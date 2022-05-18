The Philly Four: Oz, McCormick race headed to recount, Far-right Mastriano wins primary, Fetterman dominates Democrats

GOP Senate primary likely headed to recount
- The race for the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat is likely headed for a recount as the race remains too close to call. The two candidates locked in a dead heat are former television personality Mehmet Oz and hedge fund manager David McCormick. McCormick has chosen to attack Oz's past liberal beliefs and the fact that he does not primarily reside in Pennsylvania while Oz championed his endorsement from former President Donald Trump and called McCormick a globalist.
Far-right candidate Mastriano to face Shapiro for governorship
- To the chagrin of the state GOP, far-right state Sen. Doug Mastriano won the primary to become the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor. Mastriano will face Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the upcoming election. The GOP attempted to stop Mastriano from becoming elected, fearing that his extreme views will dissuade voters. Mastriano was name-dropped by Trump during the violence on Jan. 6, an event that Mastriano got busses for to bring people to Washington. Mastriano also recently spoke at a QAnon event and believes the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen.
Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary
- Despite majority support of the state DNC going toward Rep. Conor Lamb, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman won the primary to become the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. Fetterman won the election despite suffering a stroke last weekend which sent him to the hospital. Fetterman, a former mayor with an anti-politician persona, won nearly 60% of the vote. Fetterman supports progressive policies like universal background checks for firearms and the legalization of marijuana.
Printing error results in 22,000 ballots being counted by hand
- A printing error on ballots in Lancaster County will require 22,000 ballots to be recounted by hand after they were unable to be properly scanned. This error means that the results in this county will not be finalized for at least a couple more days. A large group of three-person teams of election staffers will now go over each ballot to verify the votes so that they will all be counted.
Comments / 1