Colorado Springs, CO

The Man Charged with Selling American Secrets to Russia

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rwoBN_0idw4sSR00
Public Domain

A former National Security Agency employee who lived in Colorado has been arrested for selling classified information to a hostile government. The man stated that he was only trying to pay off some of his debts.

He stated that his heritage was tied to this country, so he chose to come to them. 

He also said that his actions would help balance the scales of the world by allowing other countries to reach the status America had. 

Who is Jareh Dalke

Jareh Sebastian Dalke is an Army veteran who lives in the Colorado Springs area. He was a member of the armed forces from 2015 to 2018. In 2019, he obtained a Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Western Governors University. 

He then went on to get his master’s degree which included a focus on cipher policy and technical vulnerability analysis

On 6th June 2022, he started working for the NSA, a government agency that collects and analyzes signals from foreign and domestic sources for counterintelligence. 

Working at the NSA

In his new job, he increased his clearance to top secret. This clearance meant he had to undergo rigorous vetting, including financial information; questions have been asked as to why the NSA never picked up on his substantial debt.

In 2017, Dalke filed for bankruptcy with debts in excess of $237,000. 

He gained the position of information systems security designer; the organization is quick to state; he only worked for them for less than a month in the summer. 

During this time, however, he had obtained classified information above his clearance level.

The Security Breach 

The security breach was put down to a misconfiguration in the system. However, it is unclear whether he discovered this loophole or whether the Russians informed him of it to obtain the information.

By the middle of July, he had printed one document out, printed information being easier to remove than digital. He went on to steal another three documents. 

He told his superiors that a family illness would keep him away from work for nine months. When they could not support him, he resigned and handed back his clearance.

The FBI Agent

The communication between Dalke and the undercover agents started in July via encrypted email. The agent started the communication, writing to him and stating that he had been informed it would be mutually beneficial for them to speak. 

It is presumed that the FBI intercepted an initial conversation between Dalke and the Russian embassy.

Dalke asked for a specific sum of money in cryptocurrency in exchange for the information. On 10th August, Dalke sent his covert contact an entire document; the four-page document contained the classified heading SECRET/NOFORM.

Arrest

On 11th August, he again applied for an external vacancy at the NSA.

When agents sent a second cryptocurrency payment, Dalke deposited a small amount into an account in his name.

After many conversations, Dalke arranged to meet the FBI agent in Denver, Colorado, to pass over the full documents. He was told to go to Union Station. 

On 28th September, he arrived at the station and used his laptop to transfer the documents; right after he completed this, he was arrested by the FBI.

All four of the documents in his possession were marked with GAMMA, which is considered highly sensitive. Edward Snowden published thousands of documents, none of which had been obtained from the GAMMA department.

The Charges Against

Dalke was charged with three Espionage Act violations in a Denver federal court. 

The NSA has also come under criticism for its poor security protocols. Ten years after Snowden, it is still possible that someone can get a job and casually walk out with highly sensitive documents after only working for the agency for a month.

He recently returned to court, where his defense team has asked for him to be released before trial. But, when the FBI searched his house, several fake IDs were discovered; he is considered an extreme flight risk

For now, he will remain in prison; time will tell whether he is found guilty and, if so, what sentence he will receive.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crime# True Crime# Espionage# Justice# Russia

Comments / 3

Published by

It has been said that I could plan the perfect murder. This is because I have spent so much time studying cases on how people were caught. I would never make the same mistakes.

N/A
1688 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

The Queen and the American Hikers

The Queen was the essence of the British spirit; she personified the stiff upper lip. She also was the bedrock for their sense of humour, with her lightning wit and sense of fun.

Read full story
2 comments
Clearwater, FL

The Incompetent Authorities Who Released a Madman to Kill His Victims

Charles Rodman Campbell is a killer that the authorities let reach his full potential. If it had not been for their actions, three innocent people would still have their lives, one as young as nine.

Read full story
21 comments
Seattle, WA

Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River Murders

Tom Jensen had one case during his career in homicide; it is a case he was not prepared to let go of. Finally, after twenty years, his hard work yielded a result; he caught the Green River Killer.

