The Philly Four: Local Quakers pay $500k in reparations to Black neighbors

Germantown Quakers to pay $500k in reparations to Black neighbors
- Green Street Friends, a Germantown Quaker group, is attempting to pay $500,000 in reparations to their Black neighbors in the form of funding for real estate and legal services. The first in this monthly series of services is set to begin this weekend. This initiative is part of a long history of Quakers defending the rights of African Americans, the first anti-slavery petition in the U.S. was started by the Quakers in 1688.
Philadelphia misses local contracting goals
- Philadelphia set out to reach a local contracting target of 58% but fell way short, only 26% of its contracts went to local businesses. The city blamed the failure on shifting spending on COVID-19-related needs and a reduction in public works. Local businesses vented their frustration that the city was unable to invest in itself and nurture small businesses.
Pa. state schools won't raise tuition for fourth straight year
- The State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors decided not to raise tuition on state colleges for the fourth straight year. The state's higher education is hoping that the Legislature will be able to earmark more funding for the struggling college system. The board is seeking $550 million in state funding next year, a 15% increase from the year before.
Delco adding more electric vehicles
- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded Delaware County $600,000 in alternative fuel incentive grants which will be used to purchase electric vehicles for the local government. The money will buy Delco 69 new electric vehicles and 22 charging stations. The new health department will receive 29 of the vehicles.
