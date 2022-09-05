The Meghan and Harry Interview

Public domain

As 49 million people watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we were prepared to learn something about the royal family. Were they an out-of-date institution that bullied a woman to the extent that she wished to take her own life? But, watching the actress's performance, she was convincing; at the time, it seemed likely that the royal family would struggle to survive.

However, it wasn't long after the title credits rolled that the lies started to surface; they were as gobsmacking as the couple's claims. Although I can not comment on the racism, Markle endured, any aspect of racism should be taken seriously; I do not doubt she has suffered more than her fair share of vile behaviour; I am shocked at the lies she told.

Archie was not made a Prince because he had a black heritage.

This is absolute rubbish, and if you know royal protocols, this one was evident as the words were muttered. Archie was not made a Prince because he is a minor royal family member. However, he will become a Prince when his Grandfather, Prince Charles, takes the throne.

Protocol states that only children and grandchildren of the sovereign have the automatic right to the HRH title and that of Prince or Princess. However, the children of Prince William and Kate are an exception because Prince George is a future heir to the throne.

This is a fact that Prince Harry has known since birth, so why it should then come as a shock to his wife, no one knows.

The couple stated that this lack of title led to a lack of security for them, that the palace conspired to remove their protection and made them vulnerable. Interestingly the palace does not provide security; the Metropolitan police do this. So if they were denied security, it was from the police, not the palace.

Charles has spent time slimming down the monarchy as he believes this is in the best interest of the taxpaying English people. In addition, Harry, who had to find a job, both of Prince Andrew's children have been told to find their way in life and that the palace would not keep them. Except for Prince William, none of the grandchildren of the Queen has security.

Meghan had to surrender her passport when she joined the royal family.

Despite this, the Dutchess still managed to go to Ibiza to watch Elton John perform; for a baby shower in New York, that friend Serena Williams threw her. She also went to watch Williams in the tennis final. In addition, the couple went on a secret honeymoon and attended the wedding of Misha Nonoo, which is not bad for a woman without a passport. I think it is clear she had access to it whenever she wanted.

She then said she had to surrender her driving license as royalty does not drive. However, this is not true; pictures of almost every member of the royal family driving, including the Queen. The only member of the royal family who I am aware of who surrendered their driving licence was Prince Phillip after he caused an accident at 96.

Prince Charles disowned them and cut off their money.

This was another attack by Prince Harry, who said he had to find a job fast to pay for security and protect his family. If it hadn't been for the money his mother left him, he would have been left with nothing.

Most of those who watched the interview believed this little tale until it was time for the royal family to publish their accounts. Royalty publishes their financial records so the British taxpayer can see how their money has been spent. On many occasions, this has caused outrage; this year was no different.

Studying Prince Charles' accounts, there is a large payment of $4.5 million to Prince Harry. In effect, Prince Charles paid for his son's security in America out of his personal pocket; pictures from the media back this up.

Security as Harry lands in America Public domain

The Couple Were Married in Private before the big day.

This one made me spit my coffee out when I heard it. I can only presume the actress hoped everyone viewing her performance had no idea about English law. For those who don't, let me help.

It is illegal in Britain to marry without two witnesses present. So there is no way they had a cosy wedding for two with the Archbishop of Canterbury. If anyone wondered, the Archbishop is not in the habit of doing private weddings either.

To have a wedding at a location of your choice, the place has to be registered; you can not pop into a garden and get married; only licensed premises can hold weddings.

Meghan was not trained to be part of the royal family and knew nothing about them.

A stampede of friends has lined up to wade in on this lie. The common opinion seems that Meghan was obsessed with the royal family, especially watching documentaries on Princess Diana.

With regards to her lack of training, this is also untrue. A book published at the time states that Meghan was a brilliant student, always carrying around armfuls of notes on etiquette. The couple said they had nothing to do with the book but recently had to admit they did know about it when emails Meghan had forgotten she sent resurfaced.

The Queen's private secretary, Samantha Cohen, came out of retirement, at the request of the Queen, to train Meghan. In addition, many other people connected with the palace have said they would offer Meghan advice on etiquette. There is also footage of the Queen accompanying Meghan on one of her first royal engagements.

Meghan was denied mental health treatment by the palace.

This is possibly the most shocking allegation of them all. Although no one can prove that she is lying, studying the evidence would lead us to believe she could be.

Princess Diana received help for both postnatal depression and bulimia. She clearly states this in her BBC interview with Martin Bashir. We also know that Prince Charles had fourteen years of counselling to try and deal with his marital problems.

Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister, had a mental health break and regularly sought a psychiatrist's help.

Probably the most famous royal to seek help is Prince Harry himself. Prince Harry received counselling at the age of twelve when he struggled to deal with the death of his mother. Then, with the help of his brother William, he sought a therapist at twenty-eight.

It seems extremely unlikely that the royal family denied Meghan mental health support when she was suicidal.

I do not doubt that joining the royal family is a challenging prospect for anyone. It is an institution heaped in ceremony and protocol. However, I do not believe Meghan Markle went into this with her eyes closed. She fully knew what she was getting into and how hard the job was.

If racism does exist in the royal family, then there is no place for it in our society. However, what Meghan has done with her construction of fake truths diminishes the impact any genuine claims of racism will have.