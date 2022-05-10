Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Local school goes viral for accidentally handing out thongs to mothers

Sam Britt

Sam Britt/ News Break

VA hospital employee embezzles $500k

  • An employee at the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center allegedly embezzled $500,000 from the hospital by creating fake expense reports. The accounting clerk would create fake travel expense logs under the names of three employees and then divert money into his bank accounts, according to federal investigators. He was charged with theft by way of criminal information.

FBI warns of child 'sextortion' crimes in Philadelphia

  • The FBI branch in Philadelphia is warning parents about a rise in 'sextortion' crimes involving teens. These crimes involve online predators posing as underage females, soliciting nude photos from teen boys and then blackmailing them to pay in order to not have the images leaked. Some teen girls are also victims of this type of crime. The FBI is asking parents to talk to their children and go over safe practices and privacy online.

Mother's Day gaffe at local school goes viral

  • Mothers who purchased roses from St. Anselm's Catholic School's flower sale on Sunday got quite the surprise when they inspected the petals at home. It turns out the faux roses were a bit more faux than the school would have liked, the flower would unravel and transform into a red lace thong. The school's administration issued an apology for giving out the gifts "intended for adults."

Delco rolls out pilot program of mental health experts joining police

  • Delaware County is beginning a pilot program to send mental health experts out on calls with police officers. The Mobile Crisis Teams will be tasked with handling situations alongside police that may involve a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Cities across the country are beginning to adopt this strategy in order to deescalate situations without the need for direct officer intervention. The program is funded by $650,000 in federal funds.

