Lantana, FL

How Google Earth Solved a Twenty-Year Missing Persons Case

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495Cqg_0hi7b31n00
William MoldtPublic domain

William Moldt was a mortgage broker who travelled a lot with work. On the night of 7th November 1997, he went to a nightclub in Lantana in Florida. He messaged his girlfriend to say he was on his way home and then completely vanished.

Witnesses stated that Moldt was a quiet man who kept himself to himself. They also remember that he was not intoxicated when he left the club. Instead, he left alone, driving his car away from the club. The forty-year-old was never seen again.

The police launched a missing person investigation, which soon when cold. Finally, however, two decades later, he would be found on Google Maps.

Finding William Moldt

In August 2019, Mr Hayes was doing some research for his company. As a transport surveyor, he spent much of his time on Google Maps, looking at routes for buses. During one of his searches, he looked at the area that he used to live in, Moon Bay Circle, Wellington, Florida. There he spotted something strange in the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrCvv_0hi7b31n00
Google earthPublic domain

He phoned his ex-girlfriend to go to the bottom of the garden and look into the pond, she said she could see nothing so went to her neighbour. The neighbour sent his drone over the area and confirmed that there was indeed a car in the lake. The lake was built as an artificial retention pond to store runoff waters from heavy rains.

They contacted the police, who pulled the vehicle from the water. As the car emerged, it became clear that there were skeletal remains in the driver’s seat. Thick calcium deposits coated the vehicle, a white 1994 Saturn saloon. Experts with the Medical Examiner’s Office examined the bones, and on 10th September, they identified the remains as William Moldt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WX1zn_0hi7b31n00
Public domain

The vehicle had plainly [been] visible on a Google Earth satellite photo of the area since 2007, but apparently, no one had noticed it until 2019. — A report by the Charley Project

After investigation, authorities presumed that Moldt had lost control of his car and driven into the pond. However, the area, under massive development at the time, was more of a building site than a community, so his accident went unnoticed.

Never did I believe there would be a 22-year-old dead body — Barry Fay, resident

Many have questioned how a car remained submerged in a lake for twenty years without residents noticing.

When you look at the lake, it is brown and green. Even if you stand close, it is not clear enough to see through. The lake quite simply had hidden its secret for two decades.

Although the family will never know what happened to Moldt, they now have the closure to bury him.

He remains one of many bodies that have been found on Google Maps.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mystery# Missing Person# Google Earth# Technology# True Crime

Comments / 9

Published by

It has been said that I could plan the perfect murder. This is because I have spent so much time studying cases on how people were caught. I would never make the same mistakes.

N/A
716 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

Violet Jessop, the Titanic Passenger Who Cheated Death Four Times

In the 1900s, travelling by sea was hugely popular. Then, the waters were as congested as the skies are today. One company producing liners for these travels was the White Star Line.

Read full story
14 comments

The Meghan and Harry Interview

As 49 million people watched the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we were prepared to learn something about the royal family. Were they an out-of-date institution that bullied a woman to the extent that she wished to take her own life? But, watching the actress's performance, she was convincing; at the time, it seemed likely that the royal family would struggle to survive.

Read full story
20 comments

The Real Life Haunting by Annabelle the Rag Doll

If you are a fan of horror films, you have likely watched one of the Annabelle films. Annabelle is a doll possessed by a demon that enters people's lives to burn down their houses and haunt their loved ones. However, some may not know that Annabelle is based on a true story. You can even visit the Annabelle doll in the Occult Museum, Connecticut.

Read full story
75 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Tragic Death of Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington was the dynamic singer for Linkin Park; he was also best friends with Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell. Two months after the death of Cornell, Bennington was found dead in his private residence in Los Angeles.

Read full story

The Olympic Swimmer Who Used His Skills to Rescue Others

This mild man would never speak about the night he rescued more than thirty people from a frozen river. This was not the first time that Karapetyan had saved a life and it would not be the last.

Read full story

Was Gwen Shamblin Lara a Religious Leader or a Cold-Hearted Trickster

Gwen Shamblin was an author and founder of Weigh Down’s Christian diet program. She advised that all people needed was to stop loving food and to love God instead. The results seemed to work; everyone wanted to know how to achieve the perfect weight loss.

Read full story
160 comments

Edith Wilson, the Pioneering First Lady of America

Edith married the widowed Wilson in 1915, during his first term in office. She was First Lady of the United States until 1921. In 1919, she would become an influential woman in Wilson’s administration after he suffered a severe stroke. From that point on, Edith was responsible for managing the office of the President.

Read full story

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Missing Child Found After Forty Years

In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy