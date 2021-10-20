London Policeman Murders Innocent Girl

Sarah Everard Image in public domain

A police helicopter circling our house is not an unusual sight in Ashford, Kent. However, I was more than curious when it was in the sky for more than twenty-four hours. That’s when I discovered that Sarah Everard’s body had been found in the woods near my house.

Sarah Everard was a thirty-three-year-old marketing executive. She was born in Surrey in 1987, growing up in York and being educated at Durham University before going to London.

Kidnap

On 3rd March 2021, she had spent the evening at a friend’s house near Clapham. At 2100 she chose to walk the fifty minutes home to Brixton Hill. The route she took was along the South Circular, a relatively busy road. She spoke to her boyfriend for fifteen minutes and arranged to meet him the next day.

At 2128, Everard was caught on doorbell footage along the route. She was then again captured on a police car dashcam at 2132. It was the last time that she was seen alone. At 2134, Wayne Couzens approached her; he identified himself as an undercover policeman, showing her his ID badge. It is thought he told her he was arresting her for breaking lockdown rules; it is a narrative he knew well as he had been on this team a couple of weeks before. At 2135, the pair are captured on CCTV from a bus together. Nothing else is seen of the pair.

It is known that Couzens, a forty-eight-year-old father of two from Deal, simulated an arrest of Everard handcuffing her hands behind her back and putting her into the back of a rental car he had obtained from Dover, Kent near his home. He had been with the Metropolitan police since 2018, having qualified as a policeman in 2002. Previous to this, he had worked as a mechanic in his family business.

Everard’s fear must have escalated as she realised that they were not heading towards the local police station but were instead heading down the M2 towards the coast.

Murder

At 2343, Couzens and Everard arrived in Dover, where he transferred Everard from the hire car to his own. Sometime before 0230, he raped and then murdered her, using his police issue belt to strangle her.

The morning arrived, and Everard’s boyfriend reported her missing when she failed to show for their arranged date. Couzens meanwhile was returning the rental car and buying petrol at a local garage. He then drove to nearby Sandwich and dumped her phone in the river.

On 5th March, he drove to Hoads Wood near a golf and leisure facility, five minutes from my house. A place I have frequented several times with my family. He placed her body in an old refrigerator and set light to her. Then, placing her remains in builders bags, he disposed of them in a pond close to the area.

A day after this, it is reported that Couzens returned with his family for a day trip in the woods ; revisiting the scene of the crime is not unusual for many killers. On the 8th March, Couzens called in sick from his job as Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Officer for the Metropolitan police, saying he was stressed.

Arrest

The police followed the CCTV evidence and traced the hire car back to Couzens. Couzens had hired the rental car in his name three days before the murder. It was an abduction that he had been planning for three weeks.

Everard’s body was discovered on the 10th March, and a search of the surrounding area and Couzens house commenced. Couzens had owned land close to the burial site. Initially, when arrested, he told a story of a sexual encounter in Folkestone, where a Romanian gang had blackmailed him into abducting a woman for them; this was soon discredited.

Research into Couzens background revealed some concerning signs that superiors had missed throughout the years. For example, he was found to have two previous allegations of indecent exposure, one in 2015 before he joined the Metropolitan Police.

Could murder have been prevented?

Couzens was nicknamed the rapist by his colleagues. A WhatsApp group has since been identified where five officers shared grossly offensive material. On the group were messages where officers joked about violence to women and shared details of Couzens prosecution. In addition, the group was said to contain homophobic, discriminatory and misogynistic messages. Three of them, including an ex-officer, are subject to criminal investigation for offences under Section 127 of the Communications Act , which refers to material that is “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

Personally, I have concerns that Couzens could have committed more than this one crime. Several years ago, I worked with a lady who, during a mental health break, was arrested and taken to Folkestone police station, a station Couzens has been linked to. One week after this arrest, she received a text message from a stranger, pretending to be contacting a friend at her number. The stranger was insistent that he must be talking to his friend Ryan. To convince him, she sent him a picture of herself to prove she was not Ryan. The stranger’s answer was, ‘well, you are gorgeous; we could keep talking,’ he sent her a picture of himself. Although she has no proof and can no longer find the photo, she is convinced it was the Facebook photo associated with Couzens. Whether this was Couzens, and he obtained her number through the previous arrest record remains unknown. If you factor in how organised the murder was and how quickly Couzens had a plan to dispose of the body, it becomes clear this may not have been his first crime.

Seventy-two hours before the abduction, a McDonald’s worker had reported that Couzens had exposed himself to her in the drive-through. Pulling up to the window, the frightened woman noticed Couzens was naked from the waist down. Police identified the car as belonging to Couzens, but no action was taken. Had this been investigated, it is possible Everard would be alive. The escalation of Couzens from sexual predator to murderer may not have happened.

Incompetence of deliberate?

Whether the police were incompetent at not following the case or actively protecting one of their own remains to be proved. The Metropolitan police have issued various advice since the conviction, including how to identify a fake ID. However, this would have done Everard no good as the ID used to abduct her was genuine. They have also released guidelines for how women should keep themselves safe if arrested. Once again, the responsibility has been placed on women. Would it not be more productive to get their own house in order and remove the power-hungry men in their organisation. Why should women constantly change?