The Philly Four: Group angry over Central Bucks book-banning policy

Sam Britt

City considering replacing street lights with LEDs

  • Philadelphia's City Council’s Committee on Finance approved a bill that will allow the city to enter into a contract with Philadelphia Energy Authority. The agreement would allow for the group to replace Philadelphia's streetlights with LEDs, something other major cities like New York have already done. The potential contract is estimated to cost around $90 million.

Many voice displeasure with Central Bucks's new book-banning policy

  • A group of teachers, parents, librarians and students voiced their displeasure at the Central Bucks School Board's meeting discussing their new book-banning policy. The new policy would allow for board members to ban any book that depicts sexual acts both visually or explicitly written. Many argued that this could result in books such as "Romeo and Juliet," "To Kill A Mockingbird" and "No, David."

CDC marks Delaware Valley as high transmission area

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated most of Delaware Valley a high transmission area for COVID as cases across the northeast continue to surge. When this level is reached, the CDC recommends that people wear masks. The CDC also just gave the ok to administer booster shots for children ages 5-11. However, this may not be our biggest worry as a country as monkeypox cases begin to dominate the news cycle.

SEPTA asks riders what they want to see fixed about Regional Rail

  • SEPTA approached its ridership with a survey asking which issues their customers want to see tackled first, whether it be the speed of the trains, frequency of stops or another issue altogether. The survey and the ensuing efforts are part of Septa Forward, an initiative by the transit authority to make its product fit the needs of Philadelphia's residents.

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

