

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uUfa_0iiCmXx000
Queen Elizabeth IIPublic Domain

The Queen was the essence of the British spirit; she personified the stiff upper lip. She also was the bedrock for their sense of humour, with her lightning wit and sense of fun.

It is hard to explain the enormity of this passing. In practical terms, money will be changed, and her majesty’s face will slowly disappear from our bank notes and postage stamps.

Military uniforms and police uniforms will all be changed. The words to the national anthem were changed immediately.

There is so much I could write about. The quick facts are staggering. Queen Elizabeth drove a truck during World War II; she bought her wedding dress from ration coupons.

But, out of all the stories told, this is my favourite.

The American Hikers

Scotland always had a special place in The Queen’s heart. The Scottish National Party, campaigning for devolution from Great Britain, have always had to make it clear that they would never remove the Queen as their head of state. She is so popular in Scotland that no one would vote if she were removed.

Scotland was a place she loved, spending many months at her residence in Balmoral. So it seemed fitting that she spent her final days there. It was also the home of her last ever public duty.

Scotland was also the place she was staying when she heard about the death of Diana. Although she received criticism that she did not return to London immediately, she clarified that she had more important duties, supporting her Grandsons.

Prince William frequently speaks of how he healed in Scotland with the help of his Grandmother. She became a mother figure to guide him when he most needed it.

One of my favourite stories of her time in Scotland comes from her former bodyguard. He tells of a time they wandered around Balmoral when they ran into two American hikers.

As was her way, she stopped and spoke to them. It became clear that they did not recognise her. When they asked her if she had met the Queen, she replied with a smile, ‘I haven’t, but Richard has,’ motioning to the bodyguard.

The couple then asked what the Queen was like and, with a smirk, he said, ‘okay, but she can be a little cantankerous.’ He states he was happy to do this, knowing her excellent sense of humour.

The couple then passed their camera to the Queen and asked if she would snap a photo of them with the Queen’s bodyguard. So, as a token, they also had their photo taken with her.

Richard Griffen, her bodyguard, states that they giggled all the way back, imagining the moment the American hikers showed the photo to their friends and realised who they had been photographed with.

Head of Parliament

She has worked with fifteen Prime Ministers, the first being Winston Churchill and the last being Liz Truss. The Queen’s passing is the only memorable event in Liz Truss’s brief forty-four days as Prime Minister.

In her last days, she was working. At the height of Covid, the government had scared the shit out of everyone with their daily briefings. Then a ninety-year-old woman appeared on television screens.

She told everyone it would be hard. She told them they would miss their family but would be together again. The result was instant, a weight lifted; the air became easier to breathe.

The anger over the parties at Downing Street during the pandemic was mainly because of the Queen. The world watched her bury her husband and sat alone whilst those idiots partied.

Britain has lost not only a fantastic woman, their leader and head of state but also the person that calms their fears. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Royalty# England# The Queen# Funny# History

Comments / 3

Published by

It has been said that I could plan the perfect murder. This is because I have spent so much time studying cases on how people were caught. I would never make the same mistakes.

N/A
1693 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

Colorado Springs, CO

The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to Russia

A former National Security Agency employee who lived in Colorado has been arrested for selling classified information to a hostile government. The man stated that he was only trying to pay off some of his debts.

Read full story
3 comments
Clearwater, FL

The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His Victims

Charles Rodman Campbell is a killer that the authorities let reach his full potential. If it had not been for their actions, three innocent people would still have their lives, one as young as nine.

Read full story
21 comments
Seattle, WA

Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River Murders

Tom Jensen had one case during his career in homicide; it is a case he was not prepared to let go of. Finally, after twenty years, his hard work yielded a result; he caught the Green River Killer.

Read full story
10 comments
Anchorage, AK

Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer

On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.

Read full story
3 comments

Nellie Bly, a Woman Who Inspired Other Women

Nellie Bly is my hero, and I don’t say that often because, usually, my heroes let me down. Nellie Bly was born Elizabeth Cochran on 5th May 1864 in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. Her father was a laborer who went on to buy his own mill and make a considerable amount of money.

Read full story
3 comments
Knoxville, TN

What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a Mystery

Robert Dennis Blair Adams was a thirty-one-year-old Canadian from Surrey, British Colombia, who was found dead in a parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee, on 11th July 1996. He had been killed with a blow to the stomach but had put up a fight before his death. Even stranger was that around his body was $4000 in various currencies.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by Christmas

On 7th January 1997, maintenance man nineteen-year-old Justin Steed beat hotel owner Barry Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. The murder occurred in the Best Budget Inn, Oklahoma City; Von Treese was the hotel's owner.

Read full story
8 comments

Ashton Kutcher and The Hollywood Ripper

Ashley Ellerin was twenty-two and had her whole world in front of her. She was a fashion design student working and living in Hollywood. She had a thing for dating young actors; she had been on a date with Vin Diesel and was now waiting for a young man called Ashton Kutcher to pick her up. They had texted throughout the day and he was coming over later.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands

Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.

Read full story
56 comments
New York City, NY

The Witnesses that Ignored the Murder of a New York Woman

Catherine Susan Genovese was born on 7th July 1935, in New York. She was the oldest of five children and nicknamed Kitty. Kitty attended an all-girls high school where she was described as having a sunny disposition. When her family moved to Connecticut, she stayed behind and decided to continue her life independently. In 1953, it was reported that she witnessed a murder that left her understandably disturbed.

Read full story
Delphi, IN

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.

Read full story
23 comments

The Story of the Convicted Man Who Became an Actor

Danny Trejo is famous for his characters in Con Air and Heat. Less known is that Trejo was a convicted drug dealer before his acting career and served over ten years, nearly dying in San Quentin prison.

Read full story
86 comments
Riverside County, CA

The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored

Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.

Read full story
32 comments

Molly’s Game, The Changeling and Catch Me If You Can

There is nothing like sitting down to watch a good movie. Some movies are instant blockbusters, and others fail entirely. These five movies have all been huge successes. Some are cult films, admired by a small audience. Others have earned those in them Oscar nominations.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Armie Hammer’s Family History

Armie Hammer has become another star who has fallen from grace due to his private life. Armie has been accused of various cases of sexual misconduct, including violent sexual encounters. One woman claims he raped her for four hours in a Los Angeles Hotel, slapping her head off the wall. She said that he was sexually and emotionally abusive during her four-year relationship with him.

Read full story

The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of Horrors

Madame Delphine LaLaurie was a high society lady who lived in New Orleans. As with many families during these times, she kept enslaved people. She was considered a respected member of society and could be seen in public treating her staff well. However, it was behind closed doors that the truth lay. Laurie was one of the cruellest mistresses in history and America's first female serial killer.

Read full story
1 comments

Violet Jessop, the Titanic Passenger Who Cheated Death Four Times

In the 1900s, travelling by sea was hugely popular. Then, the waters were as congested as the skies are today. One company producing liners for these travels was the White Star Line.

Read full story
14 comments

The Meghan and Harry Interview

As 49 million people watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we were prepared to learn something about the royal family. Were they an out-of-date institution that bullied a woman to the extent that she wished to take her own life? But, watching the actress's performance, she was convincing; at the time, it seemed likely that the royal family would struggle to survive.

Read full story
20 comments
Lantana, FL

How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons Case

William Moldt was a mortgage broker who travelled a lot with work. On the night of 7th November 1997, he went to a nightclub in Lantana in Florida. He messaged his girlfriend to say he was on his way home and then completely vanished.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy