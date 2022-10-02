Delphi, IN

The Unsolved Snapchat Murders

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mORCE_0iHtkyWN00
Fair Use

Delphi, Indiana, is a small farming community with three thousand inhabitants. It was the sort of community where everyone knew everyone else. Doors were left unlocked and kids wandered around without fear. This all changed in 2017 when two girls were murdered.

Liberty German (14) and Abigail Williams (13) were complete opposites. Yet the differences made them friends, best friends.

A day of hiking

The 13th February 2017 was a Monday and unusually warm for a winter day. So the girls had an impromptu day off. The winter had been less harsh than in previous years, so the school had some snow days left, giving the students a long weekend. Liberty was always full of energy and wanted to do something with her day off. So the girls decided to go hiking to take pictures of nature.

Liberty lived with her sister, father and grandparents. Liberty persuaded her older sister Kelsi to drop them off at the Delphi Historical Trials. The girls fancied walking along the trail to the old train track, where they would take photos. Liberty had persuaded her father to pick her up.

Kelsi dropped the girls off at 1335. She told her sister she loved her, to which Liberty replied she loved her too. Kelsi stayed for a few seconds and watched her sister and Abby walk off along the trail. At 1407, the girls were walking along the bridge and took this poignant photo of Abby on the bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQQdO_0iHtkyWN00
Abby on the bridge — Fair use

At 1530, Liberty’s dad, Derek, came to pick the girls up. He rang Liberty’s phone to tell her to make her way to the car park as he was there. Unfortunately, the girls did not pick up their phones, so he went for a quick walk to see if he could see them. 

When he still could not locate the girls, he contacted his family to see if anyone had heard from them. It was unusual for any teenager to be without their phone. All parties felt if one of the girls were hurt, the other would stay. The two would not be separated.

Missing

At 1630, Kelsi arrived at the trail with her Uncle; the pair started a search. When they still could not locate the girls, the police were called. Word had gotten around, along with the police, locals, and people from out of state joined the search.

The search was called off at midnight due to the dark conditions. 

However, the next day at 7 am, the search resumed. This time the parties searched in groups. The search included drones, dogs and divers. Police had tried to track the teenagers’ phones but had no results.

The Snapchat murders

Later that day, one of the search team found a shoe under the bridge. Kelsi was called and identified the shoe as belonging to one of the girls. 

Shortly after, the bodies of two females were found half a mile from the Monon High Bridge, where the last photo of the girls had been taken. The autopsy revealed that the two girls had been murdered, although details of their death have never been released.

The following day, police released the snapchat photo of Abby on the bridge, as well as that they released footage of a man following the girls. 

Liberty, a true crime fan, had the presence of mind to record the man they thought was following them in case they needed it. As the stranger approaches the girls, Liberty puts the phone in her pocket; a man’s voice is heard saying ‘down the hill.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThAhl_0iHtkyWN00
The man on the bridge — Fair use

Additional information was then released that the man was 220lbs with reddish hair between the ages of eighteen and forty. Police stated the man might look a lot younger than he was. A photo fit was also released of a man they would like to talk to. Police said they believed the suspect worked or lived around the Delphi area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHWiF_0iHtkyWN00
Photo-fit of suspect — Fair use

Although there were several suspects at that time and none have proven successful, the police still believe the case will be solved.

Recently, Indiana State Police have searched for the true identity of a catfish account called anthony_shots, active from 2016 to 2017. 

Some believe it could be linked to the disappearance of the girls. The account is known to groom young girls, the picture of a model from Alaska. Although the identity of the account was discovered, it is believed that more than one person operated the account.

The family plans to build a memorial park in memory of both girls. They work diligently to keep the case in the minds of those on social media; they believe this will help solve the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated tip hotline at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or (765) 822–3535

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Unsolved# Crime# True Crime# Snapchat# Murders

Comments / 27

Published by

It has been said that I could plan the perfect murder. This is because I have spent so much time studying cases on how people were caught. I would never make the same mistakes.

N/A
1451 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

Oklahoma City, OK

Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by Christmas

On 7th January 1997, maintenance man nineteen-year-old Justin Steed beat hotel owner Barry Van Treese to death with a baseball bat. The murder occurred in the Best Budget Inn, Oklahoma City; Von Treese was the hotel's owner.

