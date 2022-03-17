Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Phillies bring in slugger Schwarber to help end playoff drought

Health department addresses incorrect vaccination data

  • Philadelphia's Department of Health addressed the incorrect data being displayed about the city's vaccination rates. The city's dashboard wrongfully showed that half of children ages five to 11 were vaccinated when in actuality only about one-third were. Another error was showing that 82% of adults were vaccinated when only about three in four were.

Pa. Supreme Court rejects challenges, rules map constitutional

  • The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected all challenges and approved the House and Senate maps. The decision was unanimous amongst the judges that the maps met the standards set by the Pennsylvania and United States constitutions. There were some disagreements over if the maps favored the Democrats but in the end, the court found no reason to reject the proposal.

Phillies sign Schwarber

  • The Philadelphia Phillies made a big splash on Wednesday signing slugger Kyle Schwarber to a four-year $79 million contract. Schwarber experienced a resurgence last season, batting .266 and belting 32 home runs a year after the Chicago Cubs did not tender him a qualifying offer. Schwarber is expected to hop into the middle of the lineup and provide protection for reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

Eagles extend Roseman

  • The Philadelphia Eagles extended the contract of general manager Howie Roseman for another three years. Despite criticism from the fanbase, Roseman has had an extremely successful tenure, winning the team's first-ever Super Bowl in 2018 and making the playoffs three times since then despite having to offload Carson Wentz and whiffing on multiple highly drafted wide receivers.

