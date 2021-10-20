Carroll, IA

Two Incompetent Criminals Caught in Carroll, Iowa

Sam H Arnold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8inb_0cWmfAw000
Photo in public domain

The world is littered with clever cunning criminals. Major heists that took years of planning, murderers that have never been caught. Criminals can either be highly intelligent, lucky or extremely stupid. The Hole in the Ground Gang who thought that burgling a fireworks factor using acetylene torches, were not clever. The resulting fireworks display could be seen for miles around.

These two criminals, though, took stupidity to a whole new level.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew McNelly and twenty-year-old Joey Miller were two such dumb criminals. Their idiocy saw them arrested and narrowly avoid a severe prison sentence. However, the embarrassment of being America’s least competent crooks will remain for a lifetime.

On 23rd October 2009, the hapless pair decided to rob the home of a local resident in their hometown. Police believe one of the alleged burglars targeted the house because he suspected his girlfriend had a relationship with the man who lived there. They had a few drinks to steady their nerves. The problem was when they left for their burglary; they were so drunk they could barely stand, let alone drive.

Being that they were robbing a home in their own town, they needed to disguise their identity. There were several things they could have done, burgled a house in a different town, worn a fake beard or balaclava or even a scarf. However, these two blind drunk criminals had another idea; they covered their faces in marker pen, permanent marker to be more precise. Although the marker may have disguised their appearance, it didn’t wash off as they thought it would. The black marks around their face soon aroused suspicion from bystanders and police.

The pair were caught as Mcnelly was driving with an equally intoxicated Miller as a passenger. Their 1994 Buick Roadmaster was pulled over; instead of hiding their identity, the black marker served as a beacon to give them away.

The police reaction bordered on outright hilarity.

We’re very skilled investigators and the black faces gave them away. I have to assume the officers were kind of laughing at the time. — Police Chief Ray Caylor

He commented that through his extensive career in the force, which spanned twenty-eight years, he had seen a range of strange and funny crimes; none had been as funny as these two.

Once the offices had stopped laughing, they arrested the pair and charged them with attempted burglary. They also faced a charge of driving a vehicle whilst intoxicated. Iowa has a reputation of dealing harshly with criminals, and burglary can carry up to twenty-five years in prison.

Crime and punishment

They went to court on 30th October, where Judge Christopher Polking took pity on the pair dismissing the attempted robbery charges. No evidence could be found that they were sufficiently sober enough to enter the property; they merely tried with no success. That, combined with the fact neither had a weapon, and no body had been injured, meant that the judge felt the charges lacked probable cause. The judge was pleased to note at the time that the disguises had washed off. He also thought that the hangover and embarrassment of being America’s worse criminals was punishment enough.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 34

Published by

Someone once commented that if they ever went missing to look under the patio, as I could plan a perfect murder. It is the lot of a true-crime writer to spend most of their time with the worst of humankind. I am fascinated by what makes murderers kill, is there a genetic marker or does society create killers.

344 followers

More from Sam H Arnold

White Privilege Extends to Serial Killers

Over the last couple of days, I have been asking my followers questions about serial killers. As a writer of true crime, it was a question that my readers would expect. What they didn’t suspect was the reason behind the questioning.

Read full story

The Vicious Alphabet Killer of New York

Ford Pinto One of the Suspects Cars — Public Domain. The Alphabet murders to this day remain unsolved. Although, there are several suspects. No one has ever been charged with the murders. It remains to this day a case that the police hope to solve but have not had a breakthrough with.

Read full story

Alex Baldwin Fatally Shoots Woman on Film Set

Alec Baldwin, famous for Beetlejuice and The Aviator, has fatally shot a woman on set with a prop gun. In an incident that has similarities with the killing of Brandon Lee in 1993, Baldwin fired the gun on the set of his new film Rust.

Read full story
2 comments

Kalief Browder Imprisoned as an Innocent Man

Kalief Browder was a happy teenager returning from a party, when he was stopped by two policemen and arrested on suspicion of stealing a rucksack. Known as peanut to his friends, he was the youngest of seven children. Before entering Rikers, Browder was described, by his teachers, as a fun guy.

Read full story
Mountain City, TN

The Deadly Catfish the Resulted in Two Murders

Jenelle Potter was in her thirties. Due to a combination of medical conditions and strict parents, she was isolated from her peers. Moving to a new town did not make this easier, especially in Mountain City, Tennesse. Jenelle would openly state that she felt isolated as she was not born in the town.

Read full story
12 comments
Georgia State

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.

Read full story
55 comments

The Woman Who Murdered her 8 Year Old Autistic Son

Millionaire pharmaceutical executive, Gigi Jordan was recently released from prison, after serving 70% of her sentence for poisoning her son. She was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to 18 years. She narrowly missed the charge of first-degree murder, by pleading that she was under an extreme emotional disturbance at the time. She admits that she gave her son Jude Mirra a cocktail of drugs and alcohol to kill him. Was she a woman frightened for the life of her autistic son? Or was she a cold-blooded murderer who wanted the single life, without the burden of an autistic child?

Read full story

London Policeman Murders Innocent Girl

A police helicopter circling our house is not an unusual sight in Ashford, Kent. However, I was more than curious when it was in the sky for more than twenty-four hours. That’s when I discovered that Sarah Everard’s body had been found in the woods near my house.

Read full story
Amityville, NY

The Real Amityville Horror House

The Amityville Horror has been a popular horror film for many generations. Children like to scare each other into watching it; however, not everyone knows that the horror is based on two real-life experiences. The incidents happened to two separate families. The house which is the lead character in the film has been renovated considerably from the one we see on the screen. Many of the external shots for the film, being shot at the actual location. The Amityville Horror house is now known simply as 112 Ocean Avenue, Amityville.

Read full story
Florida State

How Google Earth Solved a Twenty Year Missing Persons Case

William Moldt was a mortgage broker who travelled a lot with work. On the night of 7th November 1997, he went to a nightclub in Lantana in Florida. He messaged his girlfriend to say he was on his way home and then completely vanished. Witnesses stated that Moldt was a quiet man who kept himself to himself. They also remember that he was not intoxicated when he left the club. Instead, he left alone, driving his car away from the club the forty-year-old was never seen again.

Read full story
Yosemite, KY

The Missing Children of Yosemite National Park

The statistics for people that go missing in national parks across the US stands in the thousands. According to NamUs (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System), more than 600,000 persons go missing in the United States every year.

Read full story
Georgia State

Was Cooper Harris Murdered or Simply Forgotten

Cooper Harris was one-year-old when he was killed in the back of his father’s car. Left in the car for over eight hours with temperatures of above 90, he perished. His father Justin Ross Harris was convicted of his murder, his mother walked free. Was his death a deliberate act of murder or forgotten baby syndrome? Was his mother Leanna Harris part of the plot to murder her son, or a victim?

Read full story
37 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy