The Philly Four: New COVID guidelines for schools

Sam Britt

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen.

Health department unveils new COVID guidelines for schools

  • The health department announced that they would be adopting a modified version of the CDC guidelines for Philadelphia public schools. Students will be allowed to return to class five days after a positive test with strict masking guidelines in place. COVID-19 case count will no longer be used to determine switches to virtual learning, it will be determined by staff availability.

Convicted Councilmember Henon resigns

  • Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon resigned his seat on Thursday morning, two months after being convicted in a federal corruption case. The resignation came earlier than expected as the city charter only stipulates that the resignation comes before sentencing which takes place in February. There will be a special election to find his replacement.

Late three dooms No. 11 Villanova against Marquette

  • A dagger three by Marquette Golden Eagles' forward Justin Lewis with 11.5 seconds remaining condemned the No. 11 ranked Villanova Wildcats to a 57-54 loss. The home loss broke up a 29-game on-campus winning streak. The loss also spoiled the jersey retirement of Villanova alumni Josh Hart.

No talks of Giroux trade as Flyers season tailspins

  • There have been no discussions between the Philadelphia Flyers and their captain Claude Giroux about the latter potentially waiving his no-move clause to facilitate a trade. Giroux is in the final year of an eight-year deal and currently has 31 points in 36 games. However, his stellar play has not helped the team as the Flyers have dropped nine games in a row.

Journalist covering all Philadelphia area news, from last Sunday's Eagles game to the latest from City Hall.

