The Philly Four: Penn at center of controversy over treatment of student

State GOP aims to ban trans women from sports

  • A proposal to prevent trans girls from competing in girls' school sports made it out of the Pennsylvania House Education Committee on a 15-9 party-line vote with only Democrats disagreeing. The bill would cover girls' K-12 school teams, women's college sports, intramurals and club teams and ban people born of the male sex from competing. Right now the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association leaves the decision on these issues to the school's principal.

Penn under fire for treatment of abused student

  • The University of Pennsylvania is at the center of a controversy over how it handled a situation involving an abused student who went through foster care. The New Yorker published a profile of Mackenzie Fierceton, a Penn student who was accused by the university of lying about her abusive past and financial upbringing after receiving the Rhodes Scholarship. Fierceton claims the targeting by Penn may be retaliation for taking part in a wrongful death suit against the university. The profile also raises questions over the ethics of how Penn uses the stories of disadvantaged students to promote the university.

West Chester University police train with controversial organization

  • The West Chester University's police force underwent a training course run by Street Cop Training, an organization that has garnered controversy for its strategy of creating fake profiles to monitor suspects and activity online. Despite 20 to 25 officers taking part in the course, University Police Chief Ray Stevenson said his officers do not use the invasive practices themselves.

Restoring the 'Boner 4Ever' building

  • The building once emblazoned with graffiti stating "Boner 4Ever" is undergoing restoration which involves the construction of a Marriot Hotel. The building will also be equipped with a rooftop bar and restaurant in phase one of the restoration process. The graffiti is part of the history of the building though as merchandise celebrating the structure's former title is available for purchase.

The Philly Four: Philadelphia selects new superintendent

The School District of Philadelphia announced on Friday that Dr. Tony Watlington will be taking over as superintendent. Watlington is currently the superintendent of a school district in North Carolina. The school board gave a brief description of Watlington's career pointing out his "27 years of educational experience with specific expertise in instructional leadership and closing student achievement gaps, organizational efficiency and fiscal management, recruitment, and development of strong executive leadership, developing school/community/university partnerships, and equity education."

The Philly Four: A wealth tax in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kendra Brooks is pushing for the creation of a tax on stocks and bonds that could potentially net the city around $150 million to $400 million. Detractors complain that this tax would disproportionately affect the wealthy, who are more likely to hold stocks directly. Projections from the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center state that the tax would result in "the top 5% of families by income, with incomes of $364,000 or more, [accounting] for about 74% of the revenues raised by the tax.”

The Philly Four: Gun license applications up 600% in Philadelphia

Gun license applications in Philadelphia increase by 600%. Applications for gun licenses in Philadelphia increased by 600% since 2020. Between 2017 and 2020, the average amount of gun licenses sought was around 11,500. However, in 2021 over 70,000 people applied for a firearms license. This surge in people seeking the ability to purchase guns comes as the city continues to set records for annual homicides.

The Philly Four: City still struggling with groups driving dirt bikes, ATVs

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish discussed how social media coupled with the pandemic has only exacerbated violence across the country. Naish described how people have been cooped up in their homes with no outlets for their aggression and how young people are committing acts of violence for bragging rights. He said that investigations often find discussions online about the violence afterward.

The Philly Four: Free security cameras handed out to deter criminals in West Philadelphia

Group gives out free security cameras to deter crime. The West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative, a business group, is planning on giving out 300 security cameras to local businesses and residents in an initiative called "Project Safe Corridors." Jabari Jones, president of the collaborative, said the hope is that if a criminal comes into the area and sees cameras lining the streets they will think twice about committing a crime. Those wishing to receive a camera can apply online.

The Philly Four: Flyers deal Giroux, Villanova moves on to Sweet 16

(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The Philadelphia Flyers traded their captain Claude Giroux to the Florida Panthers in exchange for winger Owen Tippett, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Former first-round pick German Rubstov, Connor Bunnaman and a 2024 fifth were also included by the Flyers. Many online were disappointed in the return for one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise but it was revealed after the trade announcement that Giroux would only accept a deal to Florida.

The Philly Four: Digital ETA update screens added to SEPTA bus stops

Digital screens showing an estimated wait time for SEPTA buses are being added to around 60 stops around Philadelphia. The screens are not run by SEPTA though, rather they are controlled by the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability who manage the bus shelters. The screen displays what route the bus is one, how many minutes away it is and whether it is running on time or not.

The Philly Four: City to begin enforcing plastic bag ban on April 1

First State Brewing in Middletown is crafting a batch of Ukrainian beer to help support the Ukrainian defense forces. The new beer is called "Putin Kilo" which is a vulgar remark about the Russian president. The recipe for the beer came from Pravda Brewing, a brewery located in Lviv, Ukraine that is now currently producing Molotov cocktails instead of alcoholic beverages. First State said the new beer is expected to be available for a short time only starting March 26.

The Philly Four: Rent costs soar in Philadelphia

Philadelphia to increase jury trials to get through backlog. Philadelphia will be doubling the number of jury trials taking place in the city in order to address the backlog of cases that has developed over the course of the pandemic. In pre-pandemic times there was around 29,000 cases backlogged but today there are about 34,000. Philadelphia will now hear eight jury trial cases instead of four per week in order to combat this.

The Philly Four: President Biden stopping in Philadelphia to address Democrats

President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia on Friday to address House Democrats ahead of midterm elections and to tout the American Rescue Plan. Democrats across the country are gearing up for intense challenges as gas prices and inflation continue to rise across the country. Biden spoke in D.C. on Thursday and said the Democrats should be proud of their accomplishments, like strong job growth.

The Philly Four: Hundreds of leeches seized by customs in Philadelphia

Fifteen years ago Philadelphia became the first large city in the country to mandate African American history as a high school course required for graduation. Now, the course is being updated to place a heavier focus on primary sources so students would learn about the African diaspora, Black resistance, and Black leadership in the U.S.

The Philly Four: Gas prices at record high

(Scott Olson/Getty Images) A mixture of increased demand over a limited supply of oil and the ongoing war in Ukraine has driven gas prices to record highs in Pennsylvania. The average price of gas in the Philadelphia region is $4.22, topping the record high set in 2008 of $4.15. The situation could get worse before it gets better as peak driving season isn't until the summer and projections show crude oil and gasoline prices continuing to rise into the spring.

The Philly Four: Test scores reflect COVID's impact on education

Officials from the School District of Philadelphia have hinted that the mask mandate could be lifted in city schools as of March 9. The potential decision has drawn mixed responses, as one student wondered why mask mandates are being lifted even though they are helping lower the spread of COVID-19. Others question the effectiveness in schools as masks aren't being properly worn by students or staff.

