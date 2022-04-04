The Philly Four: Bringing back community policing and letting civilians take some of the load

Lights Out Philly returns to save migrating birds
- The Lights Out Philly initiative will return for the second year in a row in order to help save the lives of birds migrating through the city's skyline. The plan, led by Drexel's Bird Safe Philly group, asks local businesses to turn off or reduce light from their buildings between midnight and 6 a.m. Every year 10s of millions of birds fly through Philadelphia and across the country up to a billion die from hitting buildings after becoming disoriented due to artificial lights.
City Council President seeks to bring back community policing
- Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke wants to emphasize community policing and take some responsibilities off of law enforcement's plate. Clarke pointed out that Philadelphia police are often asked to perform menial tasks like writing parking tickets while they could be focusing on violent crime. Clarke wants civilians to take over those tasks, a solution that he says will also save the taxpayers money.
Philadelphia no longer pursuing cryptocurrency
- A few months ago Philadelphia was reportedly exploring the idea of adopting CityCoin, a city-specific cryptocurrency however it appears that the idea fell through. The idea collapsed under concerns over cryptocurrency's inherent volatility and the lack of use cases to study. Both of these concerns made it difficult for city officials to see how Phialdelphia would be able to control the coin.
Villanova's March Madness run comes to an end
- The Villanova Wildcats dance came to an end on Saturday as the Big East champions fell to the Kansas Jayhawks 81-65 in the Final Four. Villanova entered the game in New Orleans down starter Justin Moore, making the task of defeating one of college basketball's elite teams much more difficult. Unfortunately for Jay Wright's squad, Kansas' offense proved too potent and the Wildcats could never close the early deficit.
