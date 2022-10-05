Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by Christmas

Death Row Free to Use

On 7th January 1997, maintenance man nineteen-year-old Justin Steed beat hotel owner Barry Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. The murder occurred in the Best Budget Inn, Oklahoma City; Von Treese was the hotel's owner.

It wasn't long before Sneed confessed to the murder. He told police that in exchange for avoiding the death penalty, he would give evidence against the man who instructed him to murder Van Treese.

That man was Richard Glossip, the manager of the hotel. Glossip has always maintained his innocence in this case. He refused to plea bargain himself when the case went to trial.

He was convicted of the murder and sentenced to death in July 1997. This would be the start of many legal cases to prove his innocence.

In 2001, the conviction was thrown out on appeal; the court called the evidence against Glossip extremely weak. The case is highly controversial as there is no evidence tying Glossip to the case, only the testimony of Sneed.

However, in 2004, he was again convicted of the crime and put back on death row.

The defense argues

Glossip's legal team stated that at the time of the murder, Sneed was addicted to meth and was caught several times breaking into the parking lot at the hotel to feed his habit.

The defense team has also argued that Glossip's previous representation has been extremely weak. They state that evidence has also not been shared between counsels.

However, what they have found recently will call into question all aspects of the case and could result in Glossip walking free. Sneed may have been coached in his testimony before going to trial by the prosecutor

The Attorney General

The Oklahoma attorney general's office handed over a box of files in September 2022. At first glance, it looked like this was a dusty box of documents. However, the defense was frustrated as the office admitted to keeping some files private.

After examining the documents, they realized that they had stumbled upon evidence that could change the direction of the case.

Originally, Sneed stated in his testimony that he had never used the knife found at the scene. However, during the second trial, the medical examiner stated that Van Treese had been cut several times during his murder, possibly with the knife found at the scene.

When Carol Smotherman, the lead prosecutor, found the note stating what the medical examiner would testify to, Sneed changed his testimony. He then claimed that he picked the knife up and tried to force it into the victim's chest but failed.

Problems with the case

The discovery of the note violated the bedrock of witness procedure. Witnesses are meant to offer their testimony without advanced knowledge of what others would say. By Smotherman informing Sneed of what the medical examiner was going to testify, she violated this order.

In addition, witnesses who report that Sneed has laughed about lying in court have been intimidated and silenced. Sneed has constantly changed his story, first stating Glossip wore gloves and then stating he didn't.

Stay of Execution

On 16th August, Governor J.Kevin Stitt ordered a sixty-day stay of execution, supported by the report that the law firm Reed Smith LLP had completed on the failures in the case.

In its initial report, issued on 15th June, the Reed Smith investigative team found that no reasonable jury hearing the complete record would convict Glossip of first-degree murder.

Factors such as the district office telling the police to destroy a box of evidence before the second trial, surveillance video disappearing, and Sneed being interviewed using leading questions that mentioned Glossip were all discovered.

The earliest that Glossip could face execution is now 8th December. But, whatever the case's outcome, the victim's family still mourns the loss of a loved one without knowing who was responsible for the killing.

We await further news on whether Glossip will be executed after this date or walk away as a free man.