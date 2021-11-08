The Senseless Murder of Elijah McClain

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2dDO_0cpAWpM900
Image by Anja🤗#helpinghands #solidarity#stays healthy🙏 from Pixabay

Elijah McClain was an unarmed 23-year-old who was walking in the Denver suburb of Aurora on 24 August 2019. He was stopped by three white police officers on his way home from the convenience store.

A district attorney would later comment that there had been an emergency call about a “suspicious person” wearing a ski mask. They would also go on to say, that when they confronted McClain he was not armed, and had not committed any crime.

The officers who approached him wished to search him. McClain resisted contact with the men by carrying on walking down the road. A struggle ensued. The officers wanted to search him for a weapon. It was reported afterwards that he had an open-faced ski mask on, as he suffered from Anaemia.

The officer’s bodycam footage would also show Mr McClain saying, “I’m an introvert, please respect my boundaries.”

One of the officers then says “he is going for your gun” and they wrestle him to the ground and put him in a chokehold. One officer applied pressure to the side of his neck to reduce blood flow to his brain.

This was the same technique, that later in the year would be used on George Floyd.

McClain lost consciousness, so was released from the hold. When he started to struggle again it was reapplied. After calling for assistance a fire medic then administered 500mg of Ketamine to sedate him. He was then restrained further, put on a stretcher and carried to the waiting ambulance. He had a heart attack on the way to the hospital and was declared brain dead on 30th August. His family reported at the time that he was covered in bruises.

His family would later allege that the officers used excessive force for fifteen minutes on him, despite him begging for help and being sick.

The family’s lawyer Mari Newman said footage of the incident showed that “the police were nothing short of sadistic, brutalizing and terrorising a gentle, peaceful man as he lay there begging”.

Who was Elijah McClain

Free to use

McClain was described as an “angel among humans.” He played the violin and loved animals. He would often play music to the animals at the shelter where he worked. He said this was, “so they wouldn’t be lonely”.

His mother Sheneen McClain commented that he

brought joy to everyone who met him. The world is a darker place without him.

She said he loved running because of the sense of freedom it gave him, enjoyed drawing and had taught himself to play the piano, guitar, cello and violin.

The investigation into his death

In October the McClain family demanded an independent investigation be carried out, into their son’s death. They stated they believed that officers responsible should face murder charges. In November the Adams County DA would come back and state that he would not be charging the officers.

Based on the investigation presented and the applicable Colorado law, there is no reasonable likelihood of success of proving any state crimes beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

In January the city of Aurora launched an external investigation. They fired the lawyer leading it, who was a former police officer specialising in the use of force in cases. They stated there were concerns over his neutrality. Officers told the media that they would start a new review of the case, with a panel of experts from across the country.

Footage later released from the body cams of the police showed that officers stated that they had no reason to arrest McClain. He can also be heard saying that he could not breathe. He pleads with the officers to let him go to his house for ID, which was close. He can be heard sobbing and vomiting and then later apologising for this to the officers. Officers then threaten to set their dogs onto him.

Very little can be seen of the struggle as the body cams are laying on the floor during the altercation. Officers said that they fell off during the struggle. The full fifteen minutes of footage will show an Officer picking up the camera and another telling him to drop it and leave it there.

In a statement to CBS News, McClain family lawyer Mari Newman said Aurora

has no intention of taking responsibility for murdering an innocent young man. Its entire effort is to defend its brutality at all costs, and to lie to the public it is supposed to serve. — Source

Justice at last?

One of the officers involved in the incident has been fired, over a connection to photos taken at McClain’s memorial. In the images, he can be seen with his arm wrapped around another officers neck in a mock imitation of the hold used on McClain. Both Officers are smiling at the big joke.

Since McClain’s senseless murder the police department in Aurora has now banned the use of the chokehold.

Colorado is finally going to re-examine McClain’s death after growing outrage and a petition signed by more than two million people.

His case is among several to receive renewed attention following the death of George Floyd.

His mother commented: “He wanted to change the world,” his mother, Sheneen McClain, told Sentinel Colorado in October. “And it’s crazy because he ended up doing it anyway.”

In a series of tweets, Governor Polis said he had heard from many Coloradans who had “expressed concerns with the investigation of Elijah McClain’s death. As a result, I have instructed my legal council to examine what the state can do and we are assessing next steps.”

It remains to be seen if justice will be served this time as this case still has a long way to go.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 20

Published by

Writer of fact and fiction writing on the following - True Crime | History | Parenting | Mental Health For all my crime articles subscribe to my newsletter - https://crimeblog.substack.com

1026 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

Brittany Murphy Tragic Death or Poisoning

Britanny Murphy and Simon Monjack — Public Domain. Brittany Murphy was born on 10th November 1977. From early life, she had big dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. Her big breaks were in the film Clueless and Eminem’s 8 Mile.

Read full story
17 comments
Ormond Beach, FL

The Tragic Story of the First Female Serial Killer

Aileen Wuornos — Tragic Serial Killer — Free to Use. Twelve days before Christmas in 1989, a body was found outside Ormond Beach, Florida. The victim was wrapped in an old carpet and identified as Richard Mallory, a fifty-one-year-old electrician. Further investigation by the police found that he had been convicted of rape. The autopsy revealed that he had been shot a total of twenty-four times with a 22 calibre handgun.

