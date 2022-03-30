The Philly Four: Penn at center of controversy over treatment of student

State GOP aims to ban trans women from sports
- A proposal to prevent trans girls from competing in girls' school sports made it out of the Pennsylvania House Education Committee on a 15-9 party-line vote with only Democrats disagreeing. The bill would cover girls' K-12 school teams, women's college sports, intramurals and club teams and ban people born of the male sex from competing. Right now the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association leaves the decision on these issues to the school's principal.
Penn under fire for treatment of abused student
- The University of Pennsylvania is at the center of a controversy over how it handled a situation involving an abused student who went through foster care. The New Yorker published a profile of Mackenzie Fierceton, a Penn student who was accused by the university of lying about her abusive past and financial upbringing after receiving the Rhodes Scholarship. Fierceton claims the targeting by Penn may be retaliation for taking part in a wrongful death suit against the university. The profile also raises questions over the ethics of how Penn uses the stories of disadvantaged students to promote the university.
West Chester University police train with controversial organization
- The West Chester University's police force underwent a training course run by Street Cop Training, an organization that has garnered controversy for its strategy of creating fake profiles to monitor suspects and activity online. Despite 20 to 25 officers taking part in the course, University Police Chief Ray Stevenson said his officers do not use the invasive practices themselves.
Restoring the 'Boner 4Ever' building
- The building once emblazoned with graffiti stating "Boner 4Ever" is undergoing restoration which involves the construction of a Marriot Hotel. The building will also be equipped with a rooftop bar and restaurant in phase one of the restoration process. The graffiti is part of the history of the building though as merchandise celebrating the structure's former title is available for purchase.
