The Philly Four: Schwarber gets in heated confrontation with umpire

Philly schools go to mask optional as mandate is lifted
- Philadelphia schools will return to mask optional status after the Department of Health rolled back the indoor mask mandate on Friday. The mandate was dropped due to declining case count and hospitalizations. Now students and staff, except for those involved in Pre-K, have the option to not wear the mask although the health officials still recommend masking indoors.
Firefighters air frustration over fatal fires
- Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel talked about the frustrations of firefighters across the city over the number of fatal fires occurring. There have been 17 fatal fires in 2022, including the deadly Fairmount fire that killed 12 people. In total, 38 people have been injured in fires this year and 312 families have been displaced and for Thiel, those numbers are just too high.
Schwarber gets ejected after heated confrontation with umpire
- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber exploded in the ninth inning of Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, throwing his bat and emphatically arguing with home plate umpire Ángel Hernández over a called third strike. Hernández, one of the MLB's most controversial umpires, had seemingly missed strike and ball calls all game. Hernández was also met with angry fans as he left the game, one of which recorded themselves yelling at Hernández's SUV as he drove off.
Embiid to play through hand injury
- Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid reportedly has a torn ligament in his right thumb but will play through the injury during this year's playoffs and wait until after the season to get surgery. Embiid said the injury impacted his performance in Game 4 in which he struggled shooting-wise and ended up with five turnovers.