Read full story
1 comments

Missing Person Cases that have Made the Victims Famous

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the United Kingdom. Many leave of their own accord; some suggest circumstances of murder. For the family of the missing, the constant feeling of not having closure and all the questions can affect them for many generations. In many ways, a missing person in the family can have more prolonged effects than having a family member murdered.

Read full story
3 comments

The Strange Disappearance of Amazing Crime Writer Agatha Christie

On the 3rd December 1926, Agatha Christie argued with her husband, Archibald. She had just discovered he was having an affair. Added to this, he was planning to spend the weekend with friends and his mistress. Once he had left, she went upstairs and kissed her daughter Rosalind (7) goodnight. Getting into her Morris Cowley, she left the house. What ensued was one of the biggest manhunts in history. In a mystery more connected to her books, Christie was not found again until eleven days later.

Read full story
31 comments

The First American Woman to Face the Death Penalty in the UK was Actually Innocent

Florence and James Maybrick — Photo in public domain. Florence Chandler was just seventeen when she sailed aboard the Baltic liner from American to Liverpool, England. Onboard was 41-year-old James Maybrick, a cotton trader. During the voyage, the couple became close and spent much time together alone, which was not common in 1880.

Read full story
Georgia State

Nearly All White Jury Chosen in Trial of Murdered Black Jogger

A nearly all-white jury has been selected in the Georgia murder trial of three white men over the shooting of a black jogger in 2020. The jury, which consists of just one black member, has been noted by the judge to be intentionally discriminatory, but he decided it was acceptable to continue.

Read full story
1 comments

Princess Diana Accident or Murder?

Growing up, my mum told me she would never forget where she was when she heard JFK was shot; it amazed me until the day I woke up and heard Princess Diana was dead. I remember where I was and what I had planned for the day.

Read full story
74 comments

The Queen’s Worrying Poor Health

Concerns for Queen Elizabeth's health have increased as she cancels plans to attend the COP26 eco summit in Glasgow next week. The Queen who spent one night in hospital last week has been told that she needs to rest. She will be attending the conference via video link but will not be making the trip herself. This leaves Prince Charles to attend as the highest-ranking royal. Climate control is a subject that is very close to the Prince's heart.

Read full story
16 comments

The Body in the Chimney

Joshua Maddux was eighteen when he went missing in May 2008. He said goodbye to his sister and went for a walk; this was not unusual as Maddux enjoyed nature and often enjoyed time outside. However, this time he did not return. The search for him would last seven years.

Read full story
1 comments

White Privilege Extends to Serial Killers

Over the last couple of days, I have been asking my followers questions about serial killers. As a writer of true crime, it was a question that my readers would expect. What they didn’t suspect was the reason behind the questioning.

Read full story

The Vicious Alphabet Killer of New York

Ford Pinto One of the Suspects Cars — Public Domain. The Alphabet murders to this day remain unsolved. Although, there are several suspects. No one has ever been charged with the murders. It remains to this day a case that the police hope to solve but have not had a breakthrough with.

Read full story

Kalief Browder Imprisoned as an Innocent Man

Kalief Browder was a happy teenager returning from a party, when he was stopped by two policemen and arrested on suspicion of stealing a rucksack. Known as peanut to his friends, he was the youngest of seven children. Before entering Rikers, Browder was described, by his teachers, as a fun guy.

Read full story
Mountain City, TN

The Deadly Catfish the Resulted in Two Murders

Jenelle Potter was in her thirties. Due to a combination of medical conditions and strict parents, she was isolated from her peers. Moving to a new town did not make this easier, especially in Mountain City, Tennesse. Jenelle would openly state that she felt isolated as she was not born in the town.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.

Read full story
74 comments

The Woman Who Murdered her 8 Year Old Autistic Son

Millionaire pharmaceutical executive, Gigi Jordan was recently released from prison, after serving 70% of her sentence for poisoning her son. She was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to 18 years. She narrowly missed the charge of first-degree murder, by pleading that she was under an extreme emotional disturbance at the time. She admits that she gave her son Jude Mirra a cocktail of drugs and alcohol to kill him. Was she a woman frightened for the life of her autistic son? Or was she a cold-blooded murderer who wanted the single life, without the burden of an autistic child?

Read full story
Carroll, IA

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.

Read full story
35 comments

London Policeman Murders Innocent Girl

A police helicopter circling our house is not an unusual sight in Ashford, Kent. However, I was more than curious when it was in the sky for more than twenty-four hours. That’s when I discovered that Sarah Everard’s body had been found in the woods near my house.

Read full story
Amityville, NY

The Real Amityville Horror House

The Amityville Horror has been a popular horror film for many generations. Children like to scare each other into watching it; however, not everyone knows that the horror is based on two real-life experiences. The incidents happened to two separate families. The house which is the lead character in the film has been renovated considerably from the one we see on the screen. Many of the external shots for the film, being shot at the actual location. The Amityville Horror house is now known simply as 112 Ocean Avenue, Amityville.

Read full story
Florida State

How Google Earth Solved a Twenty Year Missing Persons Case

William Moldt was a mortgage broker who travelled a lot with work. On the night of 7th November 1997, he went to a nightclub in Lantana in Florida. He messaged his girlfriend to say he was on his way home and then completely vanished. Witnesses stated that Moldt was a quiet man who kept himself to himself. They also remember that he was not intoxicated when he left the club. Instead, he left alone, driving his car away from the club the forty-year-old was never seen again.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy