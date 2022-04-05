The Philly Four: COVID cases rise and health officials warn of potential new wave

Health officials tracking new COVID variant as cases rise
- Philadelphia health officials are tracking the BA.2 variant and are warning residents that a new wave of COVID may be on the horizon. Over the last 10 days, new COVID cases have risen over 50%, with the city tracking an average of 94 new cases a day. The overall case numbers remain low but officials are asking citizens to wear masks while indoors.
Street sweeping expands to 14 neighborhoods
- Be careful where you are parking on certain days because Mayor Jim Kenney's new street sweeping program began on Monday in 14 neighborhoods. The $60 million pilot program will run up until November 30. Some residents said that moving their car is a nuisance but a necessary one to keep the city clean and others said that more attention should be brought to when the streets are cleaned in relation to when trash is collected.
Philadelphians missing out on $600 million in benefits
- Philadelphia City Councilmember Alan Domb has been attempting to get the word out to residents that over $600 million in federal and state benefits are currently unclaimed. Domb says that there are thousands of people eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit which could net eligible taxpayers up to $6,728. Domb passed legislation in February that will require businesses to notify their employees if they are eligible for the credit.
The broken 'compassionate release' law
- Members of Pennsylvania's Democrat and Republican parties both agree that the state's compassionate release law, the law that allows for criminals who are elderly or suffering from chronic health conditions, needs to be reworked. Right now, these people are being held in prisons and receiving state-funded medical care to the tune of millions of dollars provided by the taxpayer. The law currently is written so narrowly that very few people can meet the criteria for compassionate release.
