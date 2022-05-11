The Philly Four: Kenney to spend around $500 per resident on violence prevention

Speed cams curtailing speeding on Roosevelt Boulevard
- The speed cameras set up along Roosevelt Boulevard have done their job, slowing drivers down and causing violations to drop. A report from the Philadephia Parking Authority found that after the cameras went up speeding violations fell 91.4%. The cameras levy fines against those who go more than 11 mph over the speed limit. The PPA said that it plans to expand its use of cameras to other streets in the city.
Kenney ups violence prevention spending to $500 per person
- Between funding for both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Managing Director’s Office, Mayor Jim Kenney is planning on spending around $500 per resident on violence prevention. Kenney has raised the spending on police by $26 per person since taking office in 2016. For comparison, parks and rec funding has stayed almost even, only rising a $1. While police funding makes up $487 of the per person dollars towards violence prevention, another $27 dollars is earmarked for the MDO, which covers teen curfew centers, anti-violence community grants, the Community Crisis Intervention Program, and the Citizens Police Oversight Commission.
COVID pill tough get for independent pharmacies
- As the Biden administration expands the availability of the anti-COVID pill Paxlovid, many independent pharmacies are struggling to get their hands on it. Small pharmacies face a tedious application process, low prescription rates, extensive public health authorizations and low dispensing fees. Owners are worried about being able to sustain demand in order to be supplied with Paxlovid.
Sixers on brink of elimination after Game 5 loss
- After clawing back to even the series at home, the Philadelphia 76ers are staring the end of their season dead in the eyes after losing Game 5 in Miami. The Heat laid the hurt on the Sixers, blowing them out 120-85 on the back of a 23-point performance by Jimmy Butler and 19 points from Max Straus. Embiid and Harden were both kept in check, neither scoring more than 18 points. Maxey was made a non-factor as well only scoring 9 points.
