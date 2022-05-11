The Philly Four: Kenney to spend around $500 per resident on violence prevention

The Philly Four: Unvaccinated police officers to be placed on leave, fired

Unvaccinated police officers to be placed on leave, fired. The disagreement between the City of Philadelphia and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, the city's police union, was laid to rest after an arbitration panel decided that unvaccinated police officers needed to get vaccinated or an exemption or face termination. The enforcement of the mandate would potentially lead to the firing of a handful of officers. The fight against vaccines by police seemingly went against data that showed COVID-19 was the leading killer of active-duty law enforcement last year.