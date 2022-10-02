The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Fair Use

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.

Liberty German (14) and Abigail Williams (13) were complete opposites. Yet the differences made them friends, best friends.

A day of hiking

The 13th February 2017 was a Monday and unusually warm for a winter day. So the girls had an impromptu day off. The winter had been less harsh than in previous years, so the school had some snow days left, giving the students a long weekend. Liberty was always full of energy and wanted to do something with her day off. So the girls decided to go hiking to take pictures of nature.

Liberty lived with her sister, father and grandparents. Liberty persuaded her older sister Kelsi to drop them off at the Delphi Historical Trials. The girls fancied walking along the trail to the old train track, where they would take photos. Liberty had persuaded her father to pick her up.

Kelsi dropped the girls off at 1335. She told her sister she loved her, to which Liberty replied she loved her too. Kelsi stayed for a few seconds and watched her sister and Abby walk off along the trail. At 1407, the girls were walking along the bridge and took this poignant photo of Abby on the bridge.

Abby on the bridge — Fair use

At 1530, Liberty’s dad, Derek, came to pick the girls up. He rang Liberty’s phone to tell her to make her way to the car park as he was there. Unfortunately, the girls did not pick up their phones, so he went for a quick walk to see if he could see them.

When he still could not locate the girls, he contacted his family to see if anyone had heard from them. It was unusual for any teenager to be without their phone. All parties felt if one of the girls were hurt, the other would stay. The two would not be separated.

Missing

At 1630, Kelsi arrived at the trail with her Uncle; the pair started a search. When they still could not locate the girls, the police were called. Word had gotten around, along with the police, locals, and people from out of state joined the search.

The search was called off at midnight due to the dark conditions.

However, the next day at 7 am, the search resumed. This time the parties searched in groups. The search included drones, dogs and divers. Police had tried to track the teenagers’ phones but had no results.

The Snapchat murders

Later that day, one of the search team found a shoe under the bridge. Kelsi was called and identified the shoe as belonging to one of the girls.

Shortly after, the bodies of two females were found half a mile from the Monon High Bridge, where the last photo of the girls had been taken. The autopsy revealed that the two girls had been murdered, although details of their death have never been released.

The following day, police released the snapchat photo of Abby on the bridge, as well as that they released footage of a man following the girls.

Liberty, a true crime fan, had the presence of mind to record the man they thought was following them in case they needed it. As the stranger approaches the girls, Liberty puts the phone in her pocket; a man’s voice is heard saying ‘down the hill.’

The man on the bridge — Fair use

Additional information was then released that the man was 220lbs with reddish hair between the ages of eighteen and forty. Police stated the man might look a lot younger than he was. A photo fit was also released of a man they would like to talk to. Police said they believed the suspect worked or lived around the Delphi area.

Photo-fit of suspect — Fair use

Although there were several suspects at that time and none have proven successful, the police still believe the case will be solved.

Recently, Indiana State Police have searched for the true identity of a catfish account called anthony_shots, active from 2016 to 2017.

Some believe it could be linked to the disappearance of the girls. The account is known to groom young girls, the picture of a model from Alaska. Although the identity of the account was discovered, it is believed that more than one person operated the account.

The family plans to build a memorial park in memory of both girls. They work diligently to keep the case in the minds of those on social media; they believe this will help solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated tip hotline at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or (765) 822–3535