The Philly Four: Public transportation reacts to end of federal mask mandate

Local public transportation reacts to end of federal mask mandate
- On Monday a Florida judge sent shockwaves throughout the U.S.'s public transportation sector by invalidating the federal mask mandate on airlines. SEPTA, Amtrak and Uber all adopted similar strategies stating that masks will no longer be required but are still recommended. The Philadelphia International Airport still requires masks to be worn at terminals but whether a traveler has to wear a mask on the actual plane is up to the airline.
Delco signs contract with controversial trash burning company
- Delaware County extended its contract with the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority, to the dismay of some residents who worry about the environmental and health impact of burning trash. The company burns 3,500 tons of trash a day as it receives garbage from Philadelphia, New York and many other areas. Residents saw this moment as a chance to potentially cut ties with the DCSWA, one of the largest polluters of its kind in the country.
Philadelphia progressive loses support from state Dems
- Incumbent progressive candidate for Pa. House Elizabeth Fielder has been disappointed to find that Pennsylvania's Democratic party has abandoned her in the upcoming primary in favor of a more centrist Democratic challenger. Her challenger, Michael Giangiordano, stated that he decided to run against Fielder because she worries about "Twitter issues" like "performative criminal justice activism." The Democratic party said the reason for supporting Giangiordano was that Fielder "wasn't engaged."
Embiid jaws with Nurse as Sixers take care of business against Raptors
- The Philadelphia 76ers took a 2-0 series lead on Monday night as they defeated the Toronto Raptors 112-97. However, the story after the game was a courtside conversation between Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, a referee and Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who was fouled throughout the first two games of the series. Embiid in the postgame said he respectfully told Nurse to "stop bitching about calls."
Comments / 1