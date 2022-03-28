The Philly Four: Philly native Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars

Philadelphia loses 13,000 residents in first year of COVID
- According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Philadephia area lost 13,000 residents during the first full year of COVID from mid-2020 to mid-2021. Around 75% of those lost were people moving out of the area while the other quarter was made of up deaths outnumbering births. Cities across the country saw their populations fluctuate as well during that initial year of the pandemic.
Pharmacies at crossroads as federal COVID funds run out
- Small pharmacies across the country are facing a tough decision on how to handle vaccinated those without insurance as federal COVID funding dwindles out in April. While the vaccine will remain free after the funds run out, local pharmacies will have to figure out ways to pay staff to continue administering them to uninsured persons without compensation or will have to stop vaccinating uninsured people altogether.
Will Smith steals show with on-stage confrontation at Oscars
- One of West Philadelphia's most famous sons made national headlines last night at the Academy Awards but for all the wrong reasons. While Smith did end up winning Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard," all anybody is talking about this morning is how he walked on stage during the ceremony and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's hair loss, which was caused by alopecia. Smith gave a tearful apology during his acceptance speech which came after the slap.
Villanova advances to the Final Four
- The Villanova Wildcats are once again headed to the final weekend of the college basketball season after they defeated the Houston Cougars in a 50-44 rock fight to secure their spot in the Final Four. However, it was a pyrrhic victory as in the final minutes of the game guard Justin Moore went down with a torn ACL, knocking him out of the rest of the tournament and beyond. His scoring ability will be missed as the Cats face the Kansas Jayhawks next Saturday in New Orleans.
Comments / 6