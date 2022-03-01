Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: School district relaxes testing policies, keeps masking

Sam Britt

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Philly schools ask for 'Abbott Elementary's' help

  • While watching the new hit Philadelphia-based show "Abbott Elementary" Deb Kachel of the Pennsylvania School Librarians Association noticed the inclusion of a school library, an aspect that in Philly is unrealistic. Over the past 30 years, school librarians have dwindled from 176 to less than 10. Data shows that students with access to libraries perform better, so many are calling for the show to help restore them within the Philadelphia school district.

School district relaxes testing requirement, keeps masks

  • The School District of Philadelphia has begun to relax its COVID-19 guidelines, getting rid of testing while still requiring masks. The new testing rules state that vaccinated staff no longer need to be tested and unvaccinated staff will be tested once a week rather than twice. However, the school district did not adjust its masking requirement along with the testing.

Groups concerned over tree removal for golf course renovation

  • Multiple groups expressed concern after hundreds of trees were removed in order to renovate Cobbs Creek Golf Course. The course stated that what was being removed was mostly invasive vegetation with poor ecological value, but neighbors, park users, and environmental advocates disagreed stating that many of the trees that were cut down were native to the region.

Philly's overdose unit gets grant

  • AR-2, a joint unit between the Philadelphia Fire Department, Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services that aims to help curb overdose deaths in the city's most at-risk areas, is receiving a grant that will alow the unit to become fully staffed and expand its efforts.

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy