Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: FBI raids home, storage locker of Brooklyn shooting suspect in Philadelphia

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmL5e_0f9GgSS600
Sam Britt/ News Break

FBI raids Brooklyn shooting suspect's apartment, storage locker in Philadelphia

  • FBI agents raided the apartment and storage locker belonging to Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James. On Tuesday morning James deployed a gas bomb and opened fire on a subway car in Brooklyn. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities say that James rented the U-Haul he drove to New York City in Philadelphia. They also said that guns, smoke canisters and ammunition were found in his apartment and storage locker.

How to deal with spotted lanternflies

  • The return of warm weather also brings back the invasion of the infamous spotted lanternfly in the Philadelphia region. The invasive flies have no natural predators and their ranks have skyrocketed in the past few years. Residents are asked to destroy their eggs before they are able to hatch or if that isn't possible to set up traps. A circle trap can be constructed out of plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire, twine, hot glue and gallon-sized food-storage bags.

Controversial Penn professor under fire for racist comments

  • Penn law professor Amy Wax is once again in the news for making racist remarks. The controversial professor was on "Tucker Carlson Today" and spoke about the "tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples," specifically "Blacks," toward "western civilization." Wax went on to beleaguer Indian women who come to the U.S. for opportunities but still criticize the country. Wax called India a "[expletive]hole country" and says that these women shouldn't speak up about things like racism or healthcare reform.

Pa. Senate tries to ban drop boxes for mail-in ballots

  • The Pennsylvania Senate is attempting to ban drop boxes for mail-in or absentee ballots. Republicans are arguing that the 2019 law expanding mail-in voting does not encompass them while also continuing to propagate concern over election integrity, stating that, "Drop boxes are breeding grounds for suspicious activity." Democrats opposing the ban point to the state Supreme Court giving the drop boxes their blessing two months prior to the 2020 Presidential Election.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Brooklyn shooting# FBI# drop box# lanternfly# Penn racist

Comments / 2

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
914 followers

More from Sam Britt

Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City faces lawsuit after reinstating mask mandate

Philadelphia's indoor mask mandate returned on Monday, making the City of Brotherly Love the first in the country to reinstitute the COVID protection. The decision to adopt the mandate came as cases begin to rise, however, overall transmission and hospitalizations remain low. Businesses with a vaccine requirement do not have to require masks.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Local Quakers pay $500k in reparations to Black neighbors

Germantown Quakers to pay $500k in reparations to Black neighbors. Green Street Friends, a Germantown Quaker group, is attempting to pay $500,000 in reparations to their Black neighbors in the form of funding for real estate and legal services. The first in this monthly series of services is set to begin this weekend. This initiative is part of a long history of Quakers defending the rights of African Americans, the first anti-slavery petition in the U.S. was started by the Quakers in 1688.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Suspected subway shooter has ties to Philadelphia

House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports. The Pennsylvania House passed a bill on Tuesday night to ban transgender girls from competing in girl school sports. The bill encompasses K-12 school teams, college sports, intramurals and club teams sponsored by school entities and requires transgender girls to compete on teams based on their sex at birth. However, Governor Tom Wolf said that if the bill makes its way to his desk he will veto it.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City to reinstate mask mandate on Friday

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to announce that it will be reinstating its mask mandate as COVID cases rise in the region. The mandate will return on April 18 and require masking in public places. COVID cases have increased 50% over the past 10 days but Mayor Jim Kenney is hopeful that these precautions will help mitigate a new potential surge.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Most expensive Phillies roster ever starts the season

Councilmember calls for state of emergency in Kensington. Philadelphia Councilmember Allan Domb called for a state of emergency in Kensington due to the opioid crisis taking place in the neighborhood. The state of emergency would allow Kensington to gain relief resources from the state and federal governments. Domb said that the opioid problem was a massive public health and safety issue.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

The Philly Four: Gov. Wolf's climate plan stopped by court

The Commonwealth Court stopped Gov. Tom Wolf's regulation that would require fossil fuel-fired power plants to pay for every ton of carbon dioxide emitted starting on July 1. The regulation was to be published Saturday but the court would not allow that. Republicans opposed to the regulation call it an illegal use of regulatory authority. The point of the regulation would be to charge plants in one of the country's highest polluting states and use the money from the carbon credits to help fund clean energy.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: COVID cases rise and health officials warn of potential new wave

Health officials tracking new COVID variant as cases rise. Philadelphia health officials are tracking the BA.2 variant and are warning residents that a new wave of COVID may be on the horizon. Over the last 10 days, new COVID cases have risen over 50%, with the city tracking an average of 94 new cases a day. The overall case numbers remain low but officials are asking citizens to wear masks while indoors.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Bringing back community policing and letting civilians take some of the load

The Lights Out Philly initiative will return for the second year in a row in order to help save the lives of birds migrating through the city's skyline. The plan, led by Drexel's Bird Safe Philly group, asks local businesses to turn off or reduce light from their buildings between midnight and 6 a.m. Every year 10s of millions of birds fly through Philadelphia and across the country up to a billion die from hitting buildings after becoming disoriented due to artificial lights.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Philadelphia selects new superintendent

The School District of Philadelphia announced on Friday that Dr. Tony Watlington will be taking over as superintendent. Watlington is currently the superintendent of a school district in North Carolina. The school board gave a brief description of Watlington's career pointing out his "27 years of educational experience with specific expertise in instructional leadership and closing student achievement gaps, organizational efficiency and fiscal management, recruitment, and development of strong executive leadership, developing school/community/university partnerships, and equity education."

Read full story
West Chester, PA

The Philly Four: Penn at center of controversy over treatment of student

A proposal to prevent trans girls from competing in girls' school sports made it out of the Pennsylvania House Education Committee on a 15-9 party-line vote with only Democrats disagreeing. The bill would cover girls' K-12 school teams, women's college sports, intramurals and club teams and ban people born of the male sex from competing. Right now the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association leaves the decision on these issues to the school's principal.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: A wealth tax in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks is pushing for the creation of a tax on stocks and bonds that could potentially net the city around $150 million to $400 million. Detractors complain that this tax would disproportionately affect the wealthy, who are more likely to hold stocks directly. Projections from the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center state that the tax would result in "the top 5% of families by income, with incomes of $364,000 or more, [accounting] for about 74% of the revenues raised by the tax.”

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Gun license applications up 600% in Philadelphia

Gun license applications in Philadelphia increase by 600%. Applications for gun licenses in Philadelphia increased by 600% since 2020. Between 2017 and 2020, the average amount of gun licenses sought was around 11,500. However, in 2021 over 70,000 people applied for a firearms license. This surge in people seeking the ability to purchase guns comes as the city continues to set records for annual homicides.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City still struggling with groups driving dirt bikes, ATVs

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish discussed how social media coupled with the pandemic has only exacerbated violence across the country. Naish described how people have been cooped up in their homes with no outlets for their aggression and how young people are committing acts of violence for bragging rights. He said that investigations often find discussions online about the violence afterward.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Free security cameras handed out to deter criminals in West Philadelphia

Group gives out free security cameras to deter crime. The West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, a business group, is planning on giving out 300 security cameras to local businesses and residents in an initiative called "Project Safe Corridors." Jabari Jones, president of the collaborative, said the hope is that if a criminal comes into the area and sees cameras lining the streets they will think twice about committing a crime. Those wishing to receive a camera can apply online.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy