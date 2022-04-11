Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Thybulle to miss playoff games due to vaccination status

Sam Britt

Sam Britt/ News Break

Feds nab Georgia to Pennsylvania gun trafficking ring

  • Federal agents were able to stop a gun trafficking group who were straw purchasing firearms in Georgia to be brought to Pennsylvania. The agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tracked over 300 guns to Pennsylvania with some of them ending up at crime scenes or in the hands of felons in Philadelphia.

Original Phillie Phanatic returns after copyright issue

  • The Phillie Phanatic that fans all know and love returned on Opening Day after a two-year hiatus due to a copyright dispute with the creature's creators. A copy of the mascot had been in its place the past two seasons. The dispute began due to the original designers wanting to renegotiate the copyright deal for more money with the two creators threatening to sell the Phanatic to another team if the organization didn't pay up.

Thybulle to miss playoff games due to not completing vaccination

  • Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle will be ineligible to play in at least games 3 and 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs due to not completing his two-shot vaccination. The games will be played in Toronto and Canada currently only allows fully vaccinated individuals to enter the country. Thybulle told reporters that he believes in "holistic" medicine and decided to not get the second Pfizer shot after realizing it does not completely erase the chance of getting COVID.

Trump backs Dr. Oz for Pa. Senate

  • Former President Donald Trump put his support behind a fellow television celebrity turned politician for Senate. Trump stated in a press release that he was supporting Dr. Mehmet Oz in his campaign for U.S. Senate. Trump pointed out that many of us have already known Oz for many years through his television show where he advocates for alternative medicine, a show that has garnered its fair share of controversy over the years.

