Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City's Ukrainian population sending aid amidst Russian invasion

Sam Britt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmL5e_0eNwSZVB00
Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Pa. State Police object to independent investigations of killings, injuries

  • Pennsylvania State Police pushed back against a state panel's recommendation that injuries or deaths caused by officers should be independently investigated. Currently, when a state police officer is under investigation for a use-of-force case, another jurisdiction of state police will conduct the investigation. Police accountability experts say this is an inherent conflict of interests.

City's Ukrainian population sends aid as Russia invades

  • While the Russian military began its military maneuver against Ukraine on Wednesday night, the Ukrainian population in Philadelphia was continuing to organize and send aid back to their country. The offices of the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee in North Philadelphia are full of boxes of aid ready to be sent back as Russian aggression continues to swell.

Parents, students, teachers protest conditions in Paul Robeson High School

  • A group of concerned parents, students and faculty gathered to protest the building conditions within Paul Robeson High School. Some of the group's main complaints are the lack of air ventilation and working, safe water stations. The protestors presented a petition and said if they don't receive an answer by March 4 then further action will be undertaken.

Harden expected to make debut on Friday

  • Reports stated the newly acquired superstar James Harden is expected to make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harden was traded to the Sixers two weeks ago at the trade deadline but has since been sidelined with a lower-body injury. Harden's home debut would then be scheduled for next Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ukraine# russia# police# harden# school

Comments / 1

Published by

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall. For weekly recaps of the news you missed please check out the Philly JAWN newsletter, available at https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/

Philadelphia, PA
709 followers

More from Sam Britt

Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City Council passes bill aimed at curbing rat infestations

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Rep. governor candidate seeks to oust DA Krasner

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
4 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: New Adam Sandler movie shows off Philadelphia

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: City offering $100 gift cards to get fully vaccinated

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
8 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Researchers find lead in Philly school water

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: DA Krasner blames GOP for rising violent crime

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Philly Fighting COVID leader banned from doing business in Pa.

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Embiid trolls Simmons after Harden trade

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Nominees for police oversight commission

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Expert says only way out of pandemic is through vaccination

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
9 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Philly considering its own cryptocurrency

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: UPenn doctors say they can cure leukemia

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: Restrictions to remain even as COVID-19 cases drop

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Philly Four: COVID-19 tests being sent out, how to store them

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy