The Philly Four: Pa. activists react to leaked decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Pa. activists react to leaked Roe v. Wade decision
- Reproductive rights activists across Pennsylvania reacted this week to the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to make their own laws around abortions. Right now, 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortions when Roe is overturned, however, Pennsylvania is not one of them. This means that Pennsylvania may receive an influx of people arriving in the state looking to receive abortions after the ban.
Former Temple dean denied bail
- The former dean of Temple's business school, Moshe Porat, was denied bail on Monday and will begin his 14-month prison sentence for wire fraud and conspiracy charges on May 9. Porat was behind the 2018 ranking scandal that involved lying to students, faculty and donors about the school's national rank in order to receive additional donations.
Parking contract linked to donations to Chester's mayor
- In 2018, Chester signed an expensive $12.5 million contract with PFS VII LLC, a contract that seemingly provided the city no benefit and was financially irresponsible for a city facing bankruptcy. Reporting from WHYY found the potential answer behind the illogical decision, Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland received $15,000 in donations from people or entities connected to the parking contractor.
Flyers fire coach after 'unacceptable season'
- Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher fired head coach Mike Yeo after what he called an "unacceptable season." The Flyers' 46 regulation losses last season were the second-most in franchise history. The season also saw the end of an era, as the Flyers dealt away long-time captain Claude Giroux, leaving Sean Couturier as one of the lone remnants of the franchise's success in the early 2010s.
