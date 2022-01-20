The Philly Four: New COVID guidelines for schools

Sam Britt/ News Break

Welcome to The Philly Four, a daily recap of four of the top stories from the Philadelphia area, covering everything from local government to the Phillies bullpen. A one-stop shop for the most important news bites in the City of Brotherly Love.

Health department unveils new COVID guidelines for schools

The health department announced that they would be adopting a modified version of the CDC guidelines for Philadelphia public schools. Students will be allowed to return to class five days after a positive test with strict masking guidelines in place. COVID-19 case count will no longer be used to determine switches to virtual learning, it will be determined by staff availability.

Convicted Councilmember Henon resigns

Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon resigned his seat on Thursday morning, two months after being convicted in a federal corruption case. The resignation came earlier than expected as the city charter only stipulates that the resignation comes before sentencing which takes place in February. There will be a special election to find his replacement.

Late three dooms No. 11 Villanova against Marquette

A dagger three by Marquette Golden Eagles' forward Justin Lewis with 11.5 seconds remaining condemned the No. 11 ranked Villanova Wildcats to a 57-54 loss. The home loss broke up a 29-game on-campus winning streak. The loss also spoiled the jersey retirement of Villanova alumni Josh Hart.

No talks of Giroux trade as Flyers season tailspins