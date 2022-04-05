The Philly Four: COVID cases rise and health officials warn of potential new wave

The Philly Four: A wealth tax in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks is pushing for the creation of a tax on stocks and bonds that could potentially net the city around $150 million to $400 million. Detractors complain that this tax would disproportionately affect the wealthy, who are more likely to hold stocks directly. Projections from the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center state that the tax would result in "the top 5% of families by income, with incomes of $364,000 or more, [accounting] for about 74% of the revenues raised by the tax.”