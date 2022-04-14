The Philly Four: FBI raids home, storage locker of Brooklyn shooting suspect in Philadelphia

FBI raids Brooklyn shooting suspect's apartment, storage locker in Philadelphia
- FBI agents raided the apartment and storage locker belonging to Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James. On Tuesday morning James deployed a gas bomb and opened fire on a subway car in Brooklyn. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities say that James rented the U-Haul he drove to New York City in Philadelphia. They also said that guns, smoke canisters and ammunition were found in his apartment and storage locker.
How to deal with spotted lanternflies
- The return of warm weather also brings back the invasion of the infamous spotted lanternfly in the Philadelphia region. The invasive flies have no natural predators and their ranks have skyrocketed in the past few years. Residents are asked to destroy their eggs before they are able to hatch or if that isn't possible to set up traps. A circle trap can be constructed out of plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire, twine, hot glue and gallon-sized food-storage bags.
Controversial Penn professor under fire for racist comments
- Penn law professor Amy Wax is once again in the news for making racist remarks. The controversial professor was on "Tucker Carlson Today" and spoke about the "tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples," specifically "Blacks," toward "western civilization." Wax went on to beleaguer Indian women who come to the U.S. for opportunities but still criticize the country. Wax called India a "[expletive]hole country" and says that these women shouldn't speak up about things like racism or healthcare reform.
Pa. Senate tries to ban drop boxes for mail-in ballots
- The Pennsylvania Senate is attempting to ban drop boxes for mail-in or absentee ballots. Republicans are arguing that the 2019 law expanding mail-in voting does not encompass them while also continuing to propagate concern over election integrity, stating that, "Drop boxes are breeding grounds for suspicious activity." Democrats opposing the ban point to the state Supreme Court giving the drop boxes their blessing two months prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.
