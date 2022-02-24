The Philly Four: City's Ukrainian population sending aid amidst Russian invasion

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Pa. State Police object to independent investigations of killings, injuries

Pennsylvania State Police pushed back against a state panel's recommendation that injuries or deaths caused by officers should be independently investigated. Currently, when a state police officer is under investigation for a use-of-force case, another jurisdiction of state police will conduct the investigation. Police accountability experts say this is an inherent conflict of interests.

City's Ukrainian population sends aid as Russia invades

While the Russian military began its military maneuver against Ukraine on Wednesday night, the Ukrainian population in Philadelphia was continuing to organize and send aid back to their country. The offices of the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee in North Philadelphia are full of boxes of aid ready to be sent back as Russian aggression continues to swell.

Parents, students, teachers protest conditions in Paul Robeson High School

A group of concerned parents, students and faculty gathered to protest the building conditions within Paul Robeson High School. Some of the group's main complaints are the lack of air ventilation and working, safe water stations. The protestors presented a petition and said if they don't receive an answer by March 4 then further action will be undertaken.

Harden expected to make debut on Friday