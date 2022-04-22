The Philly Four: City gets rid of mask mandate after four days

Philadelphia removes mask mandate
- Philadelphia announced the removal of the mask mandate on Friday, only four days after putting it in place. The Board of Health voted on Thursday night to end the mandate, citing the leveling of COVID cases and a decrease in hospitalizations. The mandate was initially met with backlash as a group of residents and businesses filed a lawsuit almost immediately after it took effect.
Officer who assaulted mother during protest faces charges
- The Philadelphia police officer who ripped a mother from her car during the 2020 protest over the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. is now facing charges of assault. Officer Darren Kardos, who has since been suspended and fired, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. Rakia Young attempted to pick up her son when she turned onto a street swarming with cops and protestors. When she tries to turn around police officers surrounded her car, broke the windows and yanked her and her nephew out onto the road.
Councilmember threatens to withhold funds from SEPTA
- Philadelphia City Councilmember David Oh threatened to withhold $10 million in funding if SEPTA did not increase the number of officers they have and raise wages. SEPTA currently has the budget to employ 260 officers but only has 210. SEPTA insists that it is continuing to actively recruit more officers.
New report finds that the Department of Human Services is failing kids
- A report from a City Council committee described systemic failures on the part of Philadephia's Department of Human Services in keeping children safe from child abuse. The report found that the department itself was guilty of multiple cases of abuse of its own, including separating families without cause, punishing mothers for being victims of domestic abuse, and perpetuating systemic bias in both race and class.
