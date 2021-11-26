Ghislaine Maxwell's Criminal Father

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gUlm_0d7GQrAp00
Free to Use

Robert Maxwell was a media mogul. At the height of his career, he owned some of the most prominent newspapers in the world.

Maxwell had ten children; the youngest was Ghislaine. The socialite, who was friends with Prince Andrew and Chelsea Clinton, learned how to deal with a scandal through her father.

At the age, of sixty-eight her father disappeared from his yacht, named the Lady Ghislaine. Weeks later, authorities uncovered that he had stolen £50 million from his employee's pension fund.

Did he commit suicide to avoid the inevitable, was it a freak accident, or did Israel intelligence agency, Mossad, assassinate him?

Who was Robert Maxwell?

Maxwell was born in 1923 in Czechoslavakia to a Jewish family. He was named Jon Ludvik Hoch. As the Nazis invaded Europe, the Hoch family became targets. Maxwell fled at sixteen to France, where he volunteered in the French Legion before continuing his journey to England. Four of his siblings and both his parents were killed in the holocaust.

Once in England, the young Maxwell lied about his age and joined the British Army. He was enlisted in Normandy during the great battle, where his bravery earned him the military cross. During this time, he changed his name to Ian Robert Maxwell. Home from the war, Maxwell briefly joined the foreign office before going into business on his own.

Maxwell started small with exports of scientific materials to the US. Then, in 1951, he saw a more significant opportunity and bought a small publishing company specializing in technical manuals. As a result, Pergamon grew and went public in 1964, valued at 3.5 million (29 million in today's money.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eydTt_0d7GQrAp00
Free to use

The first financial scandal

After this, Maxwell won a seat in parliament as a member of the Labour party. Everything was going well for him until he committed his first financial offense.

In 1969, Maxwell sold a 39% share of Pergamon to an American businessman. Shortly after, he was accused of misrepresenting the financial records. It appeared the company was not doing as well as everyone thought. He would dispute the claims, but there was enough evidence to oust him from the board. A government inquiry would also remove him from his parliamentary seat.

He is not, in our opinion, a person who can be relied on to exercise proper stewardship of a publicly quoted company. — British Department of Trade declared in 1971.

Maxwell would have the last laugh as he went on to repurchase the company at a profit. He then went on to purchase the British Printing Corporation and the Mirror group newspapers.

Maxwell was in the news as much as he printed it.

He fought with the unions with every new acquisition as he cut jobs and reduced wages to maximize profit. It was then the rumors started he could be an Israeli spy, facts he denied. Throughout his life, he was considered a good friend to Israel. He was investing in the countries industries such as pharmaceutical and computer firms. Whether this affection went as far as spying for them has never been proved.

Regardless, Maxwell was on his way to creating a media empire. He invested in many countries, culminating in him buying the New York Daily. Maxwell was riding high, throwing lavish parties and socializing with the height of society. The poor Jewish boy who ran from the Nazis had become an icon until the truth was revealed.

Maxwell disappears days before the liquidation.

In November 1991, Maxwell was aboard his yacht with a small staff team. This in itself was unusual as the yacht usually had a large staff to look after the family. Maxwell received a call from his son to inform him he needed to return to the UK. A meeting with the Bank of England was scheduled, the meeting was to discuss his company's liquidation. He had recently defaulted on a £50 million loan from Goldman Sachs.

At 5 am the following morning, Maxwell complained that the room was cold. Shortly after this, he walked to the stern of the boat. It was his custom to urinate over the side; it is unclear whether this was why he went to the back of the ship or not. Then, by accident, volition or force, he fell naked into the water, off the Canary Islands. When he failed to answer his phone at 11 am, staff raised the alarm. Maxwell was found at 6 pm in the water; the only visible injury was an abrasion to his left shoulder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9hFy_0d7GQrAp00
Free to use

Accident, murder, or suicide

Three pathologists examined the body and could not come up with a cause of death. No water was found in his lungs, which ruled out drowning. They finally put a heart attack on the death certificate. It is unclear whether the heart attack occurred in the water or caused him to fall overboard. Much speculation followed, had Maxwell committed suicide knowing that his world was about to crumble. Was it a tragic accident, or did Mossad murder him knowing that he was no longer helpful to them?

