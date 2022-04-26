The Philly Four: Study finds poor students receive less funding under current system

Philadelphia high school named top 10 in the country
- Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia was named the 10th best high school in the country according to U.S. News & World Report. The list is determined by ranking criteria like college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
Study shows poor students get less in Pa.
- Despite what state officials argued in court, a study from the Urban Institute found that poor students in Pennsylvania are short-changed when it comes to school resources. The formula school systems in Pennsylvania follow was described as "regressive funding" as lower-income students receive less funding while higher-income students receive more.
Group heads to Harrisburg to demand action on gun violence
- Dozens of Philadelphians arrived in Harrisburg on Tuesday to demand that the state does something to combat the rising gun violence. The group rode up to the capitol in a bus in order to hold this call to action on Taking a Stand Against Gun Violence Advocacy day. The advocates will stand on the steps at noon and ask for additional funding for gun violence prevention groups.
Sixers drop another game, head back to Toronto
- After amassing a quick 3-0 lead on the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers have shrunken at the challenge of putting the series to bed. On Monday night the Sixers lost their second straight opportunity to clinch the series 103-88. Embiid led the way with 20 points but the Raptors bench came up big, outscoring the Sixers subs 29-11.
