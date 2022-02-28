Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Pa. to stop selling Russian-made alcohol

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Students lead assembly teaching staff about LGBT experience

  • Students from the gender and sexuality alliance, GSA, held a professional development day for teachers across Philadelphia to help educate them on the experiences of queer and trans children in the city's public school system. The kids gave a thirty-minute presentation at Hill Freedman World Academy in Northwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia hopes to stem tide of teacher departures

  • Between Dec. 1 and Feb. 15, 169 school teachers resigned from the School District of Philadelphia. This represents a significant increase over that same time period from the last three years. One of the potential ideas to help turn the tide is creating a new pipeline of paraprofessionals seeking to become teachers.

Pa. to stop selling Russian alcohol to support Ukraine

  • The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has removed Russian-made products from the state as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people. According to the PLCB, there are not that many Russian-sourced products available in the state, only Russian Standard, Ustianochka 80-proof vodkas and a few special order brands.

UPS slashes Philadelphia part-time workers' wages

  • Without warning, UPS cut the wages of their part-time workers from $19/hour to $15/hour. Now 2,000 workers are joining together to fight back against the pay cut, with the teamster union calling it illegal due to UPS not alerting the workers of the decrease beforehand. The slashing of wages also comes as UPS enjoys record share prices and $3.9 billion in profit.

# Russia# teachers# LGBT# UPS# wages

Comments / 1

