The Philly Four: Fired officer charged with murder in shooting death of young boy

Officer charged with murder in young boy's death
- Fired Philadelphia police officer Edsaul Mendoza has been charged with first- and third-degree murder in the shooting death of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges relating to the March 1 shooting on Monday. New details from the shooting reveal that Siderio had allegedly thrown a gun away before he was shot and was on the ground. Krasner said that Siderio may have been surrendering when he got shot.
Students angry over USciences halting distribution of birth control in health centers
- The University of the Sciences will no longer be offering birth control to its students after merging with Saint Joseph's University. St. Joe's cited Catholic doctrine in the decision to stop USciences from continuing to distribute contraceptives. Students are angered by the move and argue that they never asked to merge with a Catholic institution.
Philly seeing shortage of Black teachers
- There are 1,200 fewer Black teachers in Philadelphia than there were 20 years ago. Research shows that the reasoning behind this drop in numbers is due to lower rates of people of color graduating high school and participating in teacher preparation programs in college are compounded by schools' low hiring and retention rates for teachers of color.
Nonprofit sets out to address 'period poverty'
- No More Secrets: Mind Body Spirit is a Germantown-based nonprofit that sets out to distribute menstrual products and working utilities, like toilets. The group is opening a 'menstrual hub' that will provide local underserved women with working toilets because many women across the city at times lack access to utilities. The group is currently using a GoFundMe that has raised $24k so far out of a $120k goal.
