The Philly Four: Public transportation reacts to end of federal mask mandate

The Philly Four: Gov. Wolf's climate plan stopped by court

The Commonwealth Court stopped Gov. Tom Wolf's regulation that would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay for every ton of carbon dioxide emitted starting on July 1. The regulation was to be published Saturday but the court would not allow that. Republicans opposed to the regulation call it an illegal use of regulatory authority. The point of the regulation would be to charge plants in one of the country's highest polluting states and use the money from the carbon credits to help fund clean energy.