Read full story
3 comments

Ashton Kutcher and The Hollywood Ripper

Ashley Ellerin was twenty-two and had her whole world in front of her. She was a fashion design student working and living in Hollywood. She had a thing for dating young actors; she had been on a date with Vin Diesel and was now waiting for a young man called Ashton Kutcher to pick her up. They had texted throughout the day and he was coming over later.

Read full story
1 comments
Baton Rouge, LA

The Father Who Took the Law into His Own Hands

Leon Gary Plauche waited in the airport, watching those arriving. He was looking for one person in particular. He calmly walked over to him and shot him when he saw him being escorted through the airport.

Read full story
51 comments
New York City, NY

The Witnesses that Ignored the Murder of a New York Woman

Catherine Susan Genovese was born on 7th July 1935, in New York. She was the oldest of five children and nicknamed Kitty. Kitty attended an all-girls high school where she was described as having a sunny disposition. When her family moved to Connecticut, she stayed behind and decided to continue her life independently. In 1953, it was reported that she witnessed a murder that left her understandably disturbed.

Read full story

The Story of the Convicted Man Who Became an Actor

Danny Trejo is famous for his characters in Con Air and Heat. Less known is that Trejo was a convicted drug dealer before his acting career and served over ten years, nearly dying in San Quentin prison.

Read full story
86 comments
Riverside County, CA

The Serial Killer Who the Media Ignored

Suff was ignored because he was tried and convicted while the OJ Simpson trial was held. Few media outlets reported his case, as they were too busy following the case of the century. The fact that the victims were all considered prostitutes made the case even less attractive to the media.

Read full story
27 comments

Molly’s Game, The Changeling and Catch Me If You Can

There is nothing like sitting down to watch a good movie. Some movies are instant blockbusters, and others fail entirely. These five movies have all been huge successes. Some are cult films, admired by a small audience. Others have earned those in them Oscar nominations.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Armie Hammer’s Family History

Armie Hammer has become another star who has fallen from grace due to his private life. Armie has been accused of various cases of sexual misconduct, including violent sexual encounters. One woman claims he raped her for four hours in a Los Angeles Hotel, slapping her head off the wall. She said that he was sexually and emotionally abusive during her four-year relationship with him.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of Horrors

Madame Delphine LaLaurie was a high society lady who lived in New Orleans. As with many families during these times, she kept enslaved people. She was considered a respected member of society and could be seen in public treating her staff well. However, it was behind closed doors that the truth lay. Laurie was one of the cruellest mistresses in history and America's first female serial killer.

Read full story
1 comments

Violet Jessop, the Titanic Passenger Who Cheated Death Four Times

In the 1900s, travelling by sea was hugely popular. Then, the waters were as congested as the skies are today. One company producing liners for these travels was the White Star Line.

Read full story
14 comments

The Meghan and Harry Interview

As 49 million people watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we were prepared to learn something about the royal family. Were they an out-of-date institution that bullied a woman to the extent that she wished to take her own life? But, watching the actress's performance, she was convincing; at the time, it seemed likely that the royal family would struggle to survive.

Read full story
20 comments
Lantana, FL

How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons Case

William Moldt was a mortgage broker who travelled a lot with work. On the night of 7th November 1997, he went to a nightclub in Lantana in Florida. He messaged his girlfriend to say he was on his way home and then completely vanished.

Read full story
14 comments

The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll

If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.

Read full story
77 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Death of Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington was the dynamic singer for Linkin Park; he was also best friends with Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell. Two months after the death of Cornell, Bennington was found dead in his private residence in Los Angeles.

Read full story
2 comments

The Olympic Swimmer Who Used His Skills to Rescue Others

This mild man would never speak about the night he rescued more than thirty people from a frozen river. This was not the first time that Karapetyan had saved a life and it would not be the last.

Read full story

Was Gwen Shamblin Lara a Religious Leader or a Cold-Hearted Trickster

Gwen Shamblin was an author and founder of Weigh Down’s Christian diet program. She advised that all people needed was to stop loving food and to love God instead. The results seemed to work; everyone wanted to know how to achieve the perfect weight loss.

Read full story
168 comments

Edith Wilson, the Pioneering First Lady of America

Edith married the widowed Wilson in 1915, during his first term in office. She was First Lady of the United States until 1921. In 1919, she would become an influential woman in Wilson’s administration after he suffered a severe stroke. From that point on, Edith was responsible for managing the office of the President.

Read full story

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.

Read full story
8 comments
Houston, TX

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy