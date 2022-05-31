The Philly Four: Philadelphia invest $175 million more in education

Philadelphia makes a massive investment in education
- The budget for the School District of Philadelphia will rise by $175 million dollars in the next fiscal year. This investment comes even as the school board projects another decline in enrollment. The Philadelphia Board of Education approved the “highest level of investment in our schools and students since fiscal year 2011.” Some of the places the funding will go include Improving counselor-to-student ratios; adding special education teachers, teachers for English language learners; improvements that move the district closer to goal to certify all schools lead safe by 2024; and supporting the addition of 800 hydration stations in schools by 2025, or sooner.
Ozone alert issued for Tuesday
- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection stated that the region is entering Code Orange on Tuesday, meaning vulnerable residents will experience an unhealthy amount of pollution. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days of 2022 in Philadelphia, with a high of 97 degrees being reached. If Philadelphians are experiencing heat-related ailments, they are urged to call the heatline at 215-765-9040 to get tips on how to combat the rising temps.
Firefighter union settles over vaccine requirements
- Months after bringing a lawsuit against the city over its COVID-19 vaccine requirements, The International Association of Firefighters, Local 22, Philadelphia's firefighter union, settled with Mayor Jim Kenney. Philadelphia firefighters are currently the least vaccinated department in the city but will now have until June 30 to at least get the first dose of the vaccine.
Philadelphia loses almost 25k residents in 2021
- According to 2021 census data, Philadelphia lost 24,754 residents in 2021 but still remains as the sixth most populous city in the U.S. The past year saw a westward migration as Phoenix and San Antonio both saw an influx of new residents. Arizona has five of the country's fastest-growing cities itself.
