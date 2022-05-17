The Philly Four: Election Day in Pa., when will we find out who won?

Philadelphia's Election Day Guide
- The General Primary Election is being held on Tuesday and if you still have questions on how or where to vote, click the link above to head to the city's election page. You will find out what to do with your mail-in ballot, where your polling place is and how to check your voter registration. The site also outlines your rights as a voter, that nobody can stop you from voting besides a poll watcher or worker with suspicion.
When will we know the election results?
- Experts predict that the results of many of Pennsylvania's primary elections will be announced by Wednesday morning. The only race that may prove to drag out is the GOP's primary battle for Senate, where the candidates, Trump-backed Mehmet Oz and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette, are prepared for a recount.
Police warn public about bear in Montco town
- Police in Hatfield Township have issued a warning after multiple people have reported seeing a black bear roaming. The police have told residents that they should not approach the bear and to keep their pets indoors. The police also reported that the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been alerted.
Government sending out more free COVID tests
- The third round of free rapid COVID-19 tests are being sent out by the government, bringing the maximum delivered per household so far up to 16. A White House press release stated that 350 million tests have already been sent out through this program in conjunction with the USPS. These tests come at a time when COVID cases have begun to climb back up as people travel in the spring for various events like graduations and spring breaks.
Comments / 0