Read full story
10 comments
Anchorage, AK

Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer

On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.

Read full story
3 comments

Nellie Bly, a Woman Who Inspired Other Women

Nellie Bly is my hero, and I don’t say that often because, usually, my heroes let me down. Nellie Bly was born Elizabeth Cochran on 5th May 1864 in the suburbs of Pittsburgh. Her father was a laborer who went on to buy his own mill and make a considerable amount of money.

Read full story
3 comments
Knoxville, TN

What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a Mystery

Robert Dennis Blair Adams was a thirty-one-year-old Canadian from Surrey, British Colombia, who was found dead in a parking lot in Knoxville, Tennessee, on 11th July 1996. He had been killed with a blow to the stomach but had put up a fight before his death. Even stranger was that around his body was $4000 in various currencies.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by Christmas

On 7th January 1997, maintenance man nineteen-year-old Justin Steed beat hotel owner Barry Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. The murder occurred in the Best Budget Inn, Oklahoma City; Von Treese was the hotel's owner.

Read full story
8 comments

Ashton Kutcher and The Hollywood Ripper

Ashley Ellerin was twenty-two and had her whole world in front of her. She was a fashion design student working and living in Hollywood. She had a thing for dating young actors; she had been on a date with Vin Diesel and was now waiting for a young man called Ashton Kutcher to pick her up. They had texted throughout the day and he was coming over later.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands

Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.

Read full story
56 comments
New York City, NY

The Witnesses that Ignored the Murder of a New York Woman

Catherine Susan Genovese was born on 7th July 1935, in New York. She was the oldest of five children and nicknamed Kitty. Kitty attended an all-girls high school where she was described as having a sunny disposition. When her family moved to Connecticut, she stayed behind and decided to continue her life independently. In 1953, it was reported that she witnessed a murder that left her understandably disturbed.

Read full story
Delphi, IN

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.

Read full story
23 comments

The Story of the Convicted Man Who Became an Actor

Danny Trejo is famous for his characters in Con Air and Heat. Less known is that Trejo was a convicted drug dealer before his acting career and served over ten years, nearly dying in San Quentin prison.

Read full story
86 comments
Riverside County, CA

The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored

Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.

Read full story
32 comments

Molly’s Game, The Changeling and Catch Me If You Can

There is nothing like sitting down to watch a good movie. Some movies are instant blockbusters, and others fail entirely. These five movies have all been huge successes. Some are cult films, admired by a small audience. Others have earned those in them Oscar nominations.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Armie Hammer’s Family History

Armie Hammer has become another star who has fallen from grace due to his private life. Armie has been accused of various cases of sexual misconduct, including violent sexual encounters. One woman claims he raped her for four hours in a Los Angeles Hotel, slapping her head off the wall. She said that he was sexually and emotionally abusive during her four-year relationship with him.

Read full story

The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of Horrors

Madame Delphine LaLaurie was a high society lady who lived in New Orleans. As with many families during these times, she kept enslaved people. She was considered a respected member of society and could be seen in public treating her staff well. However, it was behind closed doors that the truth lay. Laurie was one of the cruellest mistresses in history and America's first female serial killer.

Read full story
1 comments

Violet Jessop, the Titanic Passenger Who Cheated Death Four Times

In the 1900s, travelling by sea was hugely popular. Then, the waters were as congested as the skies are today. One company producing liners for these travels was the White Star Line.

Read full story
14 comments

The Meghan and Harry Interview

As 49 million people watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we were prepared to learn something about the royal family. Were they an out-of-date institution that bullied a woman to the extent that she wished to take her own life? But, watching the actress's performance, she was convincing; at the time, it seemed likely that the royal family would struggle to survive.

Read full story
20 comments
Lantana, FL

How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons Case

William Moldt was a mortgage broker who travelled a lot with work. On the night of 7th November 1997, he went to a nightclub in Lantana in Florida. He messaged his girlfriend to say he was on his way home and then completely vanished.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy