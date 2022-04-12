The Philly Four: City to reinstate mask mandate on Friday

Philadelphia reinstating mask mandate
- Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to announce that it will be reinstating its mask mandate as COVID cases rise in the region. The mandate will return on April 18 and require masking in public places. COVID cases have increased 50% over the past 10 days but Mayor Jim Kenney is hopeful that these precautions will help mitigate a new potential surge.
Gov. Wolf trying to get thousands into residents' hands
- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is trying to hand out some of Harrisburg's $1.7 billion in American Rescue Plan money to the state's residents. Wolf said that he was going to combine the federal money with $500 million state funds to put $2,000 in Pennsylvanian's bank accounts. The plan will also assist small businesses, property tax relief, healthcare system and conservation, preservation and revitalization of Pennsylvania communities.
- Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss the White Houses' commitment to workers and workers' rights. Harris will speak to local union workers and elected officials at the Sheet Metal Workers' International Association Local 19 Training Center. Harris is expected to tout the White House Labor Task Force and new OSHA guidelines.
Phillies Bohm under fire after camera catches disparaging remarks
- Philadelphia Phillies' third baseman Alec Bohm had a rough start defensively on Monday night, committing three errors in the first three innings of the game. However, it wasn't his glove that got him in trouble with the fans. A camera caught Bohm after one of the errors telling shortstop Didi Gregorious that " I [expletive] hate this place." Fans online were furious with Bohm for saying that about Philadelphia and Bohm apologized after the game explaining that emotions got the best of him.