He was a man who could not face the ignominy of jail, of being shown to be a liar and a thief. And he very much knew that was coming. So I am a suicide theorist. I believe Maxwell threw himself off. — Roy Greenslade, a former editor of the Daily Mirror

Many celebrities, including the Prime Minister, went onto television to state what an amazing man Maxwell was. However, they were about to regret their words as his empire imploded. Investigations discovered that he had stolen over £50 million from his employees' pension fund.

His two eldest sons Ian and Kevin, were charged with fraud. Most of his holdings went bankrupt to pay the creditors back; they never replaced the pension fund. Both sons escaped prison in 1996 when they were acquitted of all charges.

It appeared their father acted alone. It has been claimed that Maxwell was an abusive father to all but Ghislaine. It is possible both boys did not know what was happening or were too frightened to speak up. It is also possible they used their dead father to escape prison time.

The youngest daughter survives.

The families' lives were shattered, and many of them had to downgrade their lifestyle seriously—all except Ghislaine Maxwell, who still had a trust fund to live off.

With her family's reputation in tatters and devastated at her father's death, Ghislaine moved to New York, where she met Jeffrey Epstein. Finally, there was a man who could keep her moving in the circles she had become used to.

It was the beginning of a mutually beneficial relationship. With Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell was able to resurrect the lifestyle she coveted. — NY Times

Nothing will excuse what Ghislaine Maxwell has done if she is found guilty. Her upbringing and father, though, had a role to play in her life. Would she have traveled the path she did, had her father not died? Did his disregard for rules and others become something she learned from him?

Robert Maxwell was a large part of her life and the British culture in the eighties. Unfortunately, his actions left many without a retirement fund and facing financial ruin. Whether he died of a freak accident, was murdered, or took his own life may never be known.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HhYp_0d7GQrAp00
Free to use

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
CrimeMurderMental HealthGhislaine MaxwellTrue Crime

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer of fact and fiction writing on the following - True Crime | History | Parenting | Mental Health For all my crime articles subscribe to my newsletter - https://crimeblog.substack.com

2161 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

The Tragic Death of Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington was the dynamic singer for Linkin Park; he was also best friends with Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell. Two months after the death of Cornell, Bennington was found dead in his private residence in Los Angeles.

Read full story
193 comments

The Missing Manic Street Preacher Guitarist

Richey Edwards was that rare person who was famous before he disappeared. Edwards made his name as part of the band Manic Street Preachers. Starting as a roadie for his friends, it was soon apparent they wanted him to be part of the band. They taught him to play the guitar, but it was as a lyricist that his talent shone.

Read full story

The Circumstances Surrounding Chris Cornell's Death

Chris Cornell is best known as a member of the popular grunge metal band Soundgarden. He was fifty-two when he hung himself in a Detroit hotel room after consuming a cocktail of drugs. However, many fans have called this into question. Was his death made to look like suicide? Are these family and fans who can not accept the sad truth, or is there something in their claims?

Read full story
336 comments

Brittany Murphy Tragic Death or Poisoning

Britanny Murphy and Simon Monjack — Public Domain. Brittany Murphy was born on 10th November 1977. From early life, she had big dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. Her big breaks were in the film Clueless and Eminem’s 8 Mile.

Read full story
17 comments
Ormond Beach, FL

The Tragic Story of the First Female Serial Killer

Aileen Wuornos — Tragic Serial Killer — Free to Use. Twelve days before Christmas in 1989, a body was found outside Ormond Beach, Florida. The victim was wrapped in an old carpet and identified as Richard Mallory, a fifty-one-year-old electrician. Further investigation by the police found that he had been convicted of rape. The autopsy revealed that he had been shot a total of twenty-four times with a 22 calibre handgun.

Read full story
1 comments

Missing Person Cases that have Made the Victims Famous

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the United Kingdom. Many leave of their own accord; some suggest circumstances of murder. For the family of the missing, the constant feeling of not having closure and all the questions can affect them for many generations. In many ways, a missing person in the family can have more prolonged effects than having a family member murdered.

