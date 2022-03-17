The Philly Four: Phillies bring in slugger Schwarber to help end playoff drought

The Philly Four: Rent costs soar in Philadelphia

Philadelphia to increase jury trials to get through backlog. Philadelphia will be doubling the number of jury trials taking place in the city in order to address the backlog of cases that has developed over the course of the pandemic. In pre-pandemic times there was around 29,000 cases backlogged but today there are about 34,000. Philadelphia will now hear eight jury trial cases instead of four per week in order to combat this.