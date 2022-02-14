The Philly Four: Philly Fighting COVID leader banned from doing business in Pa.

Sam Britt/ News Break

City Council challenges PGW head to disavow fossil fuels bill

Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym is attempting to persuade the head of Philadelphia Gas Works Seth Shapiro to disavow a bill that would prevent the city from putting a limit on the use of fossil fuels. This occurred during a council hearing where it was recommended that PGW consider the use of geothermal energy instead of fossil fuels.

Restaurants' uneven pandemic experience

Despite predictions of catastrophic pandemic-related damages, the amount of Philadelphia restaurants was able to remain relatively steady over the past two years thanks to the rise of online and mobile establishments and relief funding. However, some restaurants that were dependent on feeding local workers struggled as many employees were forced to work from home.

New startup wants to revamp the vax card

A startup founded by Philadelphia entrepreneurs is attempting to improve upon the flimsy design of the COVID-19 vaccination cards. The cards handed out when a person receives their first dose of the vaccine are made of flimsy paper and sized to not fit in an average wallet. However, The Shot Card is creating a vaccine card that is laminated and the size of a normal credit card.

Philly Fighting COVID leader banned from doing business in state