Read full story
3 comments

The Senseless Murder of Elijah McClain

Image by Anja🤗#helpinghands #solidarity#stays healthy🙏 from Pixabay. Elijah McClain was an unarmed 23-year-old who was walking in the Denver suburb of Aurora on 24 August 2019. He was stopped by three white police officers on his way home from the convenience store.

Read full story
20 comments

The Strange Disappearance of Amazing Crime Writer Agatha Christie

On the 3rd December 1926, Agatha Christie argued with her husband, Archibald. She had just discovered he was having an affair. Added to this, he was planning to spend the weekend with friends and his mistress. Once he had left, she went upstairs and kissed her daughter Rosalind (7) goodnight. Getting into her Morris Cowley, she left the house. What ensued was one of the biggest manhunts in history. In a mystery more connected to her books, Christie was not found again until eleven days later.

Read full story
31 comments

The First American Woman to Face the Death Penalty in the UK was Actually Innocent

Florence and James Maybrick — Photo in public domain. Florence Chandler was just seventeen when she sailed aboard the Baltic liner from American to Liverpool, England. Onboard was 41-year-old James Maybrick, a cotton trader. During the voyage, the couple became close and spent much time together alone, which was not common in 1880.

Read full story
Georgia State

Nearly All White Jury Chosen in Trial of Murdered Black Jogger

A nearly all-white jury has been selected in the Georgia murder trial of three white men over the shooting of a black jogger in 2020. The jury, which consists of just one black member, has been noted by the judge to be intentionally discriminatory, but he decided it was acceptable to continue.

Read full story
2 comments

Princess Diana Accident or Murder?

Growing up, my mum told me she would never forget where she was when she heard JFK was shot; it amazed me until the day I woke up and heard Princess Diana was dead. I remember where I was and what I had planned for the day.

Read full story
77 comments

The Queen’s Worrying Poor Health

Concerns for Queen Elizabeth's health have increased as she cancels plans to attend the COP26 eco summit in Glasgow next week. The Queen who spent one night in hospital last week has been told that she needs to rest. She will be attending the conference via video link but will not be making the trip herself. This leaves Prince Charles to attend as the highest-ranking royal. Climate control is a subject that is very close to the Prince's heart.

Read full story
16 comments

The Body in the Chimney

Joshua Maddux was eighteen when he went missing in May 2008. He said goodbye to his sister and went for a walk; this was not unusual as Maddux enjoyed nature and often enjoyed time outside. However, this time he did not return. The search for him would last seven years.

Read full story
1 comments

White Privilege Extends to Serial Killers

Over the last couple of days, I have been asking my followers questions about serial killers. As a writer of true crime, it was a question that my readers would expect. What they didn’t suspect was the reason behind the questioning.

Read full story

The Vicious Alphabet Killer of New York

Ford Pinto One of the Suspects Cars — Public Domain. The Alphabet murders to this day remain unsolved. Although, there are several suspects. No one has ever been charged with the murders. It remains to this day a case that the police hope to solve but have not had a breakthrough with.

Read full story

Kalief Browder Imprisoned as an Innocent Man

Kalief Browder was a happy teenager returning from a party, when he was stopped by two policemen and arrested on suspicion of stealing a rucksack. Known as peanut to his friends, he was the youngest of seven children. Before entering Rikers, Browder was described, by his teachers, as a fun guy.

Read full story
Mountain City, TN

The Deadly Catfish the Resulted in Two Murders

Jenelle Potter was in her thirties. Due to a combination of medical conditions and strict parents, she was isolated from her peers. Moving to a new town did not make this easier, especially in Mountain City, Tennesse. Jenelle would openly state that she felt isolated as she was not born in the town.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.

Read full story
78 comments

The Woman Who Murdered her 8 Year Old Autistic Son

Millionaire pharmaceutical executive, Gigi Jordan was recently released from prison, after serving 70% of her sentence for poisoning her son. She was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to 18 years. She narrowly missed the charge of first-degree murder, by pleading that she was under an extreme emotional disturbance at the time. She admits that she gave her son Jude Mirra a cocktail of drugs and alcohol to kill him. Was she a woman frightened for the life of her autistic son? Or was she a cold-blooded murderer who wanted the single life, without the burden of an autistic child?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy