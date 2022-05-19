The Philly Four: Doctor calls for investigation into string of former Phillies cancer deaths

Philly sneaks into Top 100 Places to Live list
- U.S. News and World Report released their list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022 and Philadelphia barely made it. The City of Brotherly Love came in at 99th, the lowest-ranked of the seven Pennsylvania cities on the list. The list was based on each city's jobs, housing affordability, quality of life, desirability, and net migration statistics. Philadelphia made the list thanks to its mix of lifestyles and affordability.
Pa. judge stops Gov. Wolf's bridge toll plan
- Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered a temporary halt on Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to toll nine bridges on Pennsylvania interstates. The judge sided with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities who argued that the plan was illegal and unconstitutional. Those opposed to the plan point to the fact residents were not given to opportunity to express their decisions on tolling one of the bridges, I-83′s South Bridge, before PennDOT gave permission to use it.
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year deal worth $10 million. Bradberry struggled last season, allowing a career-high 93.0 passer rating when targeted, which resulted in him being cut by the Giants. Bradberry said that the defensive scheme in Philadelphia fit his game and that he looked for to playing alongside the Eagles' defensive line.
Fatal cancer cases in former Phillies players cause concern
- After former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher David West died of brain cancer, a doctor at NYU Langone Medical Center said something might be wrong. Six Phillies have died of brain cancer since 2003 which caused Dr. Marc Siegel to call for an investigation. Siegel stated that this cluster of cases is three to four times higher than the average amount of deadly brain cancer. Siegel hypothesized that the causes may be linked to exposure to radar guns or the AstroTurf used in Veterans Stadium.
