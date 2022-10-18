The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to Russia

Public Domain

A former National Security Agency employee who lived in Colorado has been arrested for selling classified information to a hostile government. The man stated that he was only trying to pay off some of his debts.

He stated that his heritage was tied to this country, so he chose to come to them.

He also said that his actions would help balance the scales of the world by allowing other countries to reach the status America had.

Who is Jareh Dalke

Jareh Sebastian Dalke is an Army veteran who lives in the Colorado Springs area. He was a member of the armed forces from 2015 to 2018. In 2019, he obtained a Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Western Governors University.

He then went on to get his master’s degree which included a focus on cipher policy and technical vulnerability analysis

On 6th June 2022, he started working for the NSA, a government agency that collects and analyzes signals from foreign and domestic sources for counterintelligence.

Working at the NSA

In his new job, he increased his clearance to top secret. This clearance meant he had to undergo rigorous vetting, including financial information; questions have been asked as to why the NSA never picked up on his substantial debt.

In 2017, Dalke filed for bankruptcy with debts in excess of $237,000.

He gained the position of information systems security designer; the organization is quick to state; he only worked for them for less than a month in the summer.

During this time, however, he had obtained classified information above his clearance level.

The Security Breach

The security breach was put down to a misconfiguration in the system. However, it is unclear whether he discovered this loophole or whether the Russians informed him of it to obtain the information.

By the middle of July, he had printed one document out, printed information being easier to remove than digital. He went on to steal another three documents.

He told his superiors that a family illness would keep him away from work for nine months. When they could not support him, he resigned and handed back his clearance.

The FBI Agent

The communication between Dalke and the undercover agents started in July via encrypted email. The agent started the communication, writing to him and stating that he had been informed it would be mutually beneficial for them to speak.

It is presumed that the FBI intercepted an initial conversation between Dalke and the Russian embassy.

Dalke asked for a specific sum of money in cryptocurrency in exchange for the information. On 10th August, Dalke sent his covert contact an entire document; the four-page document contained the classified heading SECRET/NOFORM.

Arrest

On 11th August, he again applied for an external vacancy at the NSA.

When agents sent a second cryptocurrency payment, Dalke deposited a small amount into an account in his name.

After many conversations, Dalke arranged to meet the FBI agent in Denver, Colorado, to pass over the full documents. He was told to go to Union Station.

On 28th September, he arrived at the station and used his laptop to transfer the documents; right after he completed this, he was arrested by the FBI.

All four of the documents in his possession were marked with GAMMA, which is considered highly sensitive. Edward Snowden published thousands of documents, none of which had been obtained from the GAMMA department.

The Charges Against

Dalke was charged with three Espionage Act violations in a Denver federal court.

The NSA has also come under criticism for its poor security protocols. Ten years after Snowden, it is still possible that someone can get a job and casually walk out with highly sensitive documents after only working for the agency for a month.

He recently returned to court, where his defense team has asked for him to be released before trial. But, when the FBI searched his house, several fake IDs were discovered; he is considered an extreme flight risk.

For now, he will remain in prison; time will tell whether he is found guilty and, if so, what sentence he will